Top 10 Best innogear solar lights outdoor Reviews

Top 10 Best innogear solar lights outdoor in 2023 Comparison Table
- 1.Enhanced PIR Motion Inductor：Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor bring 3 lighting modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on when people comes) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.High Efficient Solar Panel:Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate reaches up to 20.5%. It has 15% electricity more than other products in the same solar light time, Made with high impact ABS lamp body that has high-temperature resistance, anti-corrosion and waterproof too,which ensures longer usage time.
- 3.Wider lighting Angle & Larger Coverage: Equipped with 120 led upgraded high power LEDs & 270° wide lighting angle, solar lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage to light up a yard of 30㎡.
- 4.Durable IP65 Waterproof – The hmcity light is made of the IP65 technology that makes it waterproof. Durable, weather-resistant & heatproof plastic construction.
- 5.Quality Guaranteed: 12 Month Warranty for the solar sensor lights.the solar security lights outdoor certified by FCC, CE, ROSH, please contact us If there is any problem.
- Ultra Bright Solar Motion Sensor Lights - The AmeriTop solar security light with the three heads design, Built-in 128 super bright LED. Each of them is SMD 2835 LED. It can produce up to 800lm 6500K high brightness output. The conversion rate of our upgraded polycrystalline silicon solar panels is as high as 20%. Incredible photocell efficiency, also working great in winter.
- Smart Motion Sensor: Our solar LED security light built-in with a smart motion sensor that detects motion up to 26 feet. The light will AUTO turn ON and OFF. Auto ON when the movement dectected, when no movement detected, the light will AUTO turn OFF after 30 secounds. In other words, when a person stay active in the sensor range, the light will remain ON.
- Wide Lighting Area - With the innovative wide-angle and three heads design, Adjustable heads can move upwards, downwards and horizontally. Up to 270° wide lighting angle and 16-26ft sensing distance, Easy to adjust the light heads, lens hoods and motion sensor to different angles as your requirement. Lighting direction is adjustable with the three flexible light heads, save your trouble to install two extra light. No need for electricity, environment-friendly product.
- All-Weather Resistant - AmeriTop solar lights outdoor Made of durable ABS material, ensures this 3 head security light fixture can stand up to the elements and bad weather. IP65 waterproof rating ensures that your 3 head security light fixture won’t give in in rain, sleet or snow weather. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, all-weather resistant and provide additional safety and security for your home.
- Motion Sensor Lights - Easy Installation, no annoying wires or adapters needed. Only using the included screws to fix on any exterior wall constructed of all types of material including metal, wood or plastic. Perfect for outdoor lighting and can be widely used as yard light, garage light, garden light, parking lot light, exit light, entrance light, driveway light, patio light, entryway light, etc.
- 1.Three Optional Modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With upgraded Motion Sensor Detector and Greater PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. 2200 mah rechargeable lithium-ion battery, brighter and more long-term
- 3.Ultra Bright Lights: High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization. Aootek Outdoor Solar Lights provide far brighter lighting and wider detection range than other similar lights on the market.
- 4.High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is more energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and premium LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon . it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 5.Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof Great outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
- NYMPHY Solar Outdoor Lights 4 Pack: Equipped with 56 amazing LEDs (market leading). Solar spot outdoor lights will create the perfect lighting accent wherever it is placed. Light up your garden by channeling the power of the sun without incurring a huge electricity bill. These solar lights can stay lighted for up to 6-20 hours, depending on the amount of sunlight they get. Compared with other solar-powered lights in the market, ours will stay lighted for longer, stay brighter, and are more durable.
- NYMPHY Outdoor Lights are Waterproof, Frostproof, and Weatherproof: Using ABS high-strength material, these lights can work under -4℉~140℉. The IP68 waterproof rating allows the solar garden lights to withstand all kinds of bad weather such as rain, snow, wind frost, high temperature, etc. It is perfect for outdoor use! Anti-fogging design - can perfectly solve the problem of fogging on the lens, maintaining light intensity and prolonging the service life.
- High-Efficient & Long-Lasting: NYMPHY Solar lights choose polycrystalline silicon solar panels, the energy conversion rate is as high as 20%, and the charging efficiency is higher than competing solar lights. Whether sunny or rainy, these can brighten your garden all year round.
