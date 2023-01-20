Top 10 Best infant bathtub Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

This baby bathtub is made from high quality PVC material that is optimal for maintaining your child’s health and safety.

Light weight and extremely portable, perfect for travel! Great for the Beach! Deflates for compact storage. Easy to use It is also great to use as a baby bed for when you travel.

How to Use Your Bathtub?



Take out the bathtub from the package. Spread it on the ground. Do not rip due to its vacuum contraction state.Open air valves on bottom and inflate about half air. Then inflate air to three sections separately from bottom to top. Plug valve cover tightly.Open valve and insert pipe, then start bleeding air.

Features:

Material: BPA Free PVCOut Size: 38.58″x 25.19″ x11″Weight: 2.2 lbs

What item was included?

1× Inflatable Bathtub

1× Foot Pump

Ergonomic Design

The bottom of the baby bathtub is using a non- slip design with a fixed place, your little angel could rest comfortably in it, prevent babies from slipping when taking a shower.

Portable and Convenient Storage

The mini baby pool can be fold into a small one, pretty portable for you in different situations like the family travel, after using.The easy storage bathing tub can be put into the case or other place, it may not trouble you at all in all situations.

Easy to Inflatable

We have extra foot pump for your free.Convenient gas nozzle for inflating and drain plug in the bottom for easy water release

Item Size

31.5 x 13.7 in

31.5 x 13.7 in

63 x 33 x 25 in

29.52 x 29.52 in

103×68.9×23.6 in

63 x 33 x 25 in

Material

Non-Toxic PVC

Non-Toxic PVC

Environmental protection PVC

Environmental protection PVC

Environmental protection PVC

Environmental protection PVC

Pump

No pump

No pump

With Foot Pump

With Foot Pump

No pump

With Electric Pump

