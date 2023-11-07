Top 10 Best ion generator sharp air conditioner air hose Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

At Hathaspace our mission is to improve the heath and wellness of our community with purified air. From the classroom, to the office, to the home our team at Hathaspace will continue to pursue the best and most trusted technology to bring medical grade air filtration to the masses.

Hathaspace Air Purifier 2.0 – HSP002

Breath easier with medical-grade HEPA filtration technology, Hathaspace air purifiers provide pure air for everyone. Our award winning HSP002 features 5-stage HEPA filtration, washable pre-filter, laser air quality sensor, real time PM2.5 monitor, and whisper quiet fan. Enjoy energy efficient ‘auto-mode’ to automatically adjust fan speed for real-time air quality needs and save money. Turn off the display light, initiate a sleep timer mode, and adjust fan speed with ease.

Filter Over 99.97% of particles down to 0.1 micron; so small that it captures most all known allergens and pollutants.

Replace 100% of the air in a 1500 sq ft space every hour. Purifier has settable speed controls and smart auto-mode.

*Over 99.99% removal rate of Staphylococcus Albus & Escherichia Coli based on 3rd party testing (Intertek) report 210111230GZU-001.

Medical Grade HEPA: Better than H11 HEPA, H13 HEPA filters 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns and 99.95% of particles between 0.3 – 0.1 microns. Our 5-in-1 filter system targets pollen, dust, pet dander, VOC’s, tobacco smoke, odors, and more. H13 HEPA is considered medical grade air filtration, the unit alone is not a medical device.

1500+ Sq Ft Coverage: Perfect for extra-large rooms, our air purifier replaces 100% of the air in a 1500 sq ft space every hour. With a state-of-the-art fan and motor, enjoy clean air delivered quietly and efficiently in your home, bedroom, office, kitchen, basement, or living room.

Know Your Air Quality: A smart particle sensor monitors your air quality, giving you precise measurements and feedback in real-time. A sleek touch-screen display panel reveals your official EPA Air Quality Index score, while a light on the front panel changes color depending on your air quality.

Breathe Easier: Spend more time doing what you love without allergies or asthma problems. In AUTO mode, relax and let your air purifier run the show, while it automatically adjusts the fan speed based on your surrounding air.

What You Get: Large smart air purifier, medical grade HEPA composite filter, washable pre-filter, manual, 5-year warranty, award-winning customer support 7 days a week, and the peace of mind that comes from a trusted American brand.