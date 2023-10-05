Top 10 Best inflatable pump for pool toys Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Zacro Portable Electric Air Pump



Zacro Portable Electric Air Pump is an automatic mini air pump which has a compact and lightweight body along with USB rechargeable, cordless and waterproof features. It can inflat mattresses, lounger sofa, pool floats, vacuum bags, airbed and etc. It can also help in deflation and a certain level of vacuum packing. In a word, this is a portable and powerful air pump which can save your energy and time to inflat something.

Precautions

* This product does not inflate the balloon.

* The air outlet of the top cover of the air pump is inflated and the air outlet of the bottom cover is pumped.

* When the machine is clean, do not rinse it directly under running water.

* Do not stick your fingers in the vents while the machine is running.

Zacro Portable Electric Air Pump with 6000mAh Battery for Quickly Inflatables and Deflation, Powered by USB/Any Standard 12V Vehicle Outlet



Equipped with three nozzles for most air cushions, inflatable beds, pool buoys, swim rings, inflatable boats, children’s pools, inflatable play centers and other inflatable toys.

Zacro portable electric air pump is powered by USB and DC chargers, is a good helper to travel. This electric air pump contains 3 nozzles with different nozzle sizes, suitable for most inflatable products.

Quick inflation and deflation.

Rechargeable and Long-lasting.

Special design.

Portable and easy to use.

Wide application.

Details



Working switch

The portable air pump is made of frosted sand, and the switch design is simple and clear. It can be quickly inflated and deflated in a short time. Anti-explosion fuse, leak-proof safety switch.

Inflatable connection

Three inflatable heads are suitable for most inflatable products. The inflation head connection is safe and can not be easily moved. Large and dense wind turbines speed up the work efficiency and avoid long waiting times.

Motor vehicle charging cable

Equipped with one cable which can charge the air pump in your car. Therefore, you won’t be worry about the power and you can charge the air pump although you are out of home.

Small and Portable.



As you can see in the left picture, the size of the air pump is the same as a cola bottle. With non-slip and lightweight design, you can easily hold it in your hand. Carrying an air pump with you is no longer an annoyance. However, though it’s small, but it contains a large amount of energy. Built in 6000mAh lithium battery, our air pump can support you to inflate an standard air bed mattress more than 20 times after charging.

Pressure

6KP

MAX 12PSI

4-12 PSI

4KPA

Inflatable range

Swimming ring, balloon

Various sports balls,Children’s swimming ring

Various sports balls

Various sports balls

Swimming ring, hovercraft, air cushion bed, children’s swimming pool, etc.

Charging method

Plug charging

USB

X

X

USB, car cigarette lighter

Airflow

600L/M

4.0L /M

X

X

400L/M

Battery capacity

X

2000mAH

3xAAA

3xAAA

6000mAH

LED flashlight

✓

✓

X

X

X

Vacuum pumping

✓

X

X

X

X

Deflation

X

X

X

X

Intelligent pressure measurement

X

✓

✓

X

X

Advanced display

X

✓

X

X

X

Quick inflation and deflation: Insert the nozzle tightly into the air valve and press the switch to quickly inflate. Simple operation and convenient to use.

Rechargeable and Long-lasting: Built in 6000mAh lithium battery, once charge can support you to inflate an standard air bed mattress more than 20 times.

Special design: With ergonomic body design, non-slip, which is easy to hold and comfortable to use. Equipped with a waterproof packaging bagwhich is easy to store it.

Portable and easy to use: Two charging methods, USB and DC charging, suitable for a variety of occasions, no longer limited by time and space.

Wide application: Equipped with three nozzles for most air cushions, inflatable beds, pool buoys, swim rings, inflatable boats, children’s pools, inflatable play centers and other inflatable toys.