Top 10 Best keen safety boots Reviews

- Cushioning & Fit: A Premium, Thick, Full Length Shock Absorbing Material Evenly Cushions The Entire Foot Without Compression; High Rebound Foam Provides Energy Return For All Day Comfort
- Heel Stability: A Heel Cup Centers And Aligns The Heel And Foot, Improving Alignment From Heel Strike, Through The Arch And Toe-Off For Better Stability Throughout Each Gait; Medium Arch Support To Center The Body’S Alignment
- Anti-Odor Technology: Features Cleansport Nxt (A Trademark Of The Stewart Group); A Quick Drying, Natural, Probiotic-Based Technology Microbes Producing Enzymes That Break Down The Odor In Sweat And Help Prevent Footwear From Smelling Bad
- 90-Day Guarantee: Keen Utility Warrants The Quality And Comfort Of Its Insoles For 90 Days
- Note: Replacement Insole May Affect Protective Work Footwear Safety Ratings; Especially With Esd-Rated Footwear; Designed To Fit Keen Utility Boots Perfectly, But Can Be Trimmed To Fit Any Brand
- COMPOSITE TOE: Left and right asymmetrical, non-metallic, carbon-fiber safety toes offer unobtrusive fit and are 15% lighter than steel toes, and meet or exceed ASTM F2412 and F2413 EH standards
- WATERPROOF: KEEN.DRY is a waterproof, breathable membrane liner that lets vapor out without letting water in for keeping your feet dry and comfortable; The Cincinnati 6” Composite Toe work boots have a mesh liner that integrates with the waterproof membrane
- SUPPORT & COMFORT: Featuring KEEN Luftcell, an air-infused midsole for weightless comfort and aerated pillow-top cushioning to keep your feet comfortable while walking on the job site
- CONSTRUCTION: Continuous Goodyear welt construction for enhanced durability under extreme working conditions; Full-grain barnyard resistant leather helps resist the damaging effects of oleic acid, urea, sodium chloride, and ammonium hydroxide
- TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, siped, rubber outsoles for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM F1677-96 and F2913 SATRA standards
- Waterproof leather upper with reflective webbing
- KEEN.Dry waterproof, breathable membrane
- Nonmarking, oil and slip resistant rubber outsole
- Steel toe
- ASTM F2413-18 M/ I/ C EH compliant
- WATER-RESISTANT: quick dry synthetic straps and lining for active use in and out of the water
- SUPPORT & COMFORT: Lace lock bungee capture system provides a secure fit while offering quick and easy on and off; Compression molded underfoot support for enhanced cushioning
- TRACTION & PROTECTION: multi directional lugs with razor siping help provide superior grip on slippery or wet terrain; non marking rubber outsoles leave no imprint when walking indoors or on boats; iconic toe bumper offers additional safety to help prevent injury
- FIT & INSOLE: runs true to size; KEEN original fit with generous space across forefoot for toes to spread out; non removable footbed with added arch support for all day comfort
- CARE TIPS: KEEN water sandals are machine washable; use a small amount of detergent wash on gentle cycle and air dry
- ALLOY TOE: left and right asymmetrical aluminum alloy safety toes weigh 35% less than steel toes; this work boot meets or exceeds astm f2412 and f2413, m i/75, and c/75 eh standards
- Waterproof: KEEN; Dry Is A Waterproof, Breathable Membrane Liner That Lets Vapor Out Without Letting Water In For Keeping Your Feet Dry And Comfortable; The San Jose 6” Alloy Toe Work Boot Has A Mesh Liner That Integrates With The Waterproof Membrane
- TRACTION: oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, rubber outsoles; made with wedge tread, and siped outsole that helps provide traction on slick, flat terrain with limited debris buildup; meets astm f1677 mark ii and astm f2913 satra non-slip standards
- SUPPORT: made with a nylon shank, used for midfoot support, and superior torsion stability and a shellback heel support for locking your foot in place; electrical hazard (eh) rated to provide a secondary source of protection from live electrical circuits
- COMFORT: this boot comes with KEEN luftcell air-infused, TPU midsoles are used for weightless comfort; moisture-wicking textiles keep feet dry and cleansport nxt provides natural odor protection using probiotics
- TOE PROTECTION: KEEN Protect soft toe caps help safeguard against minor impact but are not reinforced with a secondary crush resistance and meet or exceed ASTM F2892 EH standards
- TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant non-marking siped rubber outsoles for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM F1677-96 and F2913 SATRA standards
- UNDERFOOT PROTECTION: Electrical hazard (EH)-rated footwear provides a secondary source of protection incase accidentally coming into contact with live electrical circuits
- SUPPORT & COMFORT: With a nylon shank and KEEN's Luftcell air-infused midsole the San Jose work boot will help keep you comfortable for those longs days on the jobsite
- SUSTAINABILITY: KEEN Utility sources environmentally preferred premium leather from a LWG-Certified tannery which is featured on the San Jose
- WATERPROOF: KEEN.DRY waterproof breathable membrane keeps your feet dry and comfortable all day long by allowing vapor out without letting water in
- TRACTION: KEEN ALL-TERRAIN rubber outsole provides high traction grip in muddy environments and on rocky surfaces; Non marking rubber outsoles leaves no trace or imprints when walking indoors
- SUPPORT: External Support Shank delivers balance on uneven surfaces; Contoured heel provides next level stability
- FIT: Low profile upper for comfort and mobility with padded tongue and collar; Iconic KEEN Original Fit gives generous space for toes to spread out
- COMFORT: removable metatomical footbed design provides excellent arch support and cradles to the natural contours of the foot
Our Best Choice for keen safety boots
KEEN Utility Men’s Cincinnati 6″ Composite Toe Waterproof Wedge Work Boot
[ad_1] Lengthy several hours, rough employment, rugged terrain—this boot’s got your back again. With adaptable construction and an oil- and slip-resistant outsole, it keeps you at ease and risk-free all working day. Weighing 37.9 oz / 1,074 g, this major-obligation Cincinnatti 6” Composite Toe Water-resistant Wedge Get the job done Boot introduces lightweight comfort into a basic Goodyear welted style. Crafted off KEEN’s regular broader foot variety, this boot provides non-metallic carbon-fiber toes that are 15% lighter than metal and an air-infused Eager Luftcell midsole which provides unbeatable, long-long lasting convenience. The barnyard-resistant leather-based higher and Eager.DRY water-resistant, breathable membrane get it to a whole new amount. The EH-rated, non-marking rubber outsole features abrasion and slip-resistance for far better enhanced and longevity not usually available with this style. If you have custom made insoles for orthotic uses, no dilemma, all Keen Utility items have removable PU insoles for easy substitution. This reliable do the job boot is wonderful for large-responsibility work in construction, landscaping, welding, manufacturing, iron get the job done and highway operate. All Keen Utility solutions use a purely natural, probiotic-centered technologies named CleansportNXT (a trademark of the Stewart Group) for breaking down odor in sweat though also sourcing leather from tanneries licensed by the Leather Functioning Team (LWG) which is the gold common for responsibly-sourced leather. At Keen Utility, we think in generating perform boots that make your operate and your lifetime much better. That indicates providing the kind of security, ease and comfort and effectiveness that contributes to dwelling a richer, fuller, multidimensional life – on the work and off. In energy to even more guidance that mission, Eager Utility has been “Putting Excellent to Work” through its non-financial gain partnerships inside the Venture Construct method. From serving to place veterans again on their ft, giving protecting footwear for individuals in want, to supporting conservation corps get the job done across the state, Eager Utility places good to function, first.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Bundle Dimensions:14.2 x 12.5 x 4.4 inches 4.5 Lbs
Merchandise model number:1023222
Department:Mens
Date Very first Available:August 20, 2019
Manufacturer:KEEN Utility
ASIN:B07VHVMMRK
Imported
Rubber sole
Shaft actions roughly 5.5″ from arch
Boot opening steps somewhere around 12″ close to
COMPOSITE TOE: Remaining and ideal asymmetrical, non-metallic, carbon-fiber basic safety toes present unobtrusive suit and are 15% lighter than metal toes, and meet or exceed ASTM F2412 and F2413 EH standards
Water resistant: Keen.DRY is a water-proof, breathable membrane liner that allows vapor out without letting drinking water in for preserving your ft dry and cozy this boot does have a liner that integrates with the waterproof membrane
