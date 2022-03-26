Top 10 Best justin case auto safety kit Reviews

Top 10 Rated justin case auto safety kit in 2022 Comparison Table
- Roadside Emergency Kit with 365-Day Justin Case Roadside Assistance No Membership Fees! ($180 Value)
- 8 Foot, 10 Gauge Jumper Cable, Flashlight with Batteries
- 12ft Tow Strap, Rain Poncho, and Pair of Knit Gloves
- First Aid Kit
- Comes with 365-Day Justin Case Roadside Assistance No Membership Fees! ($180 Value)
- ALL WEATHER SAFETY KIT –Features 8” 10-gauge booster cables, tow strap 12” 4,500 lbs., collapsible shovel, flashlight with 2 D cell batteries, two-piece reflective triangle, poly blanket, knit gloves in a premium bag with trunk organizer and 365-day Justin Case roadside assistance.
- ALWAYS BE PREPARED – Providing a feeling of safety and security is the aim of our products. With Justin Case, you can rest assured that you will be prepared for any situation you encounter. Every product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure that it works flawlessly every time.
- THE POWER OF SAFETY – Justin Case automotive safety products provide peace of mind, knowing you are prepared while on the road. They use only the highest quality products, keeping you and your loved ones safe in the car.
- ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE – Includes 365 roadside assistance. No membership fees! 24 hours/day, 365 days/year for one year from date of enrollment.
- DELUXE SAFETY KIT –Features 8” 10-gauge booster cables, tow strap 12” 4,500 lbs., LED Headlamp, fabric blanket, rain poncho, knit gloves, first aid kit and 365-day Justin Case roadside assistance.
- Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories
- 🚗 QUALITY AND DURABILITY: At First Secure, we've made our Car Emergency Kit with strong, durable tools that are designed for top performance and lasting quality. Our 10-foot, 8-gauge, 300-amp jumper cables are made of copper-clad aluminum, so they won't melt. Our 11.8-foot, 10,000 lb high tensile nylon tow strap is stronger and longer than most. Unlike plastic air pumps, our 12V, 250 PSI air pump is made of sturdy materials.
- 🚗 PREMIUM ESSENTIAL TOOLS: Our roadside kit contains only premium tools that are essential during emergency situations, many of which you won't find in other auto tool kits. Some of these unique items include a 7-Piece Tire Repair Kit, an 11.8 ft Tow Rope with 10,000-lb towing capacity, a Window Glass Breaker, a Portable Air Compressor, and a 10-ft Jumper Cable.
- 🔧 Our 90-PIECE PREMIUM ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE SET Contains a 48-piece first aid kit. Our all-inclusive car survival kit includes a complete first-aid kit and heavy duty, all-weather tools and supplies for any roadside emergency: Reflective Warning Triangle, Jumper Cables, Air Compressor, Headlamp with LED Bulb, Tow Rope, Tire Repair Kit, Window Breaker, Tire Pressure Gauge, 9-Piece Multi Tool, Electrical Tape, Bungee Cords, Cable Ties, and Work Gloves.
- 🎁 THE PERFECT COMPLETE AUTO EMERGENCY KIT. Our emergency car kit is an essential travel companion and winter car kit tool bag for road trippers, commuters, and families, and makes an ideal travel emergency kit for women, men, adults and teens, Makes a great gift for new drivers, high school and college students. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe and protected on the road with our all-inclusive emergency survival kit and car tool kit emergency.
- ✅ AT FIRST SECURE, OUR TOP PRIORITY IS KEEPING YOUR LOVED ONES SAFE with our durable, high performing emergency tools. We take pride in our premium quality products and outstanding customer service.
- Must-have car accessory: This emergency car kit will prove invaluable should you ever get stranded or if your car, SUV or truck unexpectedly breaks down in the middle of the road. Above all, it’s a matter of staying safe and always being prepared wherever you are.
- Everything you might possibly need: This roadside assistance car kit includes a reflective warning triangle and safety vest, a strong tow rope, 2 gloves with gripping palms, a safety hammer and seat belt cutter, a LED flash light, adhesive tape, a rain coat, a tire pressure gauge, a screwdriver, jumper cables and an emergency blanket. Plus, you will get a fully equipped first aid kit.
- Lightweight, compact emergency kit: This car emergency kit comes in a small bag that can fit anywhere in your backseat, trunk or even in your spare tire compartment. It’s lightweight, compact and yet still holds everything you need for life’s unexpected events.
- Useful & thoughtful gift: Amazing gift for first-time car owners or anyone who owns a car, truck or RV and are not fully prepared for their road trips or daily commutes. Imagine how much they will appreciate you if you get them something that truly comes in handy in an emergency situation.
- 100% guaranteed satisfaction: Every single tool and accessory in this emergency kit is a safe, premium quality, regulated product and the entire auto package is covered by our unlimited satisfaction guarantee. Not entirely pleased with your purchase? Let us know and we will make it right.
- 🚗 【Things you may need】: This roadside assistance package is a perfect gift.Contains the necessary roadside kits, snow shovel, flashing lights, reflective triangle warning signs, advanced jumpers (8.2 feet), powerful towing rope, safety hammer and seat belt cutters, life blankets, raincoats, compasses and more!
