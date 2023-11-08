Top 10 Best justrite safety cans Reviews

Top 10 Rated justrite safety cans in 2023 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
Justrite 5 Gallon Red AccuFlow Galvanized Steel Type II Vented Safety Can With Stainless Steel Flame Arrester And 1" Metal Hose (For Flammable Liquids)
- Color coding avoids accidents
- Stainless steel flame arrester prevents flashback ignition
- Easy-to-use Safe-Squeeze trigger for controlled pouring
- Two-openings; one for targeted pouring, one with ergonomically designed lift-lever for easy filling
- Approved by FM, UL/ULC, and TUV; also meets OSHA and NFPA requirements
SaleBestseller No. 2
Justrite Just Rite 6 Gallon Oily Waste Can, Red, 15.9/
- Lead-free, galvanized steel construction with elevated bottom for circulation of air
- Self-closing lid is operated with the included foot lever and opens no more than 60 degrees
- Powder-coat paint finish
- Red; 6-gallon capacity
- OSHA-compliant
SaleBestseller No. 3
Justrite 26806D Polyethylene Personal Smokers Cease Fire Cigarette Butt Receptacle, 1 Gallon Capacity, 11" OD x 30" Height, Deco Black
- OUTDOOR ASHTRAY: Our ashtray with lid is made of polyethylene that won't rust, dent or crack and a galvanized steel collection bucket inside
- SMOKELESS ASHTRAY: The innovative self-extinguishing design restricts oxygen to quickly extinguish burning butts, reducing the risk of fire
- COVERED ASHTRAY: Each Cease-Fire outdoor ashtray has integrated tie down notches for security and greater stability under severe weather
- EASY TO CLEAN: To clean, simply remove the internal galvanized steel bucket. For maximum cleaning convenience, use optional disposable bucket liners
- MADE IN USA: Designed and manufactured in the USA and FM approved
SaleBestseller No. 4
Justrite 7150100 Type I Galvanized Steel Flammables Safety Can, 5 Gallon Capacity, Red
- Precision arrester screen stops flashback ignition to reduce fire risks
- Made from high-grade coated steel, each can is tested to guarantee 100% leakproof construction
- Made in: United States
- The tough powder-coat finish resists chemicals and stands up to demands of rigorous use
- Superior chemical resistance
SaleBestseller No. 5
Justrite 11202Y Polyethylene Funnel For Use With The Type I Metal Safety Can. Easy-to-fill, Easy-to-pour, .5 x 11.25 inch (25 x 356mm) Size,Yellow
- Safety Cabinets & Cans
- Manufacturer: Justrite Safety Group
- Made in: United States
- Hazardous-Storage-Equipment
SaleBestseller No. 6
Justrite 9300 10 Gallon Red Galvanized Steel Oily Waste Can with Foot Lever Opening Device
- Self-Closing Cover
- Solvents, thinners, linseed oil, combustible adhesives
- Elevated bottom encourage circulation of air around can to disperse heat and reduce moisture buildup and rusting.
- Treadle style pedal for easy opening
- Included components: Unit, Instruction Guide
Bestseller No. 7
Justrite 7225120 AccuFlow 2.5 Gallon, 11.75" OD x 12" H Galvanized Steel Type II Red Safety Can With 5/8" Flexible Spout
- Color coding avoids accidents
- Package Dimensions: 32.766 H x 30.48 L x 30.48 W (centimeters)
- Stainless steel flame arrestor prevents flashback ignition
- Large ID zone permits user labeling of contents to avoid misuse
SaleBestseller No. 8
Justrite 11077 1" Diameter x 9" Long Flex Hoses for Type II Safety Can
- SAFETY & SECURITY
- Country of Manufacturer: United States
- Manufacturer: JUSTRITE
SaleBestseller No. 9
Justrite 7150110 5 Gallon, 11.75" OD x 16.875" H Galvanized Steel Type I Red Safety Can With Funnel
- Large ID zone permits user labeling of contents to avoid misuse; Meets OSHA & NFPA For Handling Hazardous liquids
- Stainless steel flame arrester for exceptional corrosion protection - reliably dissipates heat to prevent flashback ignition
- Self-closing lid controls vapors and spills
- Ergonomic counterbalance design for easy pouring with rounded, swinging comfort handle for easy carrying Rugged steel with tough powder paint
SaleBestseller No. 10
Justrite 10008 1 Pint, 5.25" H, 4 7/8" O.D, Premium Coated Steel Plunger Can with Brass and Ryton Pump Assembly, Red
- Refill less oftenpumps down to a mere 1/4" fluid level
- Increases saturation level over 50%, Plunger Can are 24 gauge steel with durable powder-coat finish; Dasher is 2 3/4" Diameter
- Enhances safetyfewer refills means less chance of spillage
- Increases work cyclesgreater convenience and productivity gains
- FM Approved
Our Best Choice: Justrite Just Rite 6 Gallon Oily Waste Can, Red
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
[ad_1] OSHA-compliant Oily Squander Can is designed to contain rags and cloths soaked with solvents, thinners, linseed oil, combustible adhesives and other flammable liquids that current a critical fireplace chance when improperly discarded. Specially made lid opens no more than 60 levels and stays shut when not in use, isolating contents from fire sources and restricting oxygen so spontaneous combustion hazard is nearly removed. Self-closing lid is operated with the integrated foot lever. Round design and elevated bottom persuade circulation of air around the can to disperse warmth and reduce moisture buildup and rusting. Base dissipates heat. Squander can is produced of direct-no cost, galvanized steel with a powder-coat paint finish.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Products Dimensions:11.9 x 11.9 x 15.9 inches 1.1 Lbs .
Product design number:09100
Department:Unisex-grownup
Countrywide Inventory Number:7240-00-282-8411
Day Initial Available:December 28, 2006
Manufacturer:Justrite Mfg. Co., L.L.C
ASIN:B001DSKBXE
Direct-free, galvanized steel construction with elevated base for circulation of air
Self-closing lid is operated with the provided foot lever and opens no more than 60 levels
Powder-coat paint finish
Pink 6-gallon potential
OSHA-compliant