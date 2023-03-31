Home » Others » Top 10 Best justrite safety cabinet Reviews

justrite safety cabinet – Are you looking for top 10 great justrite safety cabinet in the market in 2023?

Justrite 40 Gallon Red Sure-Grip EX 18 Gauge Cold Rolled Steel Safety Cabinet With (2) Self-Closing Doors And (3) Shelves (For Combustibles)
  • Double wall construction with 1.5" insulating air space for fire resistance Welded 18 gauge steel finished in tough
  • Safety Cabinets & Cans
$6,764.36
Justrite 4 Gallon Yellow Sure-Grip EX 18 Gauge Cold Rolled Steel Countertop Safety Cabinet With (1) Self-Closing Door And (1) Shelf (For Flammables)
  • Safety Cabinets & Cans
$1,235.80
896270 - Cabinet, Yellow Vertical Drum Ex, 55 Gallon - Safety Cabinets, Justrite - Each
  • Safety Products
$2,062.32
Justrite 45 Gallon Yellow Sure-Grip EX 18 Gauge Cold Rolled Steel Safety Cabinet With (1) Bi-Fold Self-Closing Door And (2) Shelves (For Flammables)
  • Safety Products
  • Dual Track Guidance System - Tracking located at both top and bottom offer smooth, effortless...
$3,560.37
Justrite 45 Gallon Blue Sure-Grip EX 18 Gauge Cold Rolled Steel Safety Cabinet With (2) Self-Closing Doors And (2) Adjustable Shelves (For Corrosive Acids)
  • Safety Products
$6,987.61
Justrite 30 Gallon Blue Sure-Grip EX 18 Gauge Cold Rolled Steel Safety Cabinet With (2) Self-Closing Doors And (1) Adjustable Shelf (For Corrosive Acids)
  • Safety Products
$4,983.91
Justrite 12 Gallon Yellow Sure-Grip EX 18 Gauge Cold Rolled Steel Compact Safety Cabinet With (1) Manual Close Door And (1) Shelf (For Flammables)
  • Safety Products
$1,275.96
Justrite Just Rite 6 Gallon Oily Waste Can, Red, 15.9/
  • Lead-free, galvanized steel construction with elevated bottom for circulation of air
  • Self-closing lid is operated with the included foot lever and opens no more than 60 degrees
  • Powder-coat paint finish
  • Red; 6-gallon capacity
  • OSHA-compliant
$81.80
Justrite 7150100 Type I Galvanized Steel Flammables Safety Can, 5 Gallon Capacity, Red
  • Precision arrester screen stops flashback ignition to reduce fire risks
  • Made from high-grade coated steel, each can is tested to guarantee 100% leakproof construction
  • Made in: United States
  • The tough powder-coat finish resists chemicals and stands up to demands of rigorous use
  • Superior chemical resistance
$58.00
Justrite 5 Gallon Red AccuFlow Galvanized Steel Type II Vented Safety Can With Stainless Steel Flame Arrester And 1' Metal Hose (For Flammable Liquids)
  • Color coding avoids accidents
  • Stainless steel flame arrester prevents flashback ignition
  • Easy-to-use Safe-Squeeze trigger for controlled pouring
  • Two-openings; one for targeted pouring, one with ergonomically designed lift-lever for easy filling
  • Approved by FM, UL/ULC, and TUV; also meets OSHA and NFPA requirements
$114.70
Justrite 890401 Sure-Grip EX Galvanized Steel 1 Door Manual Flammable Countertop Safety Storage Cabinet, 4 Gallon Capacity, 17″ Width x 22″ Height x 17″ Depth, 1 Adjustable Shelf, Red


4.7 out of 5 stars



[ad_1] Justrite Sure-Grip EX 1 door manual countertop cabinets store smaller quantities nearby. When storing smaller quantities of flammable liquids at a work station or adding to existing storage capacities, Countertop cabinets make it possible to store flammables safely even when available space is at a minimum. Supplied with one adjustable shelf, these cabinets have the same great features of Justrite’s larger cabinets. Countertop Safety Cabinets allow increased access to often-used liquids, without compromising safety. Portable size keeps work areas flexible. An optional wall hanger assembly is available if wall mounting is desired. N,O Approved.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No
Product Dimensions‏:‎17 x 17 x 22 inches; 62 Pounds
Item model number‏:‎890401
Date First Available‏:‎October 24, 2011
Manufacturer‏:‎Justrite Manufacturing
ASIN‏:‎B0069ARX1E
Country of Origin‏:‎USA

Countertop cabinets make possible to store flammables safely even when available space is minimum
Supplied with one adjustable shelf
Countertop safety cabinets allow increased access to often-used liquids, without compromising safety
Portable size keeps work areas flexible
An optional wall hanger assembly is available if wall mounting is desired

