Top 10 Best indoor solar light Reviews

Wonsidary 4-Leaf Solar Pendant Lights Outdoor Indoor, 1000LM 128LED Waterproof Solar Powered Shed Light with Remote, 120° Adjustable Motion Sensor Light with 3 Light Modes for Home Yard Garage Barn
- 【 Bright Solar Lights with Angle Adjustable 4- leaf】 Four-Leaf Solar Pendant Ceiling Light. Each leaf can be adjusted 120°, so it can be adjusted to direct light precisely where it's needed. And this solar security lights is built-in 128 white LEDs, it designed to provide ultra-high brightness illumination for a wide area. Produce over 1000 lumens to provide lighting and security to your home, pathway, front door, corridor, driveway, platform, deck etc.
- 【Split Design fit Outdoor & Indoor 】The solar powered shed lights and solar panel are separated, and the waterproof wire length is 5 meters/16.5 feet, so it can be used indoors and outdoors, such as shed, garage, barn, home, garden, yard, patio, park, proch, step, fence. The light will turn off and charge automatically in the daytime, and lighting automatically when in dark. Warm Tips: Turn over or cover the solar panels so that the solar lamp can light up during the daytime.
- 【4 Lighting Modes with Motion Sensing】Built-in high sensitive motion sensor detector in each lamp,this solar pendant light is triggered by motion in 4 Modes--Mode 1 Dim-to-Bright with Motion at night(dim light without sensing moving and high light 15s when motion detected),Mode 2 Off-to-Bright with Motion at night((High light 15s when motion detected then turn to off)),Mode 3 Constant Light(Bright light for 2 hours then turn to mode 1),Mode 4 All day induction lighting mode.
- 【Remote Control Function】Solar Lights Outdoor with remote. You can turn on/off the lights and select different modes by remote control. and press "+/-" switch to change the brightness. so you can easily select different modes and brightness to meet your different requirements.(One remote can control multiple lights. ) NOTE: Attention for “Remote Control” Please take out the Clear Insulation Sheet first when you use the remote controller.
- 【IP65 Waterproof & Easy to Install】IP65 waterproof and ABS material can withstand in rain and other extreme weather conditions. This solar lights can be mounted directly on the wall with screws or hang it anywhere light needed, just insure the solar panel to face the sunlight. The waterproof cord is 16.5ft long which is sufficient to route pretty much anywhere. (Including instruction, screws and screw sleeves.)
Solar Light Bulbs, Outdoor Indoor Home Chicken Coop Lights, Solar Powered LED Shed Lights, Camping Lamps for Tent 350LM
- FLEXIBILITY AND CONVENIENCE: The wire is up to 3 meters. Versatile solar bulbs lights not just for outdoors use, you could even put the solar panel somewhere to get solar and hang the light bulb inside your house! Extra handy.
- EASY PORTABLE AND HANGING: Come with 1 solar powered light bulbs, each includes a hook so it’s easy to hang on backpacks, tree, camping tent or the patio. And you don’t need to worry about dropping or getting blown away. Perfect for outdoors use.
- BRIGHTNESS AND LONG BATTERI LIFE: Sized as a normal LED bulb but the it’s brightness up to 350 Lumens with 12 LED beads. And the light range is up to 100 sq ft. Great for camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, sos lights and etc.
- DURABLE AND WEATHER RESISTANCE: Crafted from super-durable ABS plastic. It’s durable to be used for 500, 000 hours in high-light mode. You could put it at outdoor with no worries even on storm or rainy days.
- 24/7 SERVICE AND 2 YEARS WARRANTY: If the solar light bulbs does not work properly, we will offer you a new free one within 48 hours after we get your confirmation.
Solar Lights Indoor Home Intelligent Solar LED Ceiling/Pendant Light with Remote Control, Integrated Cool White/Warm White Switchable 1000Lumen Outdoor Solar Barn Light for Shed, Porch, Patio, Garage
- 【Dual-color Switchable】The lighting color of SunBonar smart solar ceiling light can be switched between cool white and warm white by pressing remote, which makes the light to meet a wide variety of usage scenarios. Cool white for area security lighting: shed, barn, garage, porch, hallway, home etc, Warm white for landscape lighting: patio, garden, balcony etc.
