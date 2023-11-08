Top 10 Best justrite safety cans Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

OSHA-compliant Oily Squander Can is designed to contain rags and cloths soaked with solvents, thinners, linseed oil, combustible adhesives and other flammable liquids that current a critical fireplace chance when improperly discarded. Specially made lid opens no more than 60 levels and stays shut when not in use, isolating contents from fire sources and restricting oxygen so spontaneous combustion hazard is nearly removed. Self-closing lid is operated with the integrated foot lever. Round design and elevated bottom persuade circulation of air around the can to disperse warmth and reduce moisture buildup and rusting. Base dissipates heat. Squander can is produced of direct-no cost, galvanized steel with a powder-coat paint finish.

Direct-free, galvanized steel construction with elevated base for circulation of air

Self-closing lid is operated with the provided foot lever and opens no more than 60 levels

Powder-coat paint finish

Pink 6-gallon potential

OSHA-compliant