Top 10 Best infrared heater with remote Reviews

UFO UK-15 electric infrared heater indoor patio garage wall or ceiling mount with remote



Heating Range – Indoors 161 sq.ft; Outdoors 108 sq.ft. (based on average temperatures)

UFO UK-15 ELECTRIC INFRARED HEATER INDOOR PATIO GARAGE WALL OR CEILING MOUNT WITH REMOTE

MAIN FEATURES

1500 Watt, 110 Volt (use with standard outlet)Remote control – Five Heat LevelsHeater comes with wall brackets.Heating Range – Indoors 161 sq.ft; Outdoors 108 sq.ft. (based on average temperatures)Filament Life – over 12000 Hours, replacements sod separately

IMMEDIATE HEAT SOURCE

Feel the Heat in Only 27 Seconds

ENERGY SMART

Just Pennies Per Hour to Operate

HEALTHY & SAFE HEAT SOURCE

Does Not Dry the Air or Consume Oxygen

UFO UK15 heater for home

Instead of heating the entire area in houses or offices with central heaters, heating a specific room or area will significantly decrease energy consumption. The UFO infrared heater will provide more efficient and economical heating due to the fact that it will begin heating within seconds

UFO UK15 heater for office

Heating up the locations continuously which you only use for a certain period of the day takes a long time and increases energy costs. The efficiency of UFO infrared heaters used in these locations is tremendously higher in comparison to convective heaters.

UFO UK15 heater for semi-open areas

UFO infrared heaters heat objects when their light hits them with their infrared radiation. Therefore, they are also able to heat us in semi-open areas.

UFO UK15 heater commercial application examples

Restaurant, Retail store, Cafe, Bar, Conservatory, Swimming pool, Auto shop, Classroom, Salon, Nursery, Studio, Hotel, Airport, Workshop, Warehouse, Factory and others

UFO UK15 heater for warehouses and industrial places

Since the UFO infrared heater does not use the air as a media in transferring heat, it will provide much more efficient and economical heating in places with extensive heat loss

UFO UK15 heater for bathroom

UFO heaters are matchless for locations that need to be heated for a certain period of time such as bathroom, garage, kids room and others.

UFO UK15 heater for local heating

Because UFO infrared heaters do not heat the air directly but the object themselves with its light, they are much more efficient for local heating.

UFO UK15 heater residential application examples

Living room, Patio, Kids room, Hallways, Home offices, Bathroom, Garage, Bedroom, Kitchen, Entrance way and others

UFO heaters are matchless in areas where it is hard to heat or with high heat-loss.

Benefits of UFO infrared heaters

​Heat immediately; when the light hits, warm is felt.Energy smart; nearly all of energy converted into heat, pennies an hour to operate.Heat is produced not affected by wind or air.Healthy heat source – safe, odorless heat, that does not dry out the air or consume oxygenThey are silent; do not have fans, motors and they are quiet.Mid-wave infrared heating technology – Luminescence at 2.4 µm wave length, which is absorbed by many materials.Delivered heat can be redirected.Best reflection profile. Has a corrosion protected aluminum case, and a reflector structure.Heats only when and where heating is necessary.Matchless in areas where it is hard to heat or with high heat-loss.

Quick and instant heating (feel the heat within seconds, like the sun). UFO UK-15 model offers a remote control that allows you to control heater’ s power settings and program various timer operations

Energy efficient heat, nearly all of energy converted into heat. Heat is produced not affected by wind or air.

Low operating costs, pennies an hour to operate

Safe and odorless heat. Eco friendly, does not consume oxygen and does not dry the air. Wall, Ceiling or Optional Stand mount options. The unit does not come with a stand.

Heater comes with adjustable hanging brackets. 8-ft cord, high quality and durable aluminum housing. Easy to install, step by step instructions provide