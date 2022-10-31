Top 10 Best insulated air conditioner cover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Insulated polyester construction helps prevent cold drafts from entering the homeQuilted design comes in two neutral colors to easily complement home decorElastic edges allow convenient installation over the AC unit frontInner PVC-lined stitching grips sides of the AC unit for a secure fit

A sturdy solution for keeping cold air out



Keep your home cozy while conserving energy with Sturdy Covers’ Indoor AC Cover Defender

Featuring heavy-duty 210 PU polyester, this AC window unit cover prevents drafts from entering the home, helping conserve energy during winter months

With PVC-lined inner stitching, the AC cover maintains a firm and secure grip on window units

For convenient installation, the cover includes elastic edges that easily fit the front of AC units

Home AC cover features an attractive quilted design in two neutral colors to coordinate with home decor

Insulated AC unit covers are available in 3 sizes to accommodate most standard-sized AC window units

Sturdy Covers is a family-owned business, helping homeowners protect their investments and reduce time spent maintaining them

Sizes Available

28″ x 28″, 32″ x 32″, 36″ x 36″

28″ x 28″x32″, 32″ x 32″ x 36, 37″ x 37″ x 40″

15″ x 21″ x 16″, 19″ x 27″ x 25″, 17″ x 25″ x 21″

28″ x 28″, 32″ x 32″, 36″ x 36″

Material

Heavy Duty PVC Backed Polyester

Heavy Duty Polyester

Heavy Duty Polyester

Black PVC Coated Mesh

Season

Winter

Fall & Winter

Fall & Winter

All Season

