Top 10 Best indoor air conditioner unit Reviews

Top 10 Best indoor air conditioner unit in 2022 Comparison Table
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- Redirect air for more efficient heating and cooling - Turn down for winter heat and turn up for summer AC
- Extra strength magnets secure vent deflector to metal register vents and metal grille vents
- Easy adjust designs fits all vents and registers between 8” and 14” wide
- Crystal clear inconspicuous design to blend into your home
- Lifetime Warranty - We guarantee the unbreakable plastic design for life
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- [Efficient Cooling 3 In 1] This chill well ac has the functions of refrigeration, humidification, and air purification. The air is processed by a built-in filter, and then blows out clean and cool cold air, which also has a slight humidification effect.
- [Portable Air Conditioners] This mini air cooler integrates air cooling, and spray humidification functions and is equipped with LED atmosphere light. The multi-directional air vent is adjustable to point the air to the area you want.
- [Upgrade Filters And Tanks] This small air conditioner uses cotton filters to better keep the cold air clean. The pull-out design facilitates quick removal and cleaning of the filter. The topwater tank increases the convenience of water filling and reduces water leakage. The large-capacity water tank can continuously use the cooling function for 8 hours.
- [Energy Saving And Quiet] The whisper quiet fan can work effectively at low noise levels, and there are 3 wind speeds to choose from. The powerful power supply and conversion circuit can minimize losses, save you a lot of electricity bills, and freon free, protect the environment.
- [Cool Air Wherever You Need It] The ideal size of this USB mini air conditioner is 6.5 x 6.2 x 5.5 inches and weighs only 1.9 pounds. The small air conditioner can be used in combination with adapters, mobile power supplies, computers, car chargers, etc. Easy to enjoy cool and fresh wherever you need.
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
- 【3-In-1 FUNCTIONALITY】ZAFRO air conditioner combines three energy-saving functions with COOL, DRY and FUN modes to meet all your refrigeration and ventilation needs. You can not only get the refrigeration effect of portable air conditioner, but also help reduce humidity and act as a purifier. It can release fresh air and collect moisture, providing you with a healthy and comfortable environment.
- 【8,000 BTU COOLING POWER】ZAFRO 8,500 BTU compact air conditioner (13.39 x 11.81 x 27.32 inches) is suitable for any corner and provides stable, fast and effective cooling for rooms up to 250 square feet. Sleep mode allows you to be extra quiet during rest. The portable ac is ideal for dormitories, apartments, campers, offices, living rooms or bedroom.
- 【EFFORTLESS OPERATION】Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-86°F and has 3 modes to choose.
- 【WASHABLE AIR FILTER】The portable ac unit has a removable and washable double-layer filter to protect you and your family from dust, pet dander and hair. We highly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the best performance. Regular cleaning and maintenance will ensure its conditioning efficiency and help prevent air quality problems.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL & MOVE】Just roll this portable air conditioner with wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose & window adapter, plug it into an outlet. Move the free standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four easy mobility caster wheels. Perfect for single room cooling including bedroom, apartment, college dorm room, garage and more.
Our Best Choice: Evaporative Air Cooler, Portable Tower Fan and Humidifier, 1.3 Gal Water Tank, 3 Wind Speeds & 3 Modes, 50° Oscillation, 12H Timer, Remote Control, Sunday Living Quiet Swamp Cooler, 2 Ice Packs
[ad_1]
Product Description
Increase Humidity
Sunday Living Evaporative Air Cooler is a product that combines air cooler and humidification function. The air cooler is a must-have magic to keep cool in the summer, can lower room temperature and increase humidity in the hot summer.
Wide Air Supply
This evaporative air cooler fan with 50°oscillation and manual up and down direction 0-50 °, has a wide air cooling coverage area. Using the swing / swing function will make the fan faster and more efficiently circulate the air around the room healthily.
Safe For Your Family
The bladeless design ensures children can’t insert their fingers and dogs and cats can’t insert their paws or noses, designed for your family’s safety.
Adjustable 12-Hour Timer
Up to 12 hours timer with automatic shut-off, no longer need to turn on/off the fan at midnight, ensure safety and help you save electric bills.
Easy Control with Panel & Remote
2 kinds of control are easy to use. You can adjust with the panel settings, or with the remote control, without getting up from your couch or bed. The display will show the running status of the tower fan and real time temperature.
Ultra Quiet
This tower fan works with little noise and the sleep mode will allow you to enjoy a nice dream at night, your quiet summer partner.
Watt
80W
80W
80W
80W
Color
White
White
Black
White
Speed
L/M/H
L/M/H
L/M/H
L/M/H
Mode
Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling
Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling
Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling
Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling
Timer
12H
12H
12H
7H
Height
34 Inches
42 Inches
42 Inches
26.8 Inches
Water Tank
1.3 Gallon
1.3 Gallon
1.3 Gallon
1Gallon
Control Method
Panel & Remote Control
Panel & Remote Control
Panel & Remote Control
Panel & Remote Control
Ice Box
2
4
4
2
【Enjoy Cool Air in Hot Summer】Sunday Living evaporative air cooler can lower room temperature in the hot summer and create cooling airflow, making you feel cooler and helping you survive in the heat months. Large capacity water tank(1.3 gallon) ensures this cooler will operate for a long time without frequently refilling water, besides, adding ice boxes to the water tank to cool the room quicker.
【3 Speeds & 3 Modes to Meet You Need】This swamp cooler fan comes with 3 easy control speed levels – low, medium and high and 3 wind modes – normal, sleep, natural, choose the airflow and wind speed of your own desire to satisfy your personal cooling needs with one touch. Sleep mode to help better build a comfortable sleeping environment and take good care of your health for you.
【Adjustable & Wide Oscillation】The 50° oscillation covers a large angel of the room, making sure whole-room air circulation is in place, and the vertical direction of air flow can be adjusted manually by directing the outlet louvers up and down, so that the blowing air of this humidifier fan can come out in different directions you want.
【Remote Control & 12-H Timer】 Evaporative cooler is equipped with up to 20 feet remote control and touch panel can conveniently turn on/off the fan and switch any mode you want from everywhere in the room. Timer control function up to 12 hours, so no worries about leaving the cooler on when you go out or have any activities.
【Portable & Space Saving Design】Standing 34 inches tall with a small 8 x 10 inches footprint, the sleek design is easy to fit in corners and tight spaces, which can provide you cool wind and also save your space. The convenient carry handle on the top make this evaporative tower fan easy to move from room to room. A tower fan can be suitable for a variety space: living room, bedroom, dorm and office.