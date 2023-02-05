Top 10 Best innogear solar lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Integrating nature and technology through innovation

InnoGear is a pioneer company in the art of aromatherapy, light, and music that will transform your routine life naturally. Equipped with easier, simpler, and superior diffusers and LED lighting products, we specialize in incorporating nature with technology as we aim to create innovative devices that can connect with daily lives easily and effectively.

InnoGear Solar Spotlights



your constant security guard

These InnoGear solar garden spotlights will enhance your landscape and increase the safety around your home. They are constructed of high-quality material and are designed to sustain most extreme weather conditions. The adjustable spotlights give you full control of the light beam. Since no wiring needed for illumination, you can place the lights where they are needed the most- the perfect choice for garages, sheds, or any location not supplied with power.

Working Mode: High/Low

Working Time: 6-12 Hrs

Auto on/off

Adjustable Working Modes

These solar spotlights can cast a focused ray to highlight your flagpole or beautiful sculpture, even on the darkest of nights. You have the option to set from high mode to low mode to extend working time.

2 Ways of Installation

InnoGear solar spotlight is wireless, you can easily stick the lights into the ground or fix them on the wall with the included screws. Perfect for lighting on pathway, driveway, or porch.

Full Flexibility

Independent adjustable solar panel can be rotated 90° up and down to obtain the sun exposure. The maximum adjustment of the light head is 180° to illuminate all darkest place.

Bright & Centralized

Our spotlights adopt premiun LED bulbs rather than SMD chips, which are brighter and more centralized than the later. They will cast a bright and focused beam of light to highlight any specific objects.

Durable for Use

nnoGear solar spotlights are made of high-quality material, you can easily insert the lights into the ground with the included spikes, it’s durable for years of use.

High-efficiency

The photoelectric conversion rate is 19% faster than the basic version in the market, allowing the internal battery in a better condition all the time. One fully charge can support up to 6-12 hours’ security lighting.

Unit LED

2

6

4

4

4

Waterproof and Heatproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Lighting Modes

2

2

2

2

2

Solar Panel Material

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Light Colors

White & Color Rotating

White

Warm White

White

White

Installation Type

In-Ground

In-Ground/ Mount on the wall

In-Ground/ Mount on the wall

In-Ground/ Mount on the wall

In-Ground/ Mount on the wall

Lighting Angle

360°

90°

90°

90°

90°

Solar Panel Angle

N

180°

180°

180°

180°

Brighten up the Darkness: Unlike those solar lights on the market that are designed with dim and diverging SMD chips, InnoGear upgraded spotlights are designed with premium LEDs. The light is bright and centralized, great for property protection.

Full Flexibility: Both the solar panel (90°）and solar head (180°) are adjustable. Simply twist the knobs to obtain the perfect angle for sunlight utilization and lighting area.

Optional Modes: Auto on at night, off during the daytime. One press on the button to choose light from high light mode (4-6 hours working time) to low light mode (8-12 hours working time).

Hassle-free Installation: Easy installation in both ways. You can either stick the solar spotlights into the ground or use the included screws to mount them onto the wall. Perfect for lighting on pathway, driveway or porch.

Practical in All Weathers: InnoGear spotlights are resistant not only to just rain, but to all types of extreme weather. Practical to use in all weathers to provide necessary security lighting.