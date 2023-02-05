Top 10 Best hunter safety harness Reviews

Top 10 Best hunter safety harness in 2023 Comparison Table
- [Climbing Harness Material]: Half body climbing harness made of high strength polyester material. With strong stitching, wear resistance, stronger load bearing and high tensile strength. Thickness harnesses make comfortable while climbing
- CE Certified， Harness weight limited: 300KG. Half body climbing harness, traditional buckle, harness construction distributes pressure to keep you comfortable while climbing Comfortable wear is a good companion for your outdoor sports
- Perfecting for mountaineering, tree climbing, indoor climbing, rock climbing, outward band, fire rescue, working on the higher level etc. Comfortable cushioning to ensure safety during rock climbing
- Waist ring size: 70-130cm/27.5''-51.2''(approx). Leg ring size: 46-70cm/18.1''-27.5''(approx). One size fit all. CE Certified. Weight limited: 300KG. Tension 25 KN
- We offer 100% Guarantee Satisfaction. If you have any problem, please feel free to contact us before you return or leave something
- D ring: The internal shock-absorbing lanyard makes the GLOROUSCHU a more lightweight fall protection device. A dual-action, double-locking snap hook prevents accidental rollout while remaining easy to latch on to your anchor point. Tensile strength (max load) for the snap hook is rated at 5,000 pounds with a gate strength of 3,600 pounds. Meets American National Standards Institute ASTM F1774 standards.
- WE MET THE STANDARD: ANSI/ ASSE Z359.11-2014 -- All of GLOROUSCHU’s full-body harnesses have undergone the “Qualification and Verification Testing of Fall Protection Products.” The GLOROUSCHU System exceeds the already-rigorous ANSI testing standards and is heavy-duty, high-performance fall protection you can trust to have your back.
- Great Size: Correct fit is essential for proper performance.Our 5-point full body harness a good general purpose safety harness for men and women. Waist size: 80-140cm(31.49inch-55.12inch) Leg size: 60-75cm(23.62inch-29.53inch).
- Important Equipment Choice: Great for use in Construction, Demolition, Climbing, Welding, Roofing, Camping, Emergency, First responder, Landscaping, Paving, Police, Railroad, Sanitation, Security, Surveyor.
- WARRANTY: All the GLOROUSCHU Full Body Harness Kit have the fully passed test report in accordance with ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014 & ANSI Z359.13-2013. Locking Carabiner ASTM F1774 Certified ,SAFE and GUARANTEED. 45 Days Money-Back & 2 Years Warranty, When You Are Not Satisfied with Our Product, Please Don't Hesitate to Contact Us. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
- Updated waist pad is ergonomically designed, the waist bonded by EVA foam, with air net and nonwoven fabric, high quality, breathable and comfortable, easy to carry. Unlike other poor ventilation, hard texture, uncomfortable sponge belts on the market,ours it is flexible support for your hours working
- Easy to Use:Our tree climbing harness are excellent products that allow you to free up your hands when hanging a stand or foot pedal with a belt,which makes the work on the stand easier,and it is safer to operate,avoiding dangers and rest assured use Increased safety levels:Fall restraint Lanyards are suitable for Electrician
- High Quality:The lineman belt safety is composed of a sturdy polyester flat belt and a sturdy alloy steel buckle,which can prevent rust and has good strength and toughness.The maximum tensile force is 22540 N and it break With a strength of 5070 pounds,it provides great "relief"
- Dimensions: Fall Protection harness with pads, 2 d-rings on the side, fit waist 30" - 48", safety lanyard length 34" - 59", hooks are attached at both ends, the hooks could be locked by yourself.We will provide either a refund or replacement in case of any quality problem with our protect belt up to 12 months after the purchase date
- Increased Safety Levels:Fall restraint Lanyards are suitable for Electrician Protect,construction,climbing,arbor,logging,inspection,emergency and rescue services,roofing,welding,military and other professional workplaces that require safety and fall protection.With this safety harness lanyards you can always stay smart and safe
- ✅SAFE: The AFP 6 FT Single Leg Internal Shock Absorbing Lanyard is made with a lightweight, heavy-duty, high-strength outer polyester webbing and a polyester core specially sewn in to reduce impact forces, with two substantially secure heavy duty double-locking gates.
