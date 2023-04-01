Top 10 Best keen safety boots Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Lengthy several hours, rough employment, rugged terrain—this boot’s got your back again. With adaptable construction and an oil- and slip-resistant outsole, it keeps you at ease and risk-free all working day. Weighing 37.9 oz / 1,074 g, this major-obligation Cincinnatti 6” Composite Toe Water-resistant Wedge Get the job done Boot introduces lightweight comfort into a basic Goodyear welted style. Crafted off KEEN’s regular broader foot variety, this boot provides non-metallic carbon-fiber toes that are 15% lighter than metal and an air-infused Eager Luftcell midsole which provides unbeatable, long-long lasting convenience. The barnyard-resistant leather-based higher and Eager.DRY water-resistant, breathable membrane get it to a whole new amount. The EH-rated, non-marking rubber outsole features abrasion and slip-resistance for far better enhanced and longevity not usually available with this style. If you have custom made insoles for orthotic uses, no dilemma, all Keen Utility items have removable PU insoles for easy substitution. This reliable do the job boot is wonderful for large-responsibility work in construction, landscaping, welding, manufacturing, iron get the job done and highway operate. All Keen Utility solutions use a purely natural, probiotic-centered technologies named CleansportNXT (a trademark of the Stewart Group) for breaking down odor in sweat though also sourcing leather from tanneries licensed by the Leather Functioning Team (LWG) which is the gold common for responsibly-sourced leather. At Keen Utility, we think in generating perform boots that make your operate and your lifetime much better. That indicates providing the kind of security, ease and comfort and effectiveness that contributes to dwelling a richer, fuller, multidimensional life – on the work and off. In energy to even more guidance that mission, Eager Utility has been “Putting Excellent to Work” through its non-financial gain partnerships inside the Venture Construct method. From serving to place veterans again on their ft, giving protecting footwear for individuals in want, to supporting conservation corps get the job done across the state, Eager Utility places good to function, first.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Bundle Dimensions‏:‎14.2 x 12.5 x 4.4 inches 4.5 Lbs

Merchandise model number‏:‎1023222

Department‏:‎Mens

Date Very first Available‏:‎August 20, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎KEEN Utility

ASIN‏:‎B07VHVMMRK

Imported

Rubber sole

Shaft actions roughly 5.5″ from arch

Boot opening steps somewhere around 12″ close to

COMPOSITE TOE: Remaining and ideal asymmetrical, non-metallic, carbon-fiber basic safety toes present unobtrusive suit and are 15% lighter than metal toes, and meet or exceed ASTM F2412 and F2413 EH standards

Water resistant: Keen.DRY is a water-proof, breathable membrane liner that allows vapor out without letting drinking water in for preserving your ft dry and cozy this boot does have a liner that integrates with the waterproof membrane

