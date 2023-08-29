Home » Pool » Top 10 Best jandy remote control timer for pool pump Reviews

Top 10 Best jandy remote control timer for pool pump Reviews

Top 10 Rated jandy remote control timer for pool pump in 2023 Comparison Table

SaleBestseller No. 1
DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer, Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Box, Heavy Duty 40A 120-277 VAC 2HP Wireless Controller Timer for Pool, Water Heater, Compatible with Smart Phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, UL Listed
DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer, Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Box, Heavy Duty 40A 120-277 VAC 2HP Wireless Controller Timer for Pool, Water Heater, Compatible with Smart Phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, UL Listed
  • [Versatile Timer Function] This wifi pool pump timer can turn your devices on/off automatically at scheduled times with options of programmable timer, random and countdown modes. You can set up to 12 ON/OFF settings to avoid running your devices all night in case of forgetting to turn off, saving energy and reducing costs
  • [Easy to Wire & Set] The pool timer is WiFi enabled, effortlessly integrated with your existing router without any additional setup. There are two updated jumper wires coming with the package, which ensure a smooth and trouble-free wiring process. A hanging mount point at the top allows you to directly hang it on the wall
  • [Remote & Voice Control] Compatible with ECO Plugs App, Alexa and Google Assistant, this water heater timer allows you to turn on/off connected devices by your smartphone from anywhere or via simple voice commands, free yourself from going outside to turn them off in bad weather. No hub required. Supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network only
  • [Heavy Duty & Weatherproof ] With max of 40 Amp 120 - 277 VAC, 2HP load, metal sealed cover and waterproof pad, this pool controller is ideal for outdoor/indoor heavy-duty appliances like pool pump, water heater, pool filter, spa, irrigation system, landscape light, etc. The operating temperatures range from -40℉ to 140 ℉
  • [1-Year Warranty & Economy] 1-year warranty and lifetime technical support, if you encounter difficulties with the installation or programming of the, please feel free to contact us. UL listed for quality assurance, this smart pool timer can be used for many years, saving management time for your home
SaleBestseller No. 2
Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner with Bluetooth and Massive Top-Load Cartridge Filters, Ideal for Pools up to 50 Feet.
Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner with Bluetooth and Massive Top-Load Cartridge Filters, Ideal for Pools up to 50 Feet.
  • Hassle-free clean. Easy-to-use, robotic pool cleaner equipped with an anti-tangling swivel cable, allowing Sigma to move freely around large residential pools up to 50 feet with ease. Backed by a 3 year quality assurance.
  • No messy bags to clean. Massive top-loading cartridge filters captures and traps fine and ultra-fine debris for an optimal clean swimming pool.
  • Powerful, dual scrubbing brushes thoroughly and efficiently attacks tough contaminants removing algae and bacteria from floor, walls and waterline for a deep clean in 2.5 hours.
  • Just say when. Set Sigma’s weekly scheduler to automatically clean for you- daily, 2x per week, or 3x per week. Connect your Sigma to your smartphone using Bluetooth to spot clean when needed.
  • Smart Navigation. Advanced navigation and scanning software ensures your pool is cleaned using the most efficient route without letting obstacles get in the way.
SaleBestseller No. 3
Hayward W3SP2303VSP MaxFlo VS Variable-Speed Pool Pump for In-Ground Pools, Energy Efficient, 1.65 HP
Hayward W3SP2303VSP MaxFlo VS Variable-Speed Pool Pump for In-Ground Pools, Energy Efficient, 1.65 HP
  • The Hayward MaxFlo VS Variable-Speed 1.65 HP, 230V Pool Pump is the most efficient pump of its kind, according to EPA ENERGY STAR third-party testing, and maybe eligible for local utility rebates
  • Can save up to 80% on energy costs, paying for itself faster than larger, more expensive models
  • Permanent magnet, totally enclosed fan-cooled (TEFC) motor delivers maximum energy efficiency and reliability
  • Simple drop-in upgrade that can operate in standalone mode or connect to any automation system (either directly or with relays)
  • Advanced hydraulic design offers incredibly quiet operation compared to single-speed pumps, especially at lower speeds
Bestseller No. 4
Wi-Fi Gas Heater Pool Spa Hot tub programmable Thermostat/Timer Remote/Receiver & Control Temperature
Wi-Fi Gas Heater Pool Spa Hot tub programmable Thermostat/Timer Remote/Receiver & Control Temperature
  • Gas Pool Heater Programmable Thermostat/Timer Remote & Control Temperature. Please consider that this device is Compatible with any pool heater that has thermostat or remote terminal by dry contact switch. If you have other question please contact us.
  • Remote ON/OFF – Turn ON/OFF your pool Hot tub Spa from anywhere in the world or at home by your iOS or Android mobile App (just imagine you’re outside and you want turn on your pool or hot tub heater (even by voice like Google Assistant) before arriving at home from anywhere.Free iOS and Android mobile App.Real-time device status provided to App.Voice Control – Even better, Works perfectly with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Google Nest, IFTTT, Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap.
  • It has a professional timer for time Set scheduled/countdown/loop timers to ON or OFF the heater at specified time. It has a DIN rail connector that easily install on our outdoor waterproof box (Please check our ABS5 box for combined shipping)
  • Temperature Control- Monitor and control real time temperature in auto mode or turn on or off at a specified temperature range. Or sent in manual mode to turn on or off immediately and it can also combined with timer too.Share Control – You don’t need to buy another remotes, you can easily add another remotes with downloading the app on other cellphones or computers of your household to control your smart heater together with your family.
  • In History record you can check the temperature graph and also who (shared persons) and at what time turn on or off the heater
SaleBestseller No. 5
Jandy JEP-R ePump Digital Variable Speed Pool/Spa Pump Remote Control
Jandy JEP-R ePump Digital Variable Speed Pool/Spa Pump Remote Control
  • Includes 2 timers and 8 speeds that can be custom labeled
  • LCD display and LED indicators
  • Pump priming and freeze protection
  • Global RPM limiter
  • Can be installed up to 200 feet away from pump
Are you searching for top 10 best jandy remote control timer for pool pump in the market in 2023? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 62,324 customer satisfaction about top 10 best jandy remote control timer for pool pump in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: BN-LINK Outdoor 24-Hour Timer With Photocell Light Sensor, Water Resistant Photoelectric Countdown Timer(2, 4, 6 or 8 Hours Mode), Weatherproof, Two (2) Grounded Outlets for Home and Garden, Black


