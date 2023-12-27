Top 10 Best immersible water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Specification:Situation: 100% Brand name NewContent: AbsColoration: BlackDoing work Voltage: DC 5VFunctioning Present 290mAElectric power: 1.5WFlow: 180L/hSounds: <45dBLifespan:>20000Several hoursSize: approx. 4.4*3.8*3.7cm/1.73*1.5*1.46inOutlet Diameter: 9mm/.35inUSB Cable Duration: 1.5m/4.92ftExcess weight: approx. 110g/3.88oz

Package deal Listing:

1 * Submersible Water Pump

Take note:

1. Please allow for 1-3cm mistake because of to handbook measurement, thanks for your knowledge.

2. Screens are not calibrated very same, product shade displayed in pics may well be showing somewhat diverse from the real object. Be sure to take the actual just one as standard.

Excellent in water-resistant performance, can be safely immersed into water.

The shell is created of high quality Ab muscles, eco-friendly, very good toughness, anti-getting older and strong

Small sounds, high performance and power-saving. USB port can be connected to computer, power adapter, electrical power financial institution and other USB gadgets.

The foundation features 3 suckers, which can be mounted on the fish tank or other smooth surfaces

Applicable to fish tank, rockery working h2o, fountain, drinking water circulation, water cooling, and so forth.