Top 10 Best kee safety Reviews

Kee Security 61-6 Flange, 1″. Made use of on structures exactly where the repairing necessary is positional only. Often utilised as a wall correcting bracket. Holes presented for countersunk flathead screw fixings only.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Offer Dimensions‏:‎4.69 x 3.82 x 2.2 inches 14.4 Ounces

Merchandise model number‏:‎61-6

Day To start with Available‏:‎August 12, 2011

Manufacturer‏:‎Kee Safety

ASIN‏:‎B011QCYLCS

Region of Origin‏:‎United Kingdom

Utilised on buildings in which the fixing necessary is positional only

2.52″ distance in between flange screw holes

1.93″ general top of flange

.25″ top of flange base

3.54″ size of flange foundation