- 3 Brightness Light Modes: Cool white light - Low light mode(20hrs)/ Medium light mode(10hrs) / High light mode(6hrs). The solar light panel can automatically detect whether it’s day or night using the brightness of its surroundings (no motion detection). It will automatically switch from charging mode to lighting mode. All you have to do is switch them to the “on mode” the first time you use them.
- BUY "ONE" GET "TWO" - 2 In 1 Function & Easy Installation: These NYMPHY outdoor solar lights can function as a landscape light or wall light. Set up is fast and easy. Stick it into the grass using the ground stakes and use it as a solar powered landscape spotlight. Or mount it on the wall with the screws included and shine light from above. See every part of your yard – even your dogs chasing a gang.
- Cool White Solar Spotlights Outdoor: A nightly light show! Automatically can come on when it gets dark. Really added life to Your trees and Lights up your landscaping nicely.Brighter 40 LEDs with wider 360° lighting angle & 120° adjustable bigger solar panel & longer working time with rechargeable battery. LEREKAM solar landscape light is much more durable, Across to light up a larger area and perfect brightness, perfect color compared to other 4-12 LED lights in the market.
- 3 Brightness Lighting Modes: LEREKAM 40 LEDs solar outdoor spotlights, high light mode/medium light mode/low light mode (8-15-25hrs). LEREKAM solar garden lights can automatically detect changes in the brightness of the external environment. When the brightness is low enough to require illumination, it will automatically switch from energy storage mode to lighting mode without motion detection (auto on at night /auto off at sunrise). Could easily be used as a flashlight in a pinch.
- Power Supply-Solar Powered & USB Charger: Other solar spotlights do not charge is cloudy weather so they are really spring/summer lights. You would not depend of them during the winter. But our LEREKAM solar spot lights outdoor support power supply: "Solar Powered Or USB Charge". LEREKAM outdoor solar lights have unique IP65 waterproof design and can withstand all kinds of terrible weather.Being freeze resistant helps in the brutal cold Chicago weather.
- 2 in 1 Function & 2 Installation Options: Easy to install. Stick into the ground with stakes & Mount on the wall with the screws included.The solar spot lights outdoor are greatly used as landscape lighting or great for lighting up trees.You can aim up to light a tree or flag or across to light up a larger area. Optimum for Porch, Path, Pool, Yard, Garden, Garage,Driveway, Pathway,etc.Your landscape looks spectacular at night time with LEREKAM solar lights outdoor practical landscape lighting
- Landscape Garden Light: Dusk Till Dawn.You have no need to run your wired lights.Used the LEREKAM spot light outdoor to uplight your palm trees and agave etc. solar spotlights outdoor are greatly used as landscape lighting or great for lighting up trees. No matter it rains, snows,high frost,high heat Or other extreme weather,you can use the landscape lights at ease.You charged spotlights for 2 days in direct sunlight, prior to using. Go ahead do yourself the favor and add these to your cart.
- Powered by free solar energy and no electricity required. The solar panel supports long-term operations. They will come on automatically at night and turn off automatically at dawn. There is a switch ON/OFF under the light cover, make sure you turn the switch to ON position before charging. Measures: 3.3 x 3.3 x 13.4 inches per lights. Light Color: Warm White
- Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, and sleet.
- NO WIRES. Push the stake into the soil, it just takes a few seconds. When you receive solar lights, please turn the switch to ON position under the light cap then place the light cover upside down at the table to check whether the lights will light up or not.
- 1 lumen, IS DESIGNED FOR DECORATION, MAYBE NOT BRIGHT ENOUGH, BUT THE LIGHT IS WARM AND GENTLE. Add a charming, decorative glow to your pathway, decorate your garden, porch or yard.
- Wide Lighting, Ultra Bright - LE outdoor solar light adopts 3 adjustable heads, which brings 1000lm high brightness 6500K daylight. The 3 light heads can be adjusted vertically and horizontally to achieve 270° wide lighting angle. This wireless security light can illuminate larger areas and spare you the effort of installing two extra lights on different sides.
- Efficient Solar Charging - LE solar powered light converts sunlight into electricity and lights up at night when motion is detected. 8 Hours of exposure in sunlight will provide 90 minutes illumination, which equals 270 times of lighting up in total. Reduces carbon emission and saves on electricity bill.