- 【Smart Remote Control】SunBonar solar lights indoor home equipped with smart remote control, the lighting time & brightness ( 10%-100% brightness) can be set with the remote. Also the remote has memory function.
- 【Easy installation & Long Lasting】The solar ceiling light comes with a 16.4ft long extendable cable to make it both available outdoor & indoor installation. You can mount it as ceiling light or pendant light or wall light. The brightness of the ceiling light can reach up to 1000 Lumens once fully charged and work over 10hrs with 100% brightness, and will last longer if setting lower brightness.
- 【Sturdy-made & Waterproof】IP65-rated waterproofing with sturdy Grade A plastic casing, allows solar led pendant light for optimal performance year-round and in all climates. Ideal for use at any season all year.
- 【What You Get】1*SunBonar solar ceiling light, 1*remote control, 1*instruction manual, some mounting screws and 7*24 friendly & prompt customer service & lifetime warranty.
Solar Pendant Light Outdoor Indoor, Aqonsie 1000LM 128LED Solar Shed Light, 4-Leaf 120° Adjustable Solar Motion Sensor Light with Remote & 4 Lighting Modes for Shed Gazebo Barn Garage Home Christmas
- 【4 Lighting Modes + Motion Sensing Function】This solar shed light has 4 lighting modes: Mode 1: Dim to Bright with motion at night. Mode 2: Off to Bright with motion at night. Mode 3: Constant ON in nighttime. MODE 4: Off to Bright with motion in the Daytime. Note: If the solar pendant light have been connected to the solar panel, Mode 1 & 2 & 3 will only work when the solar panel is covered or in darkness (at night), only MODE 4 for Daytime use.
- 【Upgrade Daytime Working Lighting MODE 4】The solar indoor lights added a new all-day induction lighting MODE 4: Off + Motion Sensor High Light, there is no need to cover the solar panels or unplug the wires to make the solar powered shed light work during the daytime.
- 【Split Design,Fit for Outdoor & Indoor】The solar light indoor and solar panel are separated, and the waterproof wire length is 5 meters/16.5 feet, so this solar lights outdoor indoor can be used indoors and outdoors, such as shed, chicken coop, gazebo, balcony, garage, barn, loft, home, backyard, basement, garden, yard, patio, hallway, park, proch, corridor, driveway, pathway, front door, deck, tent, van, camp, tools room, storage room etc.
- 【Remote Control Function & Angle Adjustable】Gazebo lights outdoor with remote. You can turn on/off the light and select different modes by remote control, and press "+/-" button to change the brightness.(NOTE: Please take out the Clear Insulation Sheet first when you use the remote controller). The four head led panel can be adjusted 120° to direct the light exactly where it's needed. Built-in 128 white LEDs, it designed to provide ultra-high brightness illumination for a wide area.
- 【IP65 Waterproof & Easy to Install】This solar barn lights indoor with remote. IP65 waterproof and ABS material can withstand in rain and other extreme weather conditions. This solar garage lights indoor can be mounted directly on the wall with screws or hang the solar light anywhere light needed, just insure the solar panel to face the sunlight. The waterproof cord is 16.5ft long which is sufficient to route pretty much anywhere. (Including instruction, screws and screw sleeves.)
YINGHAO Solar Light Indoor Outdoor, Home Emergency Backup Power Supply, Solar Lighting System, 4 LED Bulbs with Switches, 33FT Cord Pendant lights for Shed Barn Garden Camping Plus AC Charging Adapter
- ✅ 【NEW PRODUCT POWER IDEA】 YINGHAO patented solar lighting system is a completely independent off-grid power system, with a portable solar panel and larger power output. Combaine the charging and lighting.The lighting kit includes 1 10V 12W Flexible Solar Panel with 16.4ft Cord +1 Controller + 4 LED Bulbs with 16.4ft Cord each + 1 USB Cable & 9V AC Adapter
- ✅ 【LARGE 12W SOLAR PANEL DESIGN】 Large polycrystalline silicon solar panels with adjustable metal shelf. The shelf can be removed, making them very portable, high-capacity LiFePO4 battery (6000mAh); charges quickly with 4-6 hours strong and direct sunlight and provides lighting (200 lm*4) all night long; you can check the battery power with indicator on the control unit. AC Charging also supported in rainny or cloudy day.