Our rating:4.8 out of 5 stars (4.8 / 5)



Product Description

bn-link outdoor timer with photocell timerbn-link outdoor timer with photocell timer

BN-LINK Outdoor TimerBN-LINK Outdoor Timer

BN-LINK Outdoor 24-Hour Timer With Photocell Light Sensor

BN-LINK Outdoor TimerBN-LINK Outdoor Timer

BN-LINK is a direct distributor of premium quality home improvement products, including Smart plugs, indoor and outdoor timers, indoor and outdoor outlet switches, remote control outlets, heating and cooling thermostat controllers. Every purchase of a BN-LINK product comes with:

Quick and friendly service

Quality and reliability you can trust

BN-LINK Outdoor 24-Hour Timer With Photocell Light Sensor

Our updated Outdoor 24-Hour Timer has a smart photocell that senses dusk/darkness and automatically turns on/off your lights.

2 Grounded Outlets

Rugged Raintight Plastic Build

2-4-6-8h Countdown Options

Photocell Sensor Mode

Always On Mode

6 inch power cord

Conforms to UL Std No. 60730-1,60730-2-1. Rated 125V, 60Hz, 1875W, 15A Resistive & General Purpose 5A Tungsten

Multiple Applications

BN-LINK Outdoor TimerBN-LINK Outdoor Timer

BN-LINK Outdoor TimerBN-LINK Outdoor Timer

BN-LINK Outdoor TimerBN-LINK Outdoor Timer

Ease of Use

This sensor timer outlet can turn on/off your yard lights or seasonal decorations on a set schedule every day. Simply plug in your lights, turn the dial, and let our timer do the work.

More Money In Your Pocket

Save energy and reduce your electricity bill. You can turn off/on lights and other outdoor appliances automatically to eliminate wasteful standby powers.

Great for Outdoor Use

Works with many appliances. Great for use in backyards, patios, lawns, gardens and landscapes. No more plugging and unplugging, light up your outdoor appliances.

outdoor useoutdoor use

photocell timer outletsphotocell timer outlets

countdown functioncountdown function

Photocell Sensor Design

It is easily programmed to come on at dusk and off at dawn or you can program it to countdown to off 2-4-6-8h after dusk. No more bending down, sit back and enjoy!

Raintight & Weatherproof

This photocell timer outlet has weather resistant cover so that it can be used inside or outside. Use outdoors for your yard lighting, patio lighting, holiday decorations, and more.

2 Grounded Timer Outlets

This timer outlet can be plugged up to 2 devices at a time, with a 6 inch cord, making it a nifty space-saving solution for your multiple outdoor lighting needs in one area.

weatherproof outdoor timer outletweatherproof outdoor timer outlet

BN-LINK Outdoor Photocell Timer Outlet Technical Specifications

Voltage

125V, 60Hz

Amperage Capacity

15A

Wattage

1875W

Number of Outlets

2

Extension Cord Length

6 inch

Features

Photocell, Countdown

Feature

Photocell/Countdown

Remote Controlled/Photocell/Countdown

Photocell/Countdown

Remote Controlled/Photocell/Countdown

Remote Controlled

APP Controlled/Countdown

Number of Outlets

2

2

3

3

3

3

Usage

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Weather Resistant

Photocell Sensor

Remote Control

Operation Range

100 FT

100 FT

100 FT

Anywhere

Always On Function

✓ RAINTIGHT & WEATHERPROOF OUTDOOR CONTROL: Our outdoor timer’s smart photocell senses dusk/darkness and automatically turns on/off your lights. Use outdoors for your yard lighting, patio lighting, holiday decorations, and more! (Waterproof as long as unit is 1′ above ground)
✓ EASY-TO-USE & CONVENIENT: Choose the schedule you want: dusk-dawn, 2h, 4h, 6h, or 8h after dusk. Simply plug in your lights, turn the dial, and let our timer do the work for you.
✓ 2 GROUNDED TIMER OUTLETS: Featuring a 6 inch cord and 2 grounded outlets, this timer can support a variety of different setups in a variety of locations.
✓ PHOTOCELL DUSK TILL DAWN: Built-in light sensor timer, automatically turn outlets on at dusk and off at dawn, or on at dusk and off after 2/4/6/8 hours, repeats daily
✓ SAFE & RELIABLE: Our timer is ETL listed and rigorously tested for quality control and safety. Conforms to UL Std No. 60730-1,60730-2-1. Rated 125V, 60Hz, 1875W, 15A Resistive & General Purpose 5A Tungsten

