Top 10 Best infared heater for large rooms Reviews

‘thermoflow’ is mainly concentrated on comfortable heater and electric water heaters, giving people a comfort and healthy life start from the heat. Since the core conception, we have utilized the latest German technology to engineer the products with maximum energy saving operation. Our mission is to improve the people’s life and to spread awareness of benefits from ‘thermoflow’products.

Outdoor Dining Area

Cafes

Patios

Yoga Rooms

Factories

Restaurants

Veranda

Programmable Thermostat for Your Personalized Comfort Heater

The thermoflow electric infrared radiant patio heater has two heat settings, 900W / 1,800W, as well as a special ceramic coating on black panel surface which can trigger far-infrared radiation. The wavefront design of black panel doubles the radiation area and increases the radiation range. You can select low ( 50% rated power heating ), high ( 100% rated power heating ) and shutdown setting on the remote control! So easy to control how warm you are with this electric infrared radiant heater!

Power: 1800W

Voltage: 110-120V

Plug Cable Length: 5.9ft

Material: Alloy and marine grade stainless steel

4H Timer Setting: 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, or no timer

2 Power Setting : 50%, 100%, or shut-off

Overall dimension: 49″ x 6.6″ x 2″

Timer & Overheat Safety Protection

This electric infrared space heater comes with an adjustable thermostat & 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, or no timer function, so you can set the timer up to 4 hours to auto shut-off the space heater with the user friendly remote control. Let you keep warm even in sleep. So easy to control how long you are with this electric infrared radiant space heater, keeping the warm and your bills low.

The space heater is also equipped with a overheat safety feature. When the heaters internal components reach a certain temperature that could cause overheat and possible fire, the heater will automatically shut off.

Ideal for Protected Outdoor & Indoor Applications

Quiet Warm Sleep

No wind, no sound, no light, silent operation, comes with 4 hours timer function, so you can set the timer up to 4 hours to auto shut-off the space heater with the user-friendly remote control. Giving you a very comfort warmth, sleep in peace!

As Nature Does It

Infrared heating ensures oxygen-rich fresh air, no dry, enables you to bask in sun-like warmth. Safe and healthy, it produces no odors, chemicals or fumes, perfect for any indoors applications, such as yoga room, small home, offices, restaurants, factories and hospitals, etc.

Ideal for Indoor & Outdoor Applications

Stylish & slimline electric radiant space heater with waterproof protect rated, saves more floor space, ideal for protected outdoor & indoor heating applications. Such as your alfresco and outdoor dining area, patios, pergola, veranda, garage and shed. It can also be used commercially at cafes, restaurants, yoga studios,factories and hospitals, etc. While it’s freezing outside, you still get to enjoy the sun-like warmness.

➤ SUPER EFFICIENT & COST EFFECTIVE ELECTRIC HEATING – Warms up the space quickly, takes the chill away in an open space. Saving 30%-40% on electricity compared to a traditional gas heater, up to a 10,000 hour life span.

➤ STYLISH, SLIMLINE DESIGN & SPACE SAVING – Features a stylish, slimline, unobtrusive design, suitable for indoor and outdoor installations, and offer a pleasing, streamlined look due to lower clearance requirements,saving more valuable living space.

➤ HEALTHY AMBIENCE & ALLERGY-FREE – Infrared heating ensures oxygen-rich fresh air,no dry, enables you to bask in sun-like warmth. Safe and healthy, it produces no odors, chemicals or fumes.

➤ MAINTENANCE-FREE & EASY DIY INSTALLATIONS – Constructed from alloy and marine grade stainless steel and with IP24 water proof protect rated to resist the harshest of environments.Easy to DIY install with a 5 multiple angles adjustable bracket, meets your any needs.

➤ SILENT OPERATION & MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS – No wind, no sound, no light, give you a very comfort warmth. Ideal for residential and commercial applications. This includes your alfresco areas, and outdoor dining area, patios, pergolas , veranda,garage and shed, as well asa cafes, restaurants, factories, showrooms, halls, warehouse, ect.