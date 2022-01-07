Top 10 Best in wall electric heater Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated in wall electric heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Xbeauty 36″ Electric Fireplace in-Wall Recessed and Wall Mounted 1500W Fireplace Heater and Linear Fireplace with Timer/Multicolor Flames/Touch Screen/Remote Control Black
Top 10 Rated in wall electric heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- FAST HEATING: Our electric wall heater is designed with a fast heating coil element that can warm a 200 sq. ft. area in a hurry
- SAFE: Our heater has been designed with high temperature safety shut off to help with your peace of mind
- MAXIMIZE LIVING SPACE: Our unique compact design is recess mounted in order to suit any room, whether it's on the wall or the ceiling
- QUIET: The centrifugal fan provides quiet and efficient airflow, spreading warmth quickly around the room
- WHAT'S INCLUDED: Our most popular electric wall heater comes as a complete unit including a wall can, heater, grille, and thermostat for hard-wired installation
- HEAVY DUTY HEATER: Warm-up big, open spaces with this fast acting, fan-forced heater. It’s ideal for entryways, vestibules, lobbies, hallways, restaurants, basements, playrooms, and even large family/living rooms.
- HIGH CAPACITY COMFORT: 4,000 watts of power provide heat where you need it without the need for a vent or exhaust. Integral double-pole thermostat allows for easy adjustment of temperature from 40 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
- EASY TO INSTALL: The simple three-piece design features an integrated double-pole thermostat with a positive ON/OFF position for convenient control. The contemporary, commercial grade steel design is rugged and provides a sleek look.
- SAFE AND EFFICIENT: The unit's safety protection will shut off before it overheats if the unit is accidentally blocked. The positive OFF switch assures heater will not operate if not needed, which saves on energy. Anti-freeze setting : No.
- FAN DELAY: This feature eliminates cold drafts upon start-up and disperses residual heat from the heater body during shut down. This prolongs the life of the heating element by keeping the fan off until it’s reached the proper temperature.
- APPEARANCE: The Sideline electric fireplace is designed for recessed in-wall mounting. Creating a cozy atmosphere of a traditional fireplace, this electronic fireplace has realistic flames with a real fire look. The Sideline’s 5 flame settings radiate a soft ember glow up to an intense blaze. Sideline gives you the total package. Control the heat and flame with the remote control. Designed to use one log or crystal, if you prefer you can mix both safely.
- INSTALLATION: This Sideline installs simply and can safely be attached to framing studs. The sides & back of the unit remain with the heat feature on. Recommended minimum of 8” of space between the top of the fireplace and your TV, mantel, picture ceiling. The Sideline can be installed in existing fireplace openings safely. Consult with a licensed professional to ensure your unused gas lines and vents are secured properly. The Sideline fireplace is ventless.
- OPERATION: The Sideline’s heater will take the edge off a cool room or basement, and it can be run with no heat, just flames in warmer climates. The Sideline comes with a 6-foot power cord for a 110-120V outlet. It is also hard-wire ready for in-wall install. The unit draws a max of 12 amps, so the fireplace can be used on a 15-amp circuit. A 20-amp circuit may be necessary, depending on the use of other electronics on that same electric circuit.
- FEATURES: The Sideline features an unmatched flame. Friends will be nervous to touch realistic flame behind the glass. The Sideline includes faux-fire logs & crystals to create an authentic feel, as well as an IR remote controlling flame color & intensity, the heater and shut-off timer. Front facing heater vents allow you to position the Sideline just 8” under a flat screen TV. The Sideline can be hardwired or plugged in to your electric source.
- WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1. We recommend 8 inches of space between your fireplace & TV. 2. The Sideline pulls a max of 12 amps. 3. The fireplaces includes a wall-mount bracket, if you don’t recess it. 4. You can install the Sideline in an existing fireplace opening. It stays cool to the touch on the sides & back and is ventless. You can use the Sideline with just the flame and no heat. 5. The heater it will warm up a cool room but won’t replace a primary heat source.
- WALL HEATER: High capacity wall heater provides an energy-saving heating supplement to your home while operating at 4000W and 240VAC but can easily convert to 2000W at 120V
- FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Heavy duty 18-gauge steel white grille has downflow louvers to direct heat gently toward the floor and a one-piece design with baked enamel finish for durability
- EASY TO USE: Includes an adjustable, front-mounted thermostat that offers a simple way to control the level of heat
- TRUSTWORTHY: Includes a permanently lubricated motor, high efficiency blower wheel, manual reset thermal overload protector, heavy-duty sheathed element with steel plate fins, and UL listing to ensure reliable, safe operation every use
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION: Heater may be recessed or surface-mounted, depending on your application, for a quick and easy installation
- Sound - The AudioFlare delivers quality Bluetooth quality audio to your electric fireplace experience. This is more than just a noise box that delivers a “crackling” flame sound. This is a quality Bluetooth speaker which can be synced to your phone audio player, so you can enjoy your favorite songs and streaming audio. The Bluetooth is simple to connect to your devices. A voice prompts you to wait for the connection.
