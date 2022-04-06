Top 10 Best hunter safety system harness Reviews

Top 10 Rated hunter safety system harness in 2022 Comparison Table
- Every fiber of the harness treated with new scent-destroying elimishield technology that is heat-fused into the fabric and will control scent for the life of the harness
- Includes new charging USB port that allows you to connect a compatible USB battery pack (not included) to charge your devices anywhere
- Keep yourself organized in the stand with dual binocular/accessory straps plus eight convenient pockets to store all your gear
- Comfortable and 40% lighter weight thanks to new, lightweight fabrics and ventilating mesh
- Comes with all the necessary accessories including an adjustable tree strap, suspension relief strap/Deer drag, instructional DVD and Safe-Use instructions
- Stay safe throughout the hunt; No dangerous dangling straps or confusing weave-through buckles
- Lightweight meets phenomenal comfort in this incredibly lightweight harness; Weighs in at only 2.5 pounds, which allows for all-day comfort and mobility
- Versatile enough for all-season use and can be easily worn over lightweight clothes or underneath cold-weather gear
Comes with all the necessary accessories include a Primary Treestrap, Suspension Relief Strap, Safe-Use Instructions, and DVD
- Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
- The lightest, most flexible safety harness to hit the market; It's so lightweight and non-obstructive that you'll forget it's there
- 1.25-inch upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether and waist buckle reduce weight and bulk; Individual padded hexagons provide maximum comfort and flexibility
- Patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles; Includes a secure mesh cell phone pocket
Comes with all necessary accessories including an Adjustable Tree Strap, Suspension Relief/Deer Drag, Instructional DVD and safe-Use Instructions
- Versatile enough for all-season use with Smart Fabrics to keep you cool and dry all season long
- Right Fit zones are designed to keep the harness snug and eliminate unnecessary bulk while the patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles
- Incredible comfort meets time-tested safety with a thin 1.25-inch tether that absorbs more shock than before and saddle-style leg straps that adjust to fit over bulky clothing
- STAY SAFE UP AND DOWN THE TREE: Keeps you safely connected from the ground to the stand and back again
- EASIER THAN EVER TO FIND YOUR STAND IN LOW LIGHT: New Reflective material that "lights up" with the slightest flashlight beam
- VERSATILE ENOUGH FOR STANDS OF NEARLY ALL SIZES: Accommodate stands up to 30 feet. Each Reflective LifeLine comes complete with Recon carabiner
- STAY SILENT: Includes Recon Carabiner and Cowbell sound dampener which eliminates rattles and clangs
- DON'T WASTE A SECOND WITH INSTALLATION: Quick and easy to install
- High-performance tether and bungee tether line
- Lineman’s climbing rope
- Quick-lock buckles and comfort-engineered padded shoulder straps
- Holds up to 300 lbs.
- 35" to 46" Waist Size
- Individual, padded hexagons provide phenominal comfort and maximum flexibility in or out of your tree stand
- A 1.25-inch upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether and waist buckle reduce weight and bulk and make this harness so lightweight that you'll forget it's there
- Comes with binocular and accessory straps plus six convenient pockets to store all your gear
Comes with all necessary accessories including an Adjustable Tree Strap, Suspension Relief/Deer Drag, Instructional DVD and Safe-Use Instructions; Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
- Stay safe throughout the hunt; Simply strap this to the tree and lock in immediately when you get on stand for unmatched safety in the field
- Designed to remain in place all season long; Simply install the Quick-Connect strap at the proper height the first time you hunt and leave it right there in the tree
- Accommodates for shots at all angles and allows hunters to lean out for those hard-to-reach shots; Weave-through buckle remains safe and snug to the tree keeping any dangling straps out of the way
- Gives you quick and safe access to all of your stands; Allows you to quickly strap into the heavy duty locking carabiner and you'll be ready to hunt
- Strap is 6 feet long with a 300 pound weight capacity
- Lightweight - Weighs in at only 2 pounds; Patented design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles
- ElimiShield Hunt Scent Control Technology - Heat fused into the fabric and good for the life of the harness
- Two pockets for access to essential gear when on stand; Silent Leg Buckles are stronger and lighter then previous models
- Trim Fit for less bulk and better mobility; Quiet fabrics remain stealthy-quiet even when the temperature drops
- Sport type: Hunting
- Includes new charging USB port that allows you to connect a compatible USB battery pack (not included) to charge your devices anywhere
- Keep yourself organized in the stand with dual binocular/accessory straps plus six convenient pockets and a cell phone pocket to store all your gear
- Lightweight mesh upper is perfect for any hunt in any season
- Includes adjustable tree strap
Our Best Choice: Hunter Safety System Ultra-Lite Tree Stand Padded Lightweight Shock Absorbing Fall Protection Flex Safety Harness
[ad_1] HSS-320 ULTRA-LITE FLEX New for 2014, the HSS-ULTRA-LITE FLEX is the lightest, most flexible harness to hit the market. The HSS-ULTRA-LITE FLEX features a series of individual, padded hexagons that provide a comfortable, snug fit and unprecedented flexibility. New HSS 1.25″ upper-body webbing, tether and waist buckle continues to provide the strength you expect from HSS without the added weight and bulk.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:36 x 24 x 0.2 inches; 2 Pounds
Item model number:HSS-320-S/M
Department:Unisex-adult
Date First Available:February 15, 2011
Manufacturer:Hunter Safety System
ASIN:B00K0L6XPK
VERSATILE: Trim design gives a snug fit without compromising movement
ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT: 1.25” upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether and waist buckle reduces weight and bulk
TRIED, TESTED, AND PROVEN: Patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles; includes a secure mesh cell phone pocket
5 YEAR WARRANTY: Strongest in the industry