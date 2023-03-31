Top 10 Best justrite safety cabinet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Justrite Sure-Grip EX 1 door manual countertop cabinets store smaller quantities nearby. When storing smaller quantities of flammable liquids at a work station or adding to existing storage capacities, Countertop cabinets make it possible to store flammables safely even when available space is at a minimum. Supplied with one adjustable shelf, these cabinets have the same great features of Justrite’s larger cabinets. Countertop Safety Cabinets allow increased access to often-used liquids, without compromising safety. Portable size keeps work areas flexible. An optional wall hanger assembly is available if wall mounting is desired. N,O Approved.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎17 x 17 x 22 inches; 62 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎890401

Date First Available‏:‎October 24, 2011

Manufacturer‏:‎Justrite Manufacturing

ASIN‏:‎B0069ARX1E

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