- The Flame - The unique flameset of the AudioFlare is a three-flame color design. The flames are blue and yellow/orange, and can be combined for a 3rd appearance. Plus, the AudioFlare comes with a crystal hearth, to compliment the stainless frame for an ultra-contemporary look. Your friends think it is a gas fireplace. Like all our popular Sideline models, the AudioFlare has 5 flame intensity settings, from a mellow ember to a full flame display.
- The Heat - The heat feature in the AudioFlare is perfect for a cool evening, and when you want to take the room temperature down a few degrees in a flash. The heater has two settings, 750W and 1500W, and will help add supplemental heat. Touchstone recommends mounting the fireplace at least 8 inches below any flatscreen TV or artwork sharing the same wall. There is also a heat timer which automatically shuts off the heat feature in a timeframe from 30 minutes to 7.5 hours.
- The Installation - The AudioFlare can be used for in-wall installations or it can be hung on the wall. Mounting brackets and hardware are include for both installations. Looking for a quick, simple install, the easy to level mounting bar makes hanging on a wall simple.
- DESIGNED FOR IN-WALL INSTALLATION: This electric fireplace is specially created for recessed mounting in walls. Its minimal black frame gives a room a sleek, modern look. This versatile fireplace also adds a cozy touch to a living room, bedroom, or office. The 50-inch fireplace comes with easy-to-follow instructions to help homeowners install the unit on their own.
- ADVANCED FEATURES: The Sideline Elite 50 has 6 flame color options and 10 media color options that run independently, a thermostat from 68-88°F, ability to remember flame settings and be turned on by a light switch or smart device, 3 flame speeds, 5 flame and fire bed intensity settings, can be plugged in or hardwired, and comes with a full log-set, driftwood, and crystals. The minimal frame surround and large flame viewing emphasize the spectacular fire quality.
- REALISTIC FLAME WITH 60 COLOR COMBINATIONS: To create the cozy atmosphere of a traditional fireplace, this electronic unit emits authentic-looking flames that emulate a real fire. It has 60 color options, along with multiple intensity setting. With both its look and performance, Sideline Elite gives you the total package. Both the heat and flame settings can be operated through a remote control. (Batteries not included)
- FAUX FIRE LOG, DRIFTWOOD, AND CRYSTALS INCLUDED: This set includes faux fire logs and crystals to create an authentic feel. It operates on 1,500 watts, with a voltage of 120. It is recommended that this fireplace be positioned at least 8 inches below the ceiling. Avoid mounting it directly under a flat-screen television, as that may limit the heater’s use.
- TWO HEAT SETTINGS WITH THERMOSTAT: Perfect for the cold seasons, the Touchstone Sideline features two heat settings: high and low. The thermostat goes from 68-88°F. Heat vents are located on the upper front area. The heat level can be adjusted according to the user’s preference, making this fireplace a functional and practical fixture. The total dimensions of this unit are 49 3/4" wide x 19 1/4" high x 5 1/2" deep. The recessed dimensions are 48 7/16" wide x 18" high x 5 1/8" deep.
- MODERN HOME DECORATION - Finished with a black flat tempered glass front panel, VIVOHOME WALL Mounted Fireplace brings you great relaxation and comfort at home, which is ideal for living room, dining room, bedroom, etc.; It’s a perfect decoration for your modern home, creating cozy and soothing ambiance; It can not only be recessed in wall but also be wall mounted
- FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE HEATER - With 2 heat setting options and a timer setting of 1 to 12 hours, this functional fireplace heater can heat your room from 60°F to 97 °F; Set it in accordance with your own requirements and enjoy a relaxing winter holiday; Save time and energy compared to traditional fireplaces; Safe for people and pets
- REALISTIC FLAME EFFECT - The internal LED lights help to provide a bright and realistic flame effect; You have the log set and crystal stones flame bed to meet your individual needs; The flame effect can also be operated with or without heat which can be used all year round
- MULTIPLE MODE OPTIONS - The 9 variable flame bed colors can be adjusted from dim to bright according to your preference; The dual-mode flame effect in the log flame or crystal flame display can also be operated with or without heat which can be used all year round; Can be placed in all rooms to fit your different needs
- SIZE AND DIMENSIONS - The size of this electric fireplace is 36” (L) x 5.75” (W) x 18.9” (H), which perfectly matches your fireplace layout; The whole unit displays not only the authentic and attractive flame effect but also creates a cozy atmosphere and blends into the modern style of your home
- APPEARANCE: The Sideline electric fireplace is designed for recessed in-wall mounting. Creating a cozy atmosphere of a traditional fireplace, this electronic fireplace has realistic flames with a real fire look. The Sideline’s 5 flame settings radiate a soft ember glow up to an intense blaze. Sideline gives you the total package. Control the heat and flame with the remote control. Designed to use one log or crystal, if you prefer you can mix both safely.
