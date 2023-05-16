Top 10 Best indoor outdoor carpet roll Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Polyester Fiber Material

This outdoor marine carpeting is made of excellent polyester fiber.

Anti-Slide Surface

The marine carpet roll has a 4.5 mm low pile height. The unique surface design creates no bump and prevents sliding on walking.

Use Scissors to Cut

For different places, you may need rugs in various shapes or lengths. Our runner can be cut by scissors easily and has no fuzz for the fade.

Vacuum & Sweep Clean

Sweep the thing on the surface of this light brown boat carpet quickly.

Roll out to Use

The back of the boat carpeting is of water-proof function with TPR material. Just roll out the carpet and install it on the floor.

Wide Use Applications

This boat deck carpeting is particularly a good match for boats, trucks, RVs, and it can also be used as the dock carpet and raft carpet.

Specifications

Color: GrayProduct Length: 13 ftProduct Width: 6 ftMaterial: Polyester Fiber + TPRCarpet Thickness: 0.18″/4.6 mmPile Height: 0.17″/4.5 mm

Package Content

1 x Indoor Outdoor Carpet

This is a fashion carpet for marine and home patio use. Made of high-quality polyester fiber and TPR backing. It will restore your classic old boat and bring extra beauty to space. Easy to clean and maintain, quite suitable for both home and commercial occasions.

