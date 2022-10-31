Top 10 Best icy breeze cooler air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated icy breeze cooler air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- Keeps you cool for hours. No dripping mess.
- Simply freeze and use.
- Great for hiking, hunting, fishing as well as for military and outdoor labor jobs.
- Ice Snake insert is made in USA - product is designed in USA.
- Help remove buildup with a burst of freshness with this tea tree & mint dry scalp treatment Blended with peppermint, tea tree oil & witch hazel, it invigorates the senses while removing residue
- MINTY REFRESH AND RESET: This 4 ounce bottle of OGX Extra Strength Refreshing plus Teatree Mint Dry Scalp Treatment helps remove residue from hair and scalp without stripping strands
- TINGLING SCALP SENSATION: Ideal for all hair texture and moisture types, the nourishing dry scalp treatment features a lightweight blend that removes buildup while leaving the scalp feeling balanced and healthy, and hair looking shiny and hydrated
- HAIR CARE INSPIRED BY NATURE: The unique formula of this non-medicated scalp solution is infused with tea tree oil to invigorate the scalp, peppermint extract to awaken the senses, and the natural astringent witch hazel, which helps remove buildup. Health Concern: Hair, Skin, Nails
- ENGAGE THE SENSES: Experience a burst of freshness and a sweet peppermint, iced vanilla and tea tree scent for hair that smells fresh and invigorated Plus this sulfate-free surfactant hair care system is paraben-free and gentle on your locks
- Designed to ventilate hydroponic grow rooms, transfer heating/cooling, cool AV closets, and exhaust odors.
- Dynamic temperature and humidity programming, with timers, grow cycles, scheduling, minimum speed.
- Connect with our app via Bluetooth to access advance programs, alarms, notifications, and view climate data.
- Mixed flow design combined with a PWM-controlled EC-motor for a truly quiet and energy efficient performance.
- Duct Size: 4” | Dimensions: 6.9 x 11.9 x 7.4 in. | Airflow: 205 CFM | Noise: 28 dBA | Bearings: Dual Ball
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone.Controller type:Touch Control
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
- SUPER COMPACT WITH AC OUTLET: Weighing the same as a standard bag of apples, this portable power station makes the smallest while remaining the most compact in the Explorer family. Being able to carry an AC Outlet around brings you flexibility for your short road trips, remote work, or outdoor camping essentials.
- LEADERSHIP IN THE INDUSTRY: Founded in 2012, Jackery specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for explorers. Our explorer series has been featured in credible institutions such as Forbes, Digital Trends, and Tom's Guide.
- POWER UP TO 5 DEVICES: The Explorer 160 power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 100W 150W Peak), 1*USB-C port, 2* USB-A ports and 1* standard DC 12V port that support for charging phones, tablets, laptops, gopro and other smaller electronics. Note: The Explorer 160 does not support pass-through charging.
- RECHARGEABILITY THROUGH SOLAR, AC, VEHICLES: Get fully recharged by Jackery SolarSaga 60 (sold separately) in just 4.5 hours. The wall outlet and car charging both take 5hrs to be recharged. The built-in LED flashlight features a SOS mode (long press to activate it), you can rest-assured to bring it for outdoor activities such as off-grid wild camping or a weekend road trip.
- WHAT YOU GET: 1* Jackery Explorer 160 Power Station, 1*AC adapter, 1* car charger cable and 1* user guide.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
Our Best Choice: Portable Air Conditioner Fan Evaporative Portable Cooler Fan Space Cooler Fan Quiet Desk Fan with USB Recharged(White)
[ad_1]
Product Description
Why you choose us
Do You Want to Enjoy Cool Air, Anywhere in Summer? Try our portable compact personal air cooler.
You can add cold water,small ice cube. in the water tank, enjoy the fresh cooling summer!
Warm Tips:
Keep the small air conditioner balance.
Add cool water & ice cubes into the water tank ,press the mist button on the knob for a humidifying experience.
We recommend washing the water tank and the water curtain twice a week.
This unit is really a personal space cooler and is not meant to be a room conditioner.
Working features:
Charging Time: around 4 hr
Operating Time after Fully Charged: 1-4 hr, humidifying & fan
Usage time of Different Function:
humidifying& maximum level of fan: around 1 hr
minimum level of fan: around 3-4 hr
Features:
Multifunctional Fan, Humidifier
3.5m/s Circulating Wind
5-7℃ Water Input Cooling
Water Humidifier
Compact & Portable Design
Enjoy Cool Air, Anywhere in Summer
Using a micro ice-mist water cooling system to naturally transform your surrounding heat into freshing, coolling.
Circulate the whole space within minutes. Moisturize and purify the air as well as cooling during the process.
A must-have in summer, and a great gift for yourself, your family and friends.
Multiple Circulating Layers & 30s Fast Cooling
30 seconds fast cooling with 3.4m/s circulated wind, brings you airy and refreshing coolness, just like an air conditioner.
Built-in Water Curtain
Cools, humidifies, and purifies the air around you, effectively block out the micro airborne dust to offer you joyful, cooling wind.
Detachable & Washable
In addition to produce cold wind, it has a slight moisturizing effect.
Moisturize and purify the air as well as cooling
Model
WT-F25
WT-F25
FT20-17AR
SPEEDS / SETTINGS
Stepless speeds
Stepless speeds
3 speeds
Wattage
8W
8W
40W
TimerUsage Scenario
Office, Living room,Tables, Cars，Floor standing,small spaces
Office, Living room,Tables, Cars，Floor standing,small spaces
Bedroom, Office, Living room, Floor standing, Garage,Big spaces
Remote Control
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
✓
❄️【High Frequency Cooling Technology, Instant Fresh Summer】 Micro ice-mist water cooling system, achieving 30 seconds fast cooling with 3.5m/s circulating wind and 5-7℃ water input cooling. Efficient & powerful.
❄️【Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Humidifier 】 Different than other types of portable fan, this portable desk fan is equipped with a high-density dust-proof curtain that cools,and humidifies, your surrounding air. Add essential oil to fill the room with a soothing fragrance. Enjoy your private coolness in a healthy environment.
❄️【Innovative Cooling Layers For Fast Cooling】 With a large capacity of 200ml, our portable evaporative cooler with innovative misting design can suck the surrounding hot air into the fine-fiber water curtain for instant cooling. Manually adjust the fan blade to point to your desired vertical angle (with 80°range), bringing you freshness in summer.
❄️【Compact & Portable Design】 This mini personal cooling fan can be charged using a USB adaptor, easily portable, and storage-friendly. You can put it in your bedroom, baby’s room, office or car. Take the small cooling fan with you to camping during the hot summer. Our small evaporative cooler is your best company, attending you the whole summer.
❄️【Energy-Efficient & Healthy】 It works by humidifying the air with mist and therefore reduce the airborne dust, keeping you away from the heat while being energy-efficient and space-saving. A healthy solution & a must-have for the dry, hot summer days.