- ✅ 【4 BRIGHT SOLAR LIGHT WITH ON & OFF SWITCH】2 x 1W bulbs can work 13 to 14 hours after full charged. 2 x 2W bulbs can work 7 to 8 hours after full charged. If 4 bulbs turn on at the same time, they can work 5-6 hours. The bulbs can be applied to both indoor and outdoor. Perfectly used as a solar indoor lights for home, solar shed lights, solar camping lights, solar garden lights as ordinary security or emergency lighting.
- ✅ 【EASY TO USE & CONVENIENT】 This solar powered lighting system require ZERO maintenance and easy to install as they do not require wiring cables. It can be used in areas where there is no electrical supply, perfect outside hanging lights for yard, garden, camping, RV, patio, ect.
- ✅ 【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】 This solar powered lighting system has passed the FCC certification and UL test. We promise a 60-Day Money Back Guarantee and a 12-Month Warranty. If you have any question about our product, please contact us.
Solar Lights Outdoor, NIORSUN LED Solar Pendant Lights 5000K|4000K|3000K| Dimmable Lighting with Remote Control, 2x16.4ft Cable IP65 Waterproof for Indoor, Garden, Patio, Garage, Camp(2 Pack)
- ✔Upgraded 3 Color Temperature Mode: 3 color temperatures (3000K/4000K/5000K), which can meet the needs of different environments and scenarios, no need to worry about choosing color temperature. Two independent lamps, the cable length between each lamp and solar panel is 16.4ft/5m, Two lamps can be individually controlled for brightness, mode, color temperature, and ON/OFF.
- ✔Two Control Modes: 1. Manually turn on and turn off, which allows the light to be turned on when lighting is needed and turned off when not needed; 2. Light sensing mode, Dusk to Dawn. Turns on at night and turns off automatically at dawn. Timing setting, timing lighting can be set: 3 hrs, 5 hrs, 8 hrs.
- ✔Upgraded Battery Capacity: Larger polysilicon solar panels, 2x4000mAh battery capacity, providing a total of 2x400 lumens of lighting, which can meet the lighting range of 194-237 square feet. Allows you to enjoy lighting without electricity bills.
- ✔IP65 Waterproof & Solar Powered: IP65 waterproof design and can withstand all kinds of terrible weather. Solar powered-charging time: 6-8 hrs, lighting time: Max.16hrs(full charged). Very suitable for indoor and outdoor use. (Garden, Patio, Garage, Camp...)[Please charge it for 6-8 hours in full sun state before using it for the first time]
- ✔What You Get: A set of solar pendant lights with multiple lighting options, and our worry-free 24-month friendly after-sales service. Any questions about the solar pendant lights, please feel free to contact us.
Solar Pendant Light Indoor Outdoor,1000LM 128LED Solar Shed Light with Remote & 4 Lighting Modes, Solar Security Motion Sensor Lights for Home Yard Barn Gazebo Patio Garage IP65 Waterproof
- 【Powerful and Durable 128 LEDs】solar pendant light use 128 super bright LEDs, maximum brightness up to 1000LM when fully charged on a fairly sunny day .When night comes, solar light will bring surprise to you! ❤Note: If the solar pendant light have been connected to the solar panel, Mode 1 & 2 & 3 will only work when the solar panel is covered or in darkness (at night), only MODE 4 for Daytime use.
- 【4 Lighting Modes with Motion Sensing】This solar shed lights has 4 working modes:Mode1.Dim Light+Motion Sensor High Light(dim light without sensing moving and high light 15s when people come).Mode 2.Off+Motion Sensor High Light(High light 15s when people comes turn to off). Mode 3 Constant Light(Bright light for 2 hours then turn to mode 1) Mode4:all day induction lighting mode.the light is on when people come to the induction area,and the light is off when person leaves
- 【Special design of Four- leaf Sytle with remote control】The solar lamp and solar panel are separated, and the wire length is 5 meters/16.5 feet, so it can be used indoors and outdoors,Four-Leafs, Each leaf can be adjusted 120°,The light panel(4.2"*3") can allow you to easily adjust the angle to tilt in the way you want.
- 【Solar Security Light With Remote Control】Solar Lights Outdoor with remote. Remote Control Function: You can turn on/off the lights and select different modes by remote control. and press "+/-" switch to change the brightness. so you can easily select different modes and brightness to meet your different requirements.(One remote can control multiple lights. )❤ NOTE: Attention for “Remote Control” Please take out the Clear Insulation Sheet first when you use the remote controller.
