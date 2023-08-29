Top 10 Best jandy remote control timer for pool pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

BN-LINK Outdoor 24-Hour Timer With Photocell Light Sensor

BN-LINK is a direct distributor of premium quality home improvement products, including Smart plugs, indoor and outdoor timers, indoor and outdoor outlet switches, remote control outlets, heating and cooling thermostat controllers. Every purchase of a BN-LINK product comes with:

Quick and friendly service

Quality and reliability you can trust

Our updated Outdoor 24-Hour Timer has a smart photocell that senses dusk/darkness and automatically turns on/off your lights.

2 Grounded Outlets

Rugged Raintight Plastic Build

2-4-6-8h Countdown Options

Photocell Sensor Mode

Always On Mode

6 inch power cord

Conforms to UL Std No. 60730-1,60730-2-1. Rated 125V, 60Hz, 1875W, 15A Resistive & General Purpose 5A Tungsten

Multiple Applications



Ease of Use

This sensor timer outlet can turn on/off your yard lights or seasonal decorations on a set schedule every day. Simply plug in your lights, turn the dial, and let our timer do the work.

More Money In Your Pocket

Save energy and reduce your electricity bill. You can turn off/on lights and other outdoor appliances automatically to eliminate wasteful standby powers.

Great for Outdoor Use

Works with many appliances. Great for use in backyards, patios, lawns, gardens and landscapes. No more plugging and unplugging, light up your outdoor appliances.

Photocell Sensor Design

It is easily programmed to come on at dusk and off at dawn or you can program it to countdown to off 2-4-6-8h after dusk. No more bending down, sit back and enjoy!

Raintight & Weatherproof

This photocell timer outlet has weather resistant cover so that it can be used inside or outside. Use outdoors for your yard lighting, patio lighting, holiday decorations, and more.

2 Grounded Timer Outlets

This timer outlet can be plugged up to 2 devices at a time, with a 6 inch cord, making it a nifty space-saving solution for your multiple outdoor lighting needs in one area.

BN-LINK Outdoor Photocell Timer Outlet Technical Specifications



Voltage

125V, 60Hz

Amperage Capacity

15A

Wattage

1875W

Number of Outlets

2

Extension Cord Length

6 inch

Features

Photocell, Countdown

Feature

Photocell/Countdown

Remote Controlled/Photocell/Countdown

Photocell/Countdown

Remote Controlled/Photocell/Countdown

Remote Controlled

APP Controlled/Countdown

Number of Outlets

2

2

3

3

3

3

Usage

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Weather Resistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Photocell Sensor

✓

✓

✓

✓

–

–

Remote Control

–

✓

–

✓

✓

✓

Operation Range

–

100 FT

–

100 FT

100 FT

Anywhere

Always On Function

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓ RAINTIGHT & WEATHERPROOF OUTDOOR CONTROL: Our outdoor timer’s smart photocell senses dusk/darkness and automatically turns on/off your lights. Use outdoors for your yard lighting, patio lighting, holiday decorations, and more! (Waterproof as long as unit is 1′ above ground)

✓ EASY-TO-USE & CONVENIENT: Choose the schedule you want: dusk-dawn, 2h, 4h, 6h, or 8h after dusk. Simply plug in your lights, turn the dial, and let our timer do the work for you.

✓ 2 GROUNDED TIMER OUTLETS: Featuring a 6 inch cord and 2 grounded outlets, this timer can support a variety of different setups in a variety of locations.

✓ PHOTOCELL DUSK TILL DAWN: Built-in light sensor timer, automatically turn outlets on at dusk and off at dawn, or on at dusk and off after 2/4/6/8 hours, repeats daily

✓ SAFE & RELIABLE: Our timer is ETL listed and rigorously tested for quality control and safety. Conforms to UL Std No. 60730-1,60730-2-1. Rated 125V, 60Hz, 1875W, 15A Resistive & General Purpose 5A Tungsten