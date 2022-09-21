Top 10 Best indoor air conditioner unit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Increase Humidity

Sunday Living Evaporative Air Cooler is a product that combines air cooler and humidification function. The air cooler is a must-have magic to keep cool in the summer, can lower room temperature and increase humidity in the hot summer.

Wide Air Supply

This evaporative air cooler fan with 50°oscillation and manual up and down direction 0-50 °, has a wide air cooling coverage area. Using the swing / swing function will make the fan faster and more efficiently circulate the air around the room healthily.

Safe For Your Family

The bladeless design ensures children can’t insert their fingers and dogs and cats can’t insert their paws or noses, designed for your family’s safety.

Adjustable 12-Hour Timer

Up to 12 hours timer with automatic shut-off, no longer need to turn on/off the fan at midnight, ensure safety and help you save electric bills.

Easy Control with Panel & Remote

2 kinds of control are easy to use. You can adjust with the panel settings, or with the remote control, without getting up from your couch or bed. The display will show the running status of the tower fan and real time temperature.

Ultra Quiet

This tower fan works with little noise and the sleep mode will allow you to enjoy a nice dream at night, your quiet summer partner.

Watt

80W

80W

80W

80W

Color

White

White

Black

White

Speed

L/M/H

L/M/H

L/M/H

L/M/H

Mode

Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling

Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling

Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling

Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling

Timer

12H

12H

12H

7H

Height

34 Inches

42 Inches

42 Inches

26.8 Inches

Water Tank

1.3 Gallon

1.3 Gallon

1.3 Gallon

1Gallon

Control Method

Panel & Remote Control

Panel & Remote Control

Panel & Remote Control

Panel & Remote Control

Ice Box

2

4

4

2

【Enjoy Cool Air in Hot Summer】Sunday Living evaporative air cooler can lower room temperature in the hot summer and create cooling airflow, making you feel cooler and helping you survive in the heat months. Large capacity water tank(1.3 gallon) ensures this cooler will operate for a long time without frequently refilling water, besides, adding ice boxes to the water tank to cool the room quicker.

【3 Speeds & 3 Modes to Meet You Need】This swamp cooler fan comes with 3 easy control speed levels – low, medium and high and 3 wind modes – normal, sleep, natural, choose the airflow and wind speed of your own desire to satisfy your personal cooling needs with one touch. Sleep mode to help better build a comfortable sleeping environment and take good care of your health for you.

【Adjustable & Wide Oscillation】The 50° oscillation covers a large angel of the room, making sure whole-room air circulation is in place, and the vertical direction of air flow can be adjusted manually by directing the outlet louvers up and down, so that the blowing air of this humidifier fan can come out in different directions you want.

【Remote Control & 12-H Timer】 Evaporative cooler is equipped with up to 20 feet remote control and touch panel can conveniently turn on/off the fan and switch any mode you want from everywhere in the room. Timer control function up to 12 hours, so no worries about leaving the cooler on when you go out or have any activities.

【Portable & Space Saving Design】Standing 34 inches tall with a small 8 x 10 inches footprint, the sleek design is easy to fit in corners and tight spaces, which can provide you cool wind and also save your space. The convenient carry handle on the top make this evaporative tower fan easy to move from room to room. A tower fan can be suitable for a variety space: living room, bedroom, dorm and office.