- 【IP65 Waterproof & Easy installation+Warranty】: This remote solar lights for use outdoor and indoor. IP65 waterproof and ABS material can withstand in rain and other extreme weather conditions The 16.5 feet long enough cords allow you to install the separate solar panel where you want to. The package includes all the necessary hardware to mount the solar panel and the light.any question about this light please feel free toc ontact us.we will solve it for you within 24hours.
HULPPRE Upgraded Solar Shed Light 4+1 Leaves 136Leds Brighter Solar Light Indoor&Outdoor with Remote,IP65 Waterproof Barn/Workshop/Ceiling/Pendant Light for Home,Garden,Yard,Landscape
- 【Stay with light even power goes out in the hurricane season】Indoor for,shed,barn,garage,outdoor for garden,yard,patio,no need extra wire&electricity and maintenance-free
- 【Upgraded version】①4+1 lighting leaves with 136leds②More brighter③Bigger solar panel&battery
- 【You decide the working modes】①Manual switch on/off any time②"AUTO" button could set 2 modes: day&night or in the night only（Default at day&night modes after switch on,press the "auto" button if need it work in the night only),Charge the light under good sunlight over 6 hours before the first use
- 【Waterproof】IP65 grade,no worries to use outdoor
- 【Easy to install】5 minutes easy installation with offered screws
Solar Table Lamp Outdoor Indoor - 3 Lighting Modes, Eye-Caring LED Waterproof Cordless Solar Desk Lamp with Pull Chain for Outside Patio Garden Bedroom Living Room(White Modern Decor)
- 【ღAdjustment Brightness】 The LED solar desk lamps with warm white light can adjust the brightness Level by the pull chain, 3 LED lighting models for your different needs, without strobe,to achieve real Eye-Caring, make the enviroment at night cozy and comfortable.
- 【ღEnergy Saving】 This solar table lamp is powered by solar energy, no extra electricity cost, just putting the solar table lamp on direct sunlight, and getting charged for 8 hours (Charging efficiency depends on your location weather). wireless, so easy to clear dust and move to other places.
- 【ღImproved Design】 IP44 waterproof degree, the table lamps can hold some severe weather,such as sonw and rain,you could feel relieved to put the white desk lamps outdoor.solar panel adpoted Polysilicon material to acheive high photoelectric conversion rate and long service time.
- 【ღModer Decor】 Elegant and modern style, the solar desk lamp is suitable for decoration of open-air dining tables, courtyards, patio, balconies, bedrooms, living rooms, desks, etc., the solar table lamp can be as an indoor decor after charged, make your home environment softly and cozy at night.
- 【ღAfter-Sales Service】 SHUMI brand has its own factory and warehouse, workers from different departments together devote to provide standardized products and innovative custom solutions, so don't hesitate to contact us if you have any question, whether you shop the solar table lamps. we guarantee a 100% Refund and 180-day Warranty.
Solar Bulb Lights,WONFAST Waterproof 10 LED Plastic Solar Clear Globe Bulbs Fairy String Lights for Indoor/Outdoor Christmas Wedding Party Garden Holiday Landscape Decoration (White)
- Eco-Friendly:Solar powered,LED string lights decorate your garden with energy from the solar and do not require additional cost and reusable.
- Waterproof design: The lights are suitable for Indoor and Outdoor decorations, can withstand all kinds of weather including heavy rain and snow
- Easy installation&USE:The solar panel can be easily installed and works automatically with solar energy NO wiring required,Just let the solar bulb lights stay in somewhere can get the sunshine and it will work aumatically
- Lasting:Plastic bulb design which not easily broken like grass bulbs,built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery,Just replace the RECHARGEABLE BATTERY when there is not enough sunshine, then it will work.
- Widely Used:christmas trees,Wedding,Party,home, patio, lawn, garden, swing, hammock, tree house, pavillion, pergola, balcony, roof ceiling, bars, walkway, shops.
Blazin’ Sun 1500 Lumen | Led Lanterns Battery Operated | Hurricane, Emergency, Storm, Power Outage Light | 200 Hour Runtime (Teal)
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
