Top 10 Best kayak safety kit Reviews

The Standard Basic safety Kit features: Paddler's Bilge Pump, Twin-Chamber Paddle Float, and Protection Whistle, all in a hassle-free mesh drawstring bag.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎24 x 9.5 x 6 inches 1.94 Pounds

Merchandise product number‏:‎055320

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎January 28, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎Seattle Sports activities Co.

ASIN‏:‎B001D4LAM4

THE Fundamental principles – A Excellent Starter Safety Package for Recreational Paddlers

RE-ENTRY – Paddle Float Enables for Much easier Re-Entry and Peace of Brain When Paddling Solo

Safety – The Paddler’s Bilge is Quick to Use and Powerful if Your Boat Gets Swamped and the Whistle Is Effective for Signaling in Situation of Unexpected emergency

STOWABLE – Package Arrives in Reusable Mesh Drawstring Bag, Ideal for Keeping Deck Major or in Your Hatch

Features – Paddler’s Bilge Pump, Twin Chamber Paddle Float, Basic safety Whistle