- Motion Sensor Lights - Equipped with upgraded PIR motion sensor, this security flood light detects motion in 16-26ft distance within 120° detection angle. It will stay off during daytime and charge in sunlight. At night, the motion sensor light will automatically turn ON triggered by human or animal, and then turn OFF in 20s after no movement.
- IP65 Waterproof and Durable - LE solar outdoor light is made of durable material, which ensure water-resistant, heat-resistant and frost-resistant, works well even in extreme weather conditions. It can provide additional security and stand guard for your home and family.
- Easy Installation - No need to deal with household electrical circuit, no need for junction box or adapter. Simply use the included screws to fix the solar motion light on any exterior wall. Perfect for outdoor lighting like front doors, courtyards, garages, driveways, gardens, etc.
- 🌞[Ultra-Bright Solar Lights]: Wider Illumination Coverage;Equipped with 100 leds,Kolpop solar motion lights outdoor offers a larger coverage of luminosity, which can illuminate space about 30㎡ at night.A sufficient 6-piece package can illuminate your front door, backyard, garage, deck, garden,fence,etc.
- 🌞[3 Considerate Modes]: Kolpop solar motion sensor lights has 3 modes to meet your different needs:1.) medium-brightness mode, 2.)low light induction mode, 3.) Induction lighting mode. The powerful sensor ball head provides powerful motion sensitivity up to 10-16 feet, providing convenience and safety for your life.
- 🌞[1800mAh Large Battery]: With 100 brilliant LEDs, solar wall lights outdoor can provide a super bright illuminance for a wide area.Built in 1800mAh Li-ion battery,Kolpop solar security lights can light up about 8-10h after fully charged. This is a complete home security version, very suitable to meet your needs all night.
- 🌞[IP65 Waterproof Solar lights]: More professional weather resistance;With IP65 waterproof technology, Kolpop solar security lights with motion sensor can withstand all kinds of terrible weather. Even if it snows and freezes, they can pass the winter without any problems.
- 🌞[🎁Best gift/presents]: High Efficiency Solar Panel and Eco-Friendly.Hanging them was a breeze because they came nicely designed,only simply find a place with sufficient sunshine, and most importantly - they add so much to the yards!Therefore, especially on winter nights, they are the best gift, whether for your parents, elders, or friends,etc.
- ☀【268 LED Super Bright Solar Light】--- LECLSTAR Solar lights outdoor equipped with 268 super bright LED beads, Solar motion senaor lights outdoor provides excellent illumination of up to 1800 lumens,LECLSTAR Solar sensor lights which is far brighter than other similar LED solar lights
- ☀【Quick And Easy Installation】--- Solar lights outdoor is very easy to mount with just two screws or a sticky pad.used the mounting screws that came with it.No annoying wires or adapters needed,Only using the included screws to fix the wireless solar sensor lights on the wall
- ☔【IP65 Waterproof】---LECLSTAR solar lights outdoor Made of durable ABS material, you don't need to worry about use in the rain. Solar mation sensor lights can also withstand all kinds of severe weather conditions,LECLSTAR solar lights outdoor is water resistant, heat-resistant and frost resistant, It can withstand rain and other extreme weather conditions
- ☀【Motion Sensor is More Sensitive】---Easily prevent thieves from entering your home at night and stealing your property,Built-in PIR motion sensor of our solar lights outdoor can detect up to 120 degree with a longer sensor length of 26 feet thus solar sensor lights provides a broader range of lightin
- 【100% lifetime warranty】 --- All LECLSTAR products support lifetime warranty service and 7 x 24 hours customer service. More than 100,000+ customers have chosen our products and liked our service.
- UPGRADED FOR 2023 - Add life to your trees and enjoy a satisfying light show at night. With super bright 16 LEDs throwing a 120° lighting angle, it will illuminate your whole backyard. The solar panels are adjustable, durable, and look more handsome than other 4-6 LED lights in the market. Your landscape will simply look spectacular at nighttime.
- 2 BRIGHTNESS MODES - Choose between Low Mode (12 hours) and High Mode (6 hours). Your outdoor lights know when it’s dark and can easily detect changes in outdoor brightness. Automatically switches from energy storage to lighting mode without motion detection. Doubles as a flashlight in a pinch. AUTO ON at night and AUTO OFF at sunrise.