- 🚗【Safe and durable】: UL certified jumper cables are safer and more reliable than other non-UL certified cables. Four huge alligator clips provide excellent grip. The grip of the clip is covered with an insulating rubber sleeve. The surface of the reinforced cable is made of high-quality PVC, which has the characteristics of anti-freezing, anti-cracking, and anti-tangling.
- 🚗 【Car repair tool box】: Small and compact, suitable for any place, the tools are neat and orderly. Including hammer, pliers, utility knife, tape measure, PVC tape, digital display test pen, 3 screwdrivers. Each kit has a separate location. Clean, safe, convenient, light and strong plastic shell can withstand pressure
- 🚗 【Upgrade kit】: Our hammer head is made of high-quality high-carbon steel, with a pointed and flat hammer. It helps to use any side of the car escape tool to quickly break the window in an emergency. We provide raincoats and reflective safety clothing, which can be safer to wear when you repair a broken down car.
- 🚗 【Emergency car kit】: This emergency kit car, It’s lightweight, compact. that can fit anywhere in your backseat, trunk or even in your spare tire compartment, can handle unexpected things，it also includes preparedness survival tools for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, hunting, act. perfect for family use at home.
- ★2022 NEW UPGRADED:Newest combination first aid kits,based on customers' feedback. 18 items 163 pieces medical grade product.Such as Bigger, stronger metal scissors and tweezers,Flashlight .
- ★ APPROVED: Medical grade quality. Manufactured with the finest equipment in a modern approved facility, you can be sure of a first-aid kit that will not let you down (especially if you live in Earthquake Prone Areas or exposed to other natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes or flooding). Trusted by lifeguards, parents, students, teachers, nurses, doctors, EMT's, construction workers, truck drivers and professional business offices.
- ★MULTIPURPOSE: Perfect for any occasion or events - family, home, travel,camping, emergencies, hiking,car and outdoor sports.
- ★DURABLE & COMPACT BAG (8.2" x 5.1" x 2"). Easy to carry, small and lightweight, yet holds all the essential emergency supplies and survival tools (220 pcs with great shelf life, refill when necessary). The first aid kit has just the right size so it fits anywhere in your car, atv, yacht, boat, jeep, bike,outdoor adventures,camping, hiking, hunting or motorcycle.
- ★100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Safe Guarantees customer satisfaction or receive a 100% refund.
- 【High-Quality Accessories】: We’ve made our car emergency kit with strong, durable tools. Our jump cables meet the occurrence of any emergency. Unlike plastic air pumps, our 12V, 150 PSI air pump is made of STURDY materials.
- 【Multipurpose Roadside Assistance】 Our roadside emergency kit contains all emergency accessories, high-quality multifunctional snow shovel(Two forms: shovel and dig), Multifunctional hammer(7 functions), It's a matter of staying safe and always being prepared wherever you are.
- 【A Wonderful and Useful Gift】 Our emergency car kit is an ESSENTIAL TRAVEL COMPANION and a winter car kit tool bag for road trippers, commuters and families. An ideal car accessories travel kit for women and men. Also a GREAT GIFT FOR NEW DRIVERS like high school& college students.
- 【Easy-to-Carry】: This emergency rescue kit is lightweight and compact. Can be placed in the back seat, trunk or even spare tire compartment
- 【CUSTOMER PROTECTION】: If you have any questions, please contact us and we will deal with it immediately. We'd like to offer all-around service for you. BONUS: Search AUTODECO to get more comprehensive car cleaning tools kits.
- Car Essentials for Safety and Peace of Mind – This set of car accessories for men and women is designed to equip you or your loved ones for any common issue or driving emergency. An emergency car kit should be a staple in every car or trailer for each roadtrip or anytime you travel on the road.
- Everything You Need for Car Safety in One Bag - Packed with 42 auto emergency supplies + a 62 piece Car First Aid Kit = 104 Pieces! See the product images and the product description below for a full list of contents. This roadside kit is a perfect gift for someone you want to keep safe on the road!
- Rugged & Durable Design – The bag is crafted with sturdy 600D nylon canvas to withstand scratches and rough handling. You can place these accessories for car in your trunk, backseat, spare tire compartment or truck bed without worry.
- Suitable for Most Emergency Situations – The Thrive roadside emergency car kit is a high quality car safety kit for troubles on the road. It is helpful in winter weather, for hiking, camping, road trips or any time you take your jeep, automobile or other vehicle on the road. With our car kits in the trunk you are prepared for a dead battery, a minor breakdown or fender bender. Perfect for teenagers, new drivers, but also seasoned automotive enthusiasts.
- High Quality – Rain or shine, this car emergency kit will not disappoint. It is constructed with top of the line, heavy duty materials. The jumper cables are 8 feet long and made of a substantial 8 gauge wire. Don’t be fooled by other emergency roadside kit for car containing thinner cables - our 8 gauges are thicker and dependable when you need them most.
Our Best Choice: Justin Case Commuter Car Emergency Kit with 365 days of Roadside Assistance – Roadside Emergency Kit with Booster Cables, Tow Strap, First Aid Kit, Flashlight, Rain Poncho, Gloves
