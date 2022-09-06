Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Designer rugs do not have to split the financial institution. 100% polypropylene, machine tufted, stable colour square sample that will beautify any home. 100% latex non skid backing. Soil & stain resistant, and proudly built in the United states. Rug will ship folded in a box. Fold marks will vanish right after a several days. You should notice that dimension and color representation are matter to production variance and may perhaps not be correct. Also be aware that watch options may well change from laptop or computer to computer system and may perhaps distort Actual colours. Pics are as correct as feasible even so, hues may possibly vary somewhat in individual due to flash images and distinctions in monitor options. Each individual rug/carpet is produced with the very same colours as pictured even so they can be created from marginally diverse “Dye plenty”. Meaning when the yarn is dyed it can vary in shade ever so slightly. Cleaning Directions- Place thoroughly clean.

Machine Built

Designed in the United states of america

Latex Backing

100% Polypropylene

Shade may well somewhat fluctuate from photograph