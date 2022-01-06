Top 10 Best indirectly vented safety goggles Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Convenience: The tremendous smooth human body is made with extra huge encounter seal lip for remarkable comfort and fit This product comes inclusive with a flare retardant strap and conveniently, offers outstanding protection from dust and chemical splashes. Vented: Top rated & bottom oblique vents give excellent air flow and let airflow The anti-fog lens coating aids secure versus liquids, dust and/or traveling particles, allowing you to operate in a protected and secure work environment. Certification: Suitable for use in school science laboratories, any do-it-by yourself job where by eye safety is essential or essential Our product or service fulfills ANSI Z87.1+ requirements and protects the person from UV rays with a 99% UV Protection Rating.

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.5 x 3 x 2.5 inches .01 Ounces

Merchandise product number‏:‎S82000

Department‏:‎Unisex

Date Initial Available‏:‎December 29, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Sellstrom

ASIN‏:‎B01MT3XK4A

Nation of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Ease and comfort: The tremendous comfortable physique is developed with excess broad experience seal lip for exceptional convenience and fit This merchandise will come inclusive with a flare retardant strap and conveniently, gives remarkable safety towards dust and chemical splashes

Vented: Top rated & bottom oblique vents deliver exceptional ventilation and make it possible for airflow The anti-fog lens coating assists defend towards liquids, dust and/or flying particles, allowing for you to do the job in a safe and protected function environment

Certification: Suitable for use in college science laboratories, any do-it-on your own occupation where by eye security is essential or required Our product satisfies ANSI Z87.1+ expectations and shields the consumer from UV rays with a 99% UV Defense Ranking

Nation of origin: Taiwan