- INSTALLATION: This Sideline installs simply and can safely be attached to framing studs. The sides & back of the unit remain with the heat feature on. Recommended minimum of 8” of space between the top of the fireplace and your TV, mantel, picture ceiling. The Sideline can be installed in existing fireplace openings safely. Consult with a licensed professional to ensure your unused gas lines and vents are secured properly. The Sideline fireplace is ventless.
- OPERATION: The Sideline’s heater will take the edge off a cool room or basement, and it can be run with no heat, just flames in warmer climates. The Sideline comes with a 6-foot power cord for a 110-120V outlet. It is also hard-wire ready for in-wall install. The unit draws a max of 12 amps, so the fireplace can be used on a 15-amp circuit. A 20-amp circuit may be necessary, depending on the use of other electronics on that same electric circuit.
- FEATURES: The Sideline features an unmatched flame. Friends will be nervous to touch realistic flame behind the glass. The Sideline includes faux-fire logs & crystals to create an authentic feel, as well as an IR remote controlling flame color & intensity, the heater and shut-off timer. Front facing heater vents allow you to position the Sideline just 8” under a flat screen TV. The Sideline can be hardwired or plugged in to your electric source.
- WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1. We recommend 8 inches of space between your fireplace & TV. 2. The Sideline pulls a max of 12 amps. 3. The fireplaces includes a wall-mount bracket, if you don’t recess it. 4. You can install the Sideline in an existing fireplace opening. It stays cool to the touch on the sides & back and is ventless. You can use the Sideline with just the flame and no heat. 5. The heater it will warm up a cool room but won’t replace a primary heat source.
- IN-WALL RECESSED & WALL MOUNTED FIREPLACE: This electric fireplace can be recessed in the wall or be wall-mounted. The 72-inch fireplace comes with easy-to-follow instructions to help homeowners install the unit on their own. Besides, a high-quality tempered glass panel with black sheet metals enclosure, this electric fireplace is designed for home heating and functional decoration in your house.
- REALISTIC FLAME EFFECTS with PERSONALIZED SETTING: Ultra high intensity LED lights provide a lifelike and bright flame effect. 3 flame colors and 3 top light colors can be set according to your preference, from the glow of quiet embers to the warmth of a raging blaze. Both the heat and flame settings can be operated through a remote control.
- FAUX FIRE LOG & CRYSTAL HEARTH INCLUDED: This wall recessed electric fireplace equipped with faux fire logs and glass crystals that resemble burning coals, replicating the look and feel of a traditional fireplace. Different ember bed and flame color can match your mood. Gorgeous realistic dancing flames create a fantastic ambiance when having a party or family gathering in your home.
- STYLISH SLIM FRAME DESIGN: With ultra-narrow bezel feature, this recessed fireplace could offer a more aesthetic slim mounting effect which other fireplaces can’t provide. The dark-colored frame perfectly accentuates the vibrant hues of the flames to grant a colorful fire display.
- TWO HEAT SETTINGS with ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT-Perfect for the cold seasons, the slim fireplace features two heat settings: high and low. The thermostat goes from 62-86°F. This electric fireplace is equipped with upper front vents, which is more conducive to heat transfer and better warm your room.
- SAVE UP TO 50% OR MORE ON HEATING BILL ENERGY COSTS. Turn down your central heat and heat the areas of your home where you want, when you want, for as little as 4 cents per hour. Super-efficient, ultra-safe, wall mounted, low wattage, whole room heater that pays for itself in less than one winter. Supplements or replaces central heating.
- COOL TO THE TOUCH AT ONLY 90 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT WITH WALL-SENS SAFETY SENSOR TO CUT POWER IF THE HEATER IS REMOVED FROM THE WALL.Can be left running 24/7 for peace of mind to protect children, the elderly and pets. Doesn’t blow dust or allergens around a room, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for allergy sufferers and those with respiratory problems. Doesn’t dry out the air thus reducing winter nose bleeds and dry eye syndrome.
