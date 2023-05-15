Top 10 Best in room air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Size

7x7x7.4 inches

Once Refilled

8 hrs working

Quiet

Modes

3-in-1 Cooling, Humidifying, Purifying

Charge

USB

Lights

7 colors

The evaporative air cooler is equipped with 3 adjustable speed modes for you to choose. You could set different level to adapt to different scenes.

Trustech evaporative air cooler offers a maximum of 12 hours timing setting, which ensures you having a chilling night.

The evaporative air cooler is equipped with 2 ice boxes. You could put them or icecubes into the water tank, which helps cool the air faster and let you enjoy cooler atmosphere.

Trustech Evaporative Air Cooler adopts a bladeless fan design, it is easier for you to clean it without disassembling needed.

You could easily check the evaporative air cooler’s working status via the clear display panel.

You can easily control the evaporative air cooler via remote controller up to 26-ft range.

Humidifying & Cooling Functions: Trustech Evaporative Air Cooler offers the mode of Cooling (Humidifying), which is equipped with the newest evaporative cooling technology to cool down your area without drying the air like traditional A/C; you can use the evaporative air cooler as a tower fan with additional humidifying function, which can offer you a cool and moisture environment; you can put the equipped iceboxes or icecubes into the 4-L water tank to make the air much cooler

3 Wind Speeds to adapt to different scenes: Trustech Evaporative Air Conditioner can deliver a stream of smooth, comfort and cool air within a few seconds; the evaporative air cooler offers 3 different speed modes, you could select different speed according to your requests; no matter you are doing paper work, studying, sleeping or anything else, it will meet your needs and offers you an enjoyable atmosphere

Up to 12-Hour Timing Setting: Trustech evaporative air cooler has a maximum of 12-hour timing setting, which ensures you could enjoy a cool and peaceful night; simply by pressing the timer button on the screen or the remote controller to set your time; how many hours you want the fan to work depends on how many times you press the “timer” button, for example, press once and the fan works for 1 hour, press 12 times and it works for 12 hours

360° Rotation, 8m (26.25 ft.) Remote Control Distance: Trustech Evaporative Air Cooler is equipped with a remote control panel and the control range reaches up to 26.25 ft long. It allows you to adjust the bladeless fan’s function within long distance without moving your body; this evaporative air cooler offers you an extensive comfortable zone

Bladeless Design Safe for Kids and Pets: Trustech evaporative air cooler is designed as bladeless which prevents from scratching or twisting; it ensures the household appliance security especially in families with kids and pets; besides, the bladeless fan is easy to clean and it’s unnecessary to disassemble the machine into several parts to clean like traditional fans