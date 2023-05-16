Top 10 Best indoor outdoor carpet roll Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best indoor outdoor carpet roll in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Happybuy Grey Marine Carpet 6x13ft Boat Carpet Rugs Indoor Outdoor Rugs for Patio Deck Anti-Slide TPR Water-Proof Back Cut Outdoor Marine Carpeting Easy Clean Outdoor Carpet Roll Entryway Porch Heavy
Top 10 Best indoor outdoor carpet roll in 2023 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: Happybuy Grey Marine Carpet 6x13ft Boat Carpet Rugs Indoor Outdoor Rugs for Patio Deck Anti-Slide TPR Water-Proof Back Cut Outdoor Marine Carpeting Easy Clean Outdoor Carpet Roll Entryway Porch Heavy
Product Description
Key Features
Polyester Fiber Material
This outdoor marine carpeting is made of excellent polyester fiber.
Anti-Slide Surface
The marine carpet roll has a 4.5 mm low pile height. The unique surface design creates no bump and prevents sliding on walking.
Use Scissors to Cut
For different places, you may need rugs in various shapes or lengths. Our runner can be cut by scissors easily and has no fuzz for the fade.
Vacuum & Sweep Clean
Sweep the thing on the surface of this light brown boat carpet quickly.
Roll out to Use
The back of the boat carpeting is of water-proof function with TPR material. Just roll out the carpet and install it on the floor.
Wide Use Applications
This boat deck carpeting is particularly a good match for boats, trucks, RVs, and it can also be used as the dock carpet and raft carpet.
Specifications
Color: GrayProduct Length: 13 ftProduct Width: 6 ftMaterial: Polyester Fiber + TPRCarpet Thickness: 0.18″/4.6 mmPile Height: 0.17″/4.5 mm
Package Content
1 x Indoor Outdoor Carpet
Gray Marine Carpet
This is a fashion carpet for marine and home patio use. Made of high-quality polyester fiber and TPR backing. It will restore your classic old boat and bring extra beauty to space. Easy to clean and maintain, quite suitable for both home and commercial occasions.
Premium Marine Rug
Anti-Slide Walking
Water-Proof & Details
Effortless Cleaning
【PREMIUM MARINE RUG】- Color: Gray; Length: 6×13 ft; Carpet Thickness: 0.18″. This blue marine carpet is made of polyester fiber, and it has bright color. The gray color makes it quite modern.
【ANTI-SLIDE WALKING】- Ribbed textured on the surface will add traction, and with 4.5 mm low pile height, this boat carpet rug prevents sliding and add no bulk to your feet. Keep your safety on walking.
【WATER-PROOF & DETAILS】- The backing layer is made of water-proof TPR and can prevent water penetration. Thus, it can help to protect the floor. The in/outdoor rug can be cut with scissors or a utility knife and leaves no fuzz.
【EFFORTLESS CLEANING】- This marine carpet roll is easy to clean with a vacuum machine. Also, easy to sweep or blow debris off. You can clean it with rag and carpet cleaner.
【INDOOR & OUTDOOR USE】- It is perfect for indoor kitchen, bathroom, living room, and outdoor occasion like the patio, porch, deck, boat, sun room, basement, garage, etc. Roll out to use, and roll up for storage.