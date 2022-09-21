Top 10 Best inflatable mattress for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

GOPLUS FLOATING WATER MAT



FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Ø Bright color mat to be visible to boaters if you’re out in the lake

Ø Huge size that can accommodate many people at one time

Ø The kids will play on it for hours and hours in the lake

Specifications

Color: Green, Orange

Material: XPE Foam

Product Size:12′ X 6’X 1.5’’(L x W x H)

Net Weight:16lbs

Weight Capacity: 882lbs

Package includes：

1X Floating Water Pad, 3 X Storage Straps

1 X Bungee Tether. 1X User’s Manual

Item Weight‏:‎16 Pounds

Manufacturer recommended age‏:‎4 months and up

Date First Available‏:‎April 16, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Superbuy

ASIN‏:‎B0876W1D6S

🌊 Anti-puncture & Anti-tearing XPE Foam — Our floating water pad is made of 3-layer high-quality XPE foam, which ensures high tear resistance and puncture resistance. This highly elastic and non-deformable floating pad has a load-bearing capacity of up to 882lbs, which is suitable for 4-6 people to play together.

🌊 Comfort Experience & Safety Guarantee — The surface is very soft and skin-friendly, allowing you to relax comfortably while lying on it. In addition, the environmentally friendly material is not only non-toxic and odorless, but also has bright colors to provide maximum visibility and safety.

🌊 Lightweight Design & Easy to Store — This floating water pad is lightweight and easy to use. It can be rolled into a compact shape and fixed with 3storage straps, making transportation and storage easier and more convenient without occupying too much space.

🌊 Easy to Fix &Clean — The floating pad has a mooring device with a 13ft bungee tether that allows you to easily fix the floating pad to the boat or dock. In addition, the non-slip and scratch-resistant surface not only effectively prevents dust, but also makes cleaning and maintenance easier.

🌊 Perfect Water Recreation — Our floating mat can provide you with a lot of floating fun. Get you and your family or friends together for water activities, sports, or even a party on the water. It is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the water park, swimming pool, lake, beach and sea.