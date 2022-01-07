Top 10 Best in wall electric heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Xbeauty wall mount recessed electric fireplace is designed for mounting or recessed to wall to create a daring modern and attractive centerpiece for your room and bring modern characteristics to your home. Whilst offering you a great light show, this electric fireplace will also produce heat to keep your home toasty and warm in the winter months. It’s beautifully sleek, versatile electric fireplace will also produce heat to keep your home toasty and warm in the winter months.

Touch Screen and Remote Control Function

The luxury function of Xbeauty Electric Fireplace is that you can set the shine and the color of flames. The crystal ember bed gives a unique and stunning look as the lighting projections reflect off of them. You can also choose between a soft or an intense blaze according to the environment or even your mood!

Realistic Flame with Color Changing Options

Timer: 1H-8HColor A: Flame ColorColor B: Burning Logs ColorDimmer: 5 levels of BrightnessFlame Speed: 5 levels of Flame Speed SettingHeater:700W-1500w heaterHeating Area: 400 sq.ftInlet from the top and Outlet from the front

Wall Mounted &Wall Recessed install Choices

This electric fireplace can be installed in either wall recessed way or wall mounted way Allowing you to have the best of both worlds – keep your TV and incorporate a fireplace in your living room to enjoy your entertaining exquisite and warm life!

Two Heating Mode Available



Can be used as a Fireplace Electric HeaterOr a No Heat Fireplace just displaying flame

Enjoy your tender and warm life!



Size

16 inch

23 inch

36 inch

40 inch

26 inch

26 inch

ETL Certified

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Power

750W/1500W

750W/1500W

750W/1500W

1000W/1500W

750W/1500W

750W/1500W

Remote Control

X

X

✓

✓

✓

【Multiple Install Methods】This electric fireplace not only can be Recessed or semi recessed in wall, but also can be Wall Mounted, perfect fit for 2’ X 6’ stud wall. Product Size 36″(W)x18.11’’(H)x3.86″(D).The top independent physical switch design has passed ETL security certification.Back frame design makes the linear glass display larger for optimal viewing, which also reduces the possibility of damage to the glass panel during transport

【Realistic Flame Effects】Full spectrum LED colors for a unique ember bed display – 12 flame colors includes the upgraded 3 classic flame colors (red orange and blue),5 flame speeds & 5 flame brightness,12 ember bed color lighting options.Ultra High Intensity Led lights with large display allows the flame to “burn” high enough, flames emerge slowly from the “source” and then get pulled to the top of the fireplace where they flash in the heat of the top of the fireplace.

【Perfect Modern Home Decor】Sleek contemporary linear electric fireplace design with front air outlet, can be perfectly installed in living room under TV (leaving 8-inch gap) or your entertainment center and bedroom as a fireplace heater with Over Heat Protection or a decorative fireplace with No heat for year-round ambience. WHISPER QUIET blower heating(≤40dB), 750W and 1500W heating modes,5100BTUS,12.5AMPS,plug-in 120v outlet,heating area up to 400sq.ft.

【Flexible Control Modes】Remote and touch screen make it more convenient to control every function of electric fireplace,power switch,1-8 hours timer control,independent switch of heating and flame,adjustable flame color and speed,sleep mode function.

【Best Customer Service】 Free replacement for installation problems; Damage and missing parts within 1 year.Replace & refund within 1 month. Any pre-sales questions are welcome to consult us at any time, our customer service is 24 hours online.