- INSTANT INSTALLATION W/ NO TOOLS - Set up is fast, easy to use. Stick into the grass with stakes and use it as a solar landscape spotlight. Or mount on the wall with the screws included and aim at a tree as a solar-powered wall light. See every part of your yard – even your dogs chasing a gang of raccoons. Light up your garden, driveway, patio, pool, front doors, walls, garage, etc.
- IPX7 WATER & HEATPROOF - Our garden lights are made of high-impact ABS material with an IPX7 wireless waterproof design. Meaning it can withstand rain and other extreme weather conditions. And it’s much more robust than other less waterproof grade lights.
- LIFETIME WARRANTY - Covered for life, it’s warranted against loss, theft, and defects in materials and workmanship as long as you own the product. Or as long as you’re alive… So, you can rest in knowing that these solar lights have the quality that you are looking for. Certified by CE, FCC, RoHS, MSDS, UN38.3
Our Best Choice: InnoGear Solar Lights, 2-in-1 Waterproof 3 LED Solar Spotlights Adjustable Wall Light Landscape Lighting Security Light Outdoor Auto On/Off for Patio Deck Yard Garden Driveway, Pack of 4
Product Description
Integrating nature and technology through innovation
InnoGear is a pioneer company in the art of aromatherapy, light, and music that will transform your routine life naturally. Equipped with easier, simpler, and superior diffusers and LED lighting products, we specialize in incorporating nature with technology as we aim to create innovative devices that can connect with daily lives easily and effectively.
InnoGear Solar Spotlights
your constant security guard
These InnoGear solar garden spotlights will enhance your landscape and increase the safety around your home. They are constructed of high-quality material and are designed to sustain most extreme weather conditions. The adjustable spotlights give you full control of the light beam. Since no wiring needed for illumination, you can place the lights where they are needed the most- the perfect choice for garages, sheds, or any location not supplied with power.
Working Mode: High/Low
Working Time: 6-12 Hrs
Auto on/off
Adjustable Working Modes
These solar spotlights can cast a focused ray to highlight your flagpole or beautiful sculpture, even on the darkest of nights. You have the option to set from high mode to low mode to extend working time.
2 Ways of Installation
InnoGear solar spotlight is wireless, you can easily stick the lights into the ground or fix them on the wall with the included screws. Perfect for lighting on pathway, driveway, or porch.
Full Flexibility
Independent adjustable solar panel can be rotated 90° up and down to obtain the sun exposure. The maximum adjustment of the light head is 180° to illuminate all darkest place.
Bright & Centralized
Our spotlights adopt premiun LED bulbs rather than SMD chips, which are brighter and more centralized than the later. They will cast a bright and focused beam of light to highlight any specific objects.
Durable for Use
nnoGear solar spotlights are made of high-quality material, you can easily insert the lights into the ground with the included spikes, it’s durable for years of use.
High-efficiency
The photoelectric conversion rate is 19% faster than the basic version in the market, allowing the internal battery in a better condition all the time. One fully charge can support up to 6-12 hours’ security lighting.
Unit LED
2
6
4
4
4
Waterproof and Heatproof
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Lighting Modes
2
2
2
2
2
Solar Panel Material
Monocrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Light Colors
White & Color Rotating
White
Warm White
White
White
Installation Type
In-Ground
In-Ground/ Mount on the wall
In-Ground/ Mount on the wall
In-Ground/ Mount on the wall
In-Ground/ Mount on the wall
Lighting Angle
360°
90°
90°
90°
90°
Solar Panel Angle
N
180°
180°
180°
180°
Brighten up the Darkness: Unlike those solar lights on the market that are designed with dim and diverging SMD chips, InnoGear upgraded spotlights are designed with premium LEDs. The light is bright and centralized, great for property protection.
Full Flexibility: Both the solar panel (90°）and solar head (180°) are adjustable. Simply twist the knobs to obtain the perfect angle for sunlight utilization and lighting area.
Optional Modes: Auto on at night, off during the daytime. One press on the button to choose light from high light mode (4-6 hours working time) to low light mode (8-12 hours working time).
Hassle-free Installation: Easy installation in both ways. You can either stick the solar spotlights into the ground or use the included screws to mount them onto the wall. Perfect for lighting on pathway, driveway or porch.
Practical in All Weathers: InnoGear spotlights are resistant not only to just rain, but to all types of extreme weather. Practical to use in all weathers to provide necessary security lighting.