- ✅DURABLE: The tough webbing is highly resistant to abrasion, aging, and won’t soften from frequent use. This webbing has low shrink properties and a high temperature threshold.
- ✅CONVENIENT: Our most popular 2-in-1 fall arrest single lanyard that minimizes trip hazards or fall with a shock absorber built into the lanyard, eliminating the need for an additional bulky shock pack. Elasticated leg expands from 4-1/2 to 6 feet and can resist 8,500 lbs. of tensile strength!
- ✅COMPLIANT: Meets all applicable standards ANSI Z359.13-13, ANSI A10.32-12, OSHA 1926 Subpart M, OSHA 1910, including the stringent ANSI Z359.1.
- ✅SERVICE: AFP products are proudly designed & shipped from Miami, FL, USA. Our Miami-based team will quickly answer any and all of your questions and concerns about your order in English or Spanish, “Se habla Espanol.” AFP products are premium stylish safety products designed by Americans with American Standard level of quality. If you have a problem, we have a solution.
- ✅Back, shoulder and waist pads are of moisture wicking material for better breathability and a more comfortable fit to help reduce user fatigue and heat exhaustion
- ✅Made up of high tenacity black polyester webbing and safety orange stitching, makes it easier to do stitching safety inspection because of the color contrasting
- ✅The harness is the lightest in its kind, as it made up completely of aluminum hardware
- ✅Harness includes a back web loop attachment, which is used to place a twin SRL and conveniently leaves the back d-ring for rescue or other option of SRL when web loop not being used
- ✅Convenient reinforced belt and rigid pad supports tool belts without harness falling or sagging
- Self-Retracting Lifeline: carefully designed to eliminate the risks of serious injuries from an accidental swing or fall. Built with a quick action braking system to ensure maximum safety for a wide range of applications for professionals.
- Material Construction: designed with a specialized quick-action braking system, and is manufactured from non-corrosive, lightweight components. The Halo SRL's will stand up to the harshest wokring conditions.
- Includes carabiner, swivel top, and durable aluminum housing.
- Application: this webbing SRL is used as a part of the PFAS [Personal Fall Arrest System] or can be used in safety restraint applications to help prevent fatal falls.
- Specifications: 11' Web SRL, Class B, 1,800 lbs. maximum arresting force.
- 🧰 PEACE OF MIND ON THE JOB - The Palmer Safety Harness Kit is a top-performing and heavy-duty full-body harness that exceeds industry standards set by ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014. This complete fall protection package includes a safety lanyard and is also compatible with other types of lanyards, such as those with shock absorbers, roof lifelines, and anchorage tethers. Feel secure while on the job knowing that the Palmer Safety fall protection harness has got you covered.
- 🧰 EQUIPMENT CHOICE for HEIGHT - This single dorsal d-ring located on the back of the harness can be used for fall arrest, travel restraint, and even rescue operations. For more demanding work environments, additional fall prevention accessories may be required. We offer kits and combinations that include roofers anchor points and scaffold cross arm straps to ensure that all your safety needs are met.
- 🧰 ADJUST WITH EASE - Palmer Safety full body harness is designed to accommodate both men and women, and it is essential for both safety and performance that the harness fits properly. It can be adjusted to fit users who weigh between 130 and 310 pounds (59 to 140 kg) and are between 4'10" and 6'6" tall (147 to 198 cm). To ensure a secure fit, make sure all buckles are fastened, the leg and shoulder straps are tight, and the chest strap is positioned in the center of the chest.
- 🧰 COMPLIANT WITH SAFETY STANDARD - We exceeded expectations with our Palmer Safety Full Body Harnesses by meