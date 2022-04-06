Home » Others » Top 10 Best hunter safety system harness Reviews

Top 10 Rated hunter safety system harness in 2022 Comparison Table

Hunter Safety System Pro-Series Harness with Elimishield Scent Control Technology, Small/Medium, Camouflage
  • Every fiber of the harness treated with new scent-destroying elimishield technology that is heat-fused into the fabric and will control scent for the life of the harness
  • Includes new charging USB port that allows you to connect a compatible USB battery pack (not included) to charge your devices anywhere
  • Keep yourself organized in the stand with dual binocular/accessory straps plus eight convenient pockets to store all your gear
  • Comfortable and 40% lighter weight thanks to new, lightweight fabrics and ventilating mesh
  • Comes with all the necessary accessories including an adjustable tree strap, suspension relief strap/Deer drag, instructional DVD and Safe-Use instructions
Hunter Safety System X-1 Bow-Hunter Harness for Tree-Stand Hunting, Lightweight Comfortable Safe All-Season Great Mobility, Large/X-Large, Camo
  • Stay safe throughout the hunt; No dangerous dangling straps or confusing weave-through buckles
  • Lightweight meets phenomenal comfort in this incredibly lightweight harness; Weighs in at only 2.5 pounds, which allows for all-day comfort and mobility
  • Versatile enough for all-season use and can be easily worn over lightweight clothes or underneath cold-weather gear
  • Comes with all the necessary accessories include a Primary Treestrap, Suspension Relief Strap, Safe-Use Instructions, and DVD
  • Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
Hunter Safety System Ultra-Lite Tree Stand Padded Lightweight Shock Absorbing Fall Protection Flex Safety Harness, Small/Medium
  • The lightest, most flexible safety harness to hit the market; It's so lightweight and non-obstructive that you'll forget it's there
  • 1.25-inch upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether and waist buckle reduce weight and bulk; Individual padded hexagons provide maximum comfort and flexibility
  • Patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles; Includes a secure mesh cell phone pocket
  • Comes with all necessary accessories including an Adjustable Tree Strap, Suspension Relief/Deer Drag, Instructional DVD and safe-Use Instructions
  • Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
Hunter Safety System Treestalker Tree-Stand Safety Harness Deer Hunting Vest, Realtree, Small/Medium
  • Every fiber of the harness treated with new scent-destroying elimishield technology that is heat-fused into the fabric and will control scent for the life of the harness
  • Versatile enough for all-season use with Smart Fabrics to keep you cool and dry all season long
  • Right Fit zones are designed to keep the harness snug and eliminate unnecessary bulk while the patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles
  • Incredible comfort meets time-tested safety with a thin 1.25-inch tether that absorbs more shock than before and saddle-style leg straps that adjust to fit over bulky clothing
Hunter Safety System Lifeline for Tree-Stand Hunting Safety Harness, Reflective, 3-Pack
  • STAY SAFE UP AND DOWN THE TREE: Keeps you safely connected from the ground to the stand and back again
  • EASIER THAN EVER TO FIND YOUR STAND IN LOW LIGHT: New Reflective material that "lights up" with the slightest flashlight beam
  • VERSATILE ENOUGH FOR STANDS OF NEARLY ALL SIZES: Accommodate stands up to 30 feet. Each Reflective LifeLine comes complete with Recon carabiner
  • STAY SILENT: Includes Recon Carabiner and Cowbell sound dampener which eliminates rattles and clangs
  • DON'T WASTE A SECOND WITH INSTALLATION: Quick and easy to install
Summit Treestands Men's Pro Safety Harness, Large, Brown, Model: SU83082
  • High-performance tether and bungee tether line
  • Lineman’s climbing rope
  • Quick-lock buckles and comfort-engineered padded shoulder straps
  • Holds up to 300 lbs.
  • 35" to 46" Waist Size
Hunter Safety System RT Hybrid Tree Stand Safety Harness with ElimiShield Scent Control Technology (New for 2019), Small/Medium
  • Every fiber of the harness treated with new scent-destroying elimishield technology that is heat-fused into the fabric and will control scent for the life of the harness
  • Individual, padded hexagons provide phenominal comfort and maximum flexibility in or out of your tree stand
  • A 1.25-inch upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether and waist buckle reduce weight and bulk and make this harness so lightweight that you'll forget it's there
  • Comes with binocular and accessory straps plus six convenient pockets to store all your gear
  • Comes with all necessary accessories including an Adjustable Tree Strap, Suspension Relief/Deer Drag, Instructional DVD and Safe-Use Instructions; Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
Hunter Safety System Quick Connect Strap
  • Stay safe throughout the hunt; Simply strap this to the tree and lock in immediately when you get on stand for unmatched safety in the field
  • Designed to remain in place all season long; Simply install the Quick-Connect strap at the proper height the first time you hunt and leave it right there in the tree
  • Accommodates for shots at all angles and allows hunters to lean out for those hard-to-reach shots; Weave-through buckle remains safe and snug to the tree keeping any dangling straps out of the way
  • Gives you quick and safe access to all of your stands; Allows you to quickly strap into the heavy duty locking carabiner and you'll be ready to hunt
  • Strap is 6 feet long with a 300 pound weight capacity
Hunter Safety System Lil Treestalker Youth Harness Mossy Oak Bottomland
  • Lightweight - Weighs in at only 2 pounds; Patented design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles
  • ElimiShield Hunt Scent Control Technology - Heat fused into the fabric and good for the life of the harness
  • Two pockets for access to essential gear when on stand; Silent Leg Buckles are stronger and lighter then previous models
  • Trim Fit for less bulk and better mobility; Quiet fabrics remain stealthy-quiet even when the temperature drops
  • Sport type: Hunting
Hunter Safety System Lady Hybrid Treestand Safety Harness with ElimiShield Scent Control Technology, Mossy Oak, Small/Medium
  • Every fiber of the harness treated with new scent-destroying elimishield technology that is heat-fused into the fabric and will control scent for the life of the harness
  • Includes new charging USB port that allows you to connect a compatible USB battery pack (not included) to charge your devices anywhere
  • Keep yourself organized in the stand with dual binocular/accessory straps plus six convenient pockets and a cell phone pocket to store all your gear
  • Lightweight mesh upper is perfect for any hunt in any season
  • Includes adjustable tree strap
Are you Googling for top 10 best hunter safety system harness in the market in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 47,738 customer satisfaction about top 10 best hunter safety system harness in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: Hunter Safety System Ultra-Lite Tree Stand Padded Lightweight Shock Absorbing Fall Protection Flex Safety Harness


Our rating:4.8 out of 5 stars (4.8 / 5)



[ad_1] HSS-320 ULTRA-LITE FLEX New for 2014, the HSS-ULTRA-LITE FLEX is the lightest, most flexible harness to hit the market. The HSS-ULTRA-LITE FLEX features a series of individual, padded hexagons that provide a comfortable, snug fit and unprecedented flexibility. New HSS 1.25″ upper-body webbing, tether and waist buckle continues to provide the strength you expect from HSS without the added weight and bulk.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No
Product Dimensions‏:‎36 x 24 x 0.2 inches; 2 Pounds
Item model number‏:‎HSS-320-S/M
Department‏:‎Unisex-adult
Date First Available‏:‎February 15, 2011
Manufacturer‏:‎Hunter Safety System
ASIN‏:‎B00K0L6XPK

VERSATILE: Trim design gives a snug fit without compromising movement
ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT: 1.25” upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether and waist buckle reduces weight and bulk
TRIED, TESTED, AND PROVEN: Patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles; includes a secure mesh cell phone pocket
5 YEAR WARRANTY: Strongest in the industry

