Top 10 Best indirectly vented safety goggles Reviews

Top 10 Rated indirectly vented safety goggles in 2021 Comparison Table
- Wrap-Around Sports style provides excellent panoramic vision
- Frosted Brow Guard reduces glare
- Two Models - Welding and Dust/Mist/Impact/Chemical Splash
- Fits over most prescription eyewear
- Meets ANSI Z87+ And CSA Z94.3 Standards
- INDUSTRIAL QUALITY SAFETY GOGGLES || Single pair of safety goggles designed to protect your eyes from chemical splashes, high speed particles, dust and UV wavelengths (360-380). Durable polycarbonate lens
- INDIRECT VENTILATION || Goggles feature four hooded vents that prevent fogging of the goggle lenses
- COMFORTABLE VINYL FRAME || The soft, flexible vinyl frame and pliable nose bridge provides a comfortable and secure fit. Designed to be able to fit over prescription eyeglasses
- ADJUSTABLE FIT || Goggles feature a freely adjustable, soft elastic head strap for a universal fit. Strap measures 13.5" in total length
- GREAT FOR PROFESSIONAL LABORATORIES, CLASSROOMS & HOUSEHOLD || Designed for use in professional laboratories, but are ideal for science classrooms and household use
- OTG – These stylish goggles are made with a soft, flexible PVC body to ensure proper fit and comfort; designed to fit over most prescription eye wear, the wraparound construction provides a perfect fit and seal
- VENTED – These protective goggles include 4, white indirect vents that allow maximum airflow and superior ventilation; help protect against liquids, dust, smoke and chemical splashes, allowing you to work in a safe and secure environment
- MATERIAL – Made from polycarbonate material, these clear, uncoated lenses provide optical clarity for a wide variety of applications and include an adjustable 18" flame retardant head band for secure fitting
- C ERTIFIED – This product is OSHA compliant, meets ANSI Z87.1+ standards and protects the user from UV rays with a 99% UV Protection Rating
- Anti-Fog Wide-Vision Lab Safety Goggle,Eye Protection for Classroom Lab, Home, and Workplace Safety
- Safety Goggle Chemical Splash and Impact Resistant Goggle Clear Anti-Fog/Anti-Scratch Coating Protective Eyewear
- Polycarbonate lens: clear lens, good visual effect, splash-proof, effective UV blocking
- Soft edge design: the frame is made of lightweight PVC, soft and bendable, comfortable to wear, no pressure feeling
- Adjustable head belt: The elastic band design to facilitate the fastening of the head circumference. It has wide space and it's suitable for various head circumferences.
- UVEXTREME ANTI-FOG COATING: The Uvextreme coating is permanently bonded to the lens to retain its anti-scratch, anti-static and UV protection properties; will not wear off after repeated cleanings; indirect ventilation system minimizes fogging
- SUPERIOR OPTICS: Clear toric lens is suitable for most work environments; wraparound design provides superior optics, peripheral vision and 99.9% UV Protection; optional Rx insert is available for workers who use prescription eyewear (sold separately)
- SPLASH & IMPACT PROTECTION: Gap-free fit protects eyes from splashes, mists, dusts etc; low-profile design reduces chance of snagging; frame and lens are both impact-resistant for workplace safety; meets ANSI Z87+ and CSA Z94.3
- LONGWEARING ECONOMICAL COMFORT: Flexible body moves with your face vs. resisting & digging in; soft, elastomer seal & nose bridge inhibits bruising and chafing; easy snap-on lens replacement allows for different lens colors to suit different applications
- CUSTOM FIT NEOPRENE HEADBAND: Pivoting, quick-adjust neoprene headband provides custom fit; unlike elastic, neoprene is latex-free and retains stretchiness longer; unlike fabric headbands, tends to stay in place vs. move around and will not get wet/soggy
- Economy rubber strap indirect ventilation general purpose goggle
- Frame is made of polyvinyl chloride material
- Polyvinyl chloride body permits a comfortable fit over prescription eyewear
- Rugged polycarbonate lens filters 99. 9-Percent of U. V. Rays
- Available in clear Frame And lens
- Lenses are prescription ready (Rx-able)
- Case Included
- Drunk Busters Goggles simulates the effects of impairment. Simulates a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .26-.35
- Used in Schools, Driver Education Programs, Occupational Safety Training
- Used by the Military & Police /Fire Departments
- The Drunk Busters Goggles are the most realistic, most affordable & most popular
- Drunk Busters Goggles are being used worldwide in 120 different countries
- EYE PROTECTION THAT FITS YOUR FACE. Thanks to smart ergonomic design, a soft silicone frame and a TPR seal, these safety goggles hug and seal your face. This makes them smart protection goggles for nurses, medical workers, lab workers, dental workers, and anyone protecting their face from splashes and debris.
- DESIGNED FOR ALL DAY COMFORT. Thanks to the lightweight polycarbonate lenses and the flexible TPR frame, you can wear these ANSI Z87.1 safety goggles all day long. Put them on for indoor or outdoor work and fun that needs PPE and you might even forget you’re wearing them.
- HIGH END ANTI FOG AND SCRATCH RESISTANT COATING. Our NoCry eye protection safety goggles are coated with anti fog PLUS. It absorbs humidity and keeps your lenses crystal clear. The scratch resistant coating protects the lenses from small debris, helping them last longer.
- VENTED PANORAMIC LENSES WITH UV PROTECTION. Our personal protective goggles use indirect venting that promotes airflow and prevents debris and droplets from getting in at the same time. The panoramic lenses help you see clearly in all directions and protect your eyes from harmful UV light.
- FIT OVER PRESCRIPTION EYEWEAR. The spherical lens design means these goggles can fit over most standard glasses or sunglasses. The adjustable, latex-free neoprene headband keeps your safety goggles in place and helps you get the fit just right.
Our Best Choice: Sellstrom Comfortable, Indirect Vent, Industrial Protective Safety Goggle, Anti-Fog Coating, Clear Lens, Black FR Head Band, S82000
[ad_1] Convenience: The tremendous smooth human body is made with extra huge encounter seal lip for remarkable comfort and fit This product comes inclusive with a flare retardant strap and conveniently, offers outstanding protection from dust and chemical splashes. Vented: Top rated & bottom oblique vents give excellent air flow and let airflow The anti-fog lens coating aids secure versus liquids, dust and/or traveling particles, allowing you to operate in a protected and secure work environment. Certification: Suitable for use in school science laboratories, any do-it-by yourself job where by eye safety is essential or essential Our product or service fulfills ANSI Z87.1+ requirements and protects the person from UV rays with a 99% UV Protection Rating.
Package Dimensions:6.5 x 3 x 2.5 inches .01 Ounces
Merchandise product number:S82000
Department:Unisex
Date Initial Available:December 29, 2016
Manufacturer:Sellstrom
ASIN:B01MT3XK4A
Nation of Origin:Taiwan
