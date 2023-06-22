Top 10 Best inflatable beer pong table for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Pool Pong Bash Barge is the very first and only floating beer pong desk to incorporate a built-in cooler so ice-chilly drinks are constantly inside of get to. The 6ft x 3ft desk includes 10 cup triangles on just about every close for entire sizing pool pong play. Each individual aspect of the raft is also lined with 4 cup holders for social floating, so you and friends can float and socialize all around the desk involving pong online games. The central cooler can maintain up to 18 cans with ice. The Bash Barge can also be utilised as a floating tanning lounge if you happen to be ever able to get it all to by yourself. The Party Barge involves 6 pong balls (cups not included) and is retail packaged.

FLOATING BEER PONG: Total 10 cup beer pong setup on every aspect, cup holders, and created in cooler (holds up to 18 drinks)

3 Capabilities IN 1: The flexible GoPong inflatable can be utilised for games of pool pong, social floating, and as a floating lounge

Bash Measurement: 6 feet prolonged x 3 toes huge with 4 grommets for anchoring or tethering

THICK Materials: Made from market leading raft grade substance with a soft end (not the inexpensive plasticy really feel some others have)

One of a kind Reward: Features 6 pong balls and is retail boxed fantastic for any person who enjoys ingesting online games and acquiring a very good time