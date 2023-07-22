Top 10 Best inline water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Versatile

Fountain

Hydroponics

Pond

KEDSUM Submersible Water Pump, External Inline Water Pump, Fountain Pump-35W, 110V

SPECIFICATION:

-Material: ABS shell

-Max Flow Rate: 550GPH (2100L/H)

-H-Max (Lift height): up to 6.5 feet(2m)

-Outlet Adapter OD: 3/4inch×2(19mm×2), 6/7inch×2(22mm×2), 1inch×2(25mm×2)

-Length of power cord: 6.5ft(2m)

-Size: 4.9×3.2×3.9inch

Package Include:

1*KEDSUM Water Pump

6*Outlet Adaptors

4*Suction Cups

Best Aquarium Pump FAQ:

Q1: What if my submersible water pump does not work?

A1: Each submersible pump undergoes a separate tank test to ensure the highest quality. If your submersible pump has problems within 2 years of purchase, you can come back to us and we will be responsible for the pumps we produce

Q2: What size do I need?

A2: As a general rule of thumb, you should aim for your pump to be capable of turning over the volume of water in your aquarium five times every hour. First, establish how many gallons your tank holds. Then multiply that by five to get the minimum flow rate in gallons per hour (GPH). So for a 20 gallon tank, you will need a pump that is capable of producing at least a minimum flow rate of 100 GPH.

There are other factors that may affect the flow rate, though. These might include elbows and turns in the plumbing, for instance, or fitted filters. That’s why it’s always better to opt for a pump that has a slightly larger flow rate than you think you need. If your pump is too weak, it’s impossible to increase water flow.

Note: If the connected pipe is too long or connected to a filter, choose a larger pump to prevent the pump from not generating enough flow for you.

The benefits as a submersible pump:

– Submersible in water and give you quiet environment

– Use less tubing

– Easy to install

The benefits as an external pump:

– Easy to clean without getting your hands messy

– Does not need to be placed in the tank and save your space

– Protect both you and your fish from oil slicks and electrical leaks

– Generally external pond pumps last longer, and are easier to repair

This in-line/submersible pump can be used either submersible or in-line. Suit for Indoor & Outdoor use, Freshwater or Salt water use, Ideal for ponds, pools, hydroponic & Waterfalls fountains and aquariums.

In other words, buy a pump, but have 2 functions

Important notes:

1. When used as an inline, the maximum head will be lower than the described head due to the smaller water inlet. If you want to use it as an inline pump, please choose a larger size water pump.

2. Inline pump noise will be louder than submersible pump noise.

3. If water leaks when used as an inline pump, reinstall the inlet and outlet. If possible, use sealant tape to wrap around the thread.

4. Please install the suction cup properly before placing the pump in the water to avoid the suction cup from falling when picked up the pump