- EXPERIENCE TOTALLY SILENT (FAN-LESS), GENTLE WARMTH HEATING WITH AN AUTO-DIMMING POWER LIGHT FOR A GREAT NIGHT'S SLEEP! Patented, fan-less design with “Stack Convection Technology” creates an updraft of warm, slow-moving air that gently circulates throughout the entire room.
- SIMPLE TO INSTALL IN MINUTES (NO DRILL OR CONTRACTOR REQUIRED). Easy to operate and clean with no moving parts so it is 100% maintenance free. Zero lifetime repair costs compared to expensive central heating system. Slim, sleek and stylish space saving design, reduces floor clutter! Only 2 inches thin!
- LOW POWER DRAW (ONLY 500 WATTS & 4.2 AMPS) SO MULTIPLE HEATERS CAN BE INSTALLED WITHOUT TRIPPING A BREAKER. Great for generators & solar power. Widely used in bathrooms and bedrooms, in offices and businesses, in hotels, and in nursing homes and apartment complexes. 3 year warranty, made in USA and award winning customer service!
Our Best Choice: Xbeauty 36″ Electric Fireplace in-Wall Recessed and Wall Mounted 1500W Fireplace Heater and Linear Fireplace with Timer/Multicolor Flames/Touch Screen/Remote Control Black
[ad_1]
Product Description
Xbeauty wall mount recessed electric fireplace is designed for mounting or recessed to wall to create a daring modern and attractive centerpiece for your room and bring modern characteristics to your home. Whilst offering you a great light show, this electric fireplace will also produce heat to keep your home toasty and warm in the winter months. It’s beautifully sleek, versatile electric fireplace will also produce heat to keep your home toasty and warm in the winter months.
Touch Screen and Remote Control Function
The luxury function of Xbeauty Electric Fireplace is that you can set the shine and the color of flames. The crystal ember bed gives a unique and stunning look as the lighting projections reflect off of them. You can also choose between a soft or an intense blaze according to the environment or even your mood!
Realistic Flame with Color Changing Options
Timer: 1H-8HColor A: Flame ColorColor B: Burning Logs ColorDimmer: 5 levels of BrightnessFlame Speed: 5 levels of Flame Speed SettingHeater:700W-1500w heaterHeating Area: 400 sq.ftInlet from the top and Outlet from the front
Wall Mounted &Wall Recessed install Choices
This electric fireplace can be installed in either wall recessed way or wall mounted way Allowing you to have the best of both worlds – keep your TV and incorporate a fireplace in your living room to enjoy your entertaining exquisite and warm life!
Two Heating Mode Available
Can be used as a Fireplace Electric HeaterOr a No Heat Fireplace just displaying flame
Enjoy your tender and warm life!
Size
16 inch
23 inch
36 inch
40 inch
26 inch
26 inch
ETL Certified
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Power
750W/1500W
750W/1500W
750W/1500W
1000W/1500W
750W/1500W
750W/1500W
Remote Control
X
X
✓
✓
✓
【Multiple Install Methods】This electric fireplace not only can be Recessed or semi recessed in wall, but also can be Wall Mounted, perfect fit for 2’ X 6’ stud wall. Product Size 36″(W)x18.11’’(H)x3.86″(D).The top independent physical switch design has passed ETL security certification.Back frame design makes the linear glass display larger for optimal viewing, which also reduces the possibility of damage to the glass panel during transport
【Realistic Flame Effects】Full spectrum LED colors for a unique ember bed display – 12 flame colors includes the upgraded 3 classic flame colors (red orange and blue),5 flame speeds & 5 flame brightness,12 ember bed color lighting options.Ultra High Intensity Led lights with large display allows the flame to “burn” high enough, flames emerge slowly from the “source” and then get pulled to the top of the fireplace where they flash in the heat of the top of the fireplace.
【Perfect Modern Home Decor】Sleek contemporary linear electric fireplace design with front air outlet, can be perfectly installed in living room under TV (leaving 8-inch gap) or your entertainment center and bedroom as a fireplace heater with Over Heat Protection or a decorative fireplace with No heat for year-round ambience. WHISPER QUIET blower heating(≤40dB), 750W and 1500W heating modes,5100BTUS,12.5AMPS,plug-in 120v outlet,heating area up to 400sq.ft.
【Flexible Control Modes】Remote and touch screen make it more convenient to control every function of electric fireplace,power switch,1-8 hours timer control,independent switch of heating and flame,adjustable flame color and speed,sleep mode function.
【Best Customer Service】 Free replacement for installation problems; Damage and missing parts within 1 year.Replace & refund within 1 month. Any pre-sales questions are welcome to consult us at any time, our customer service is 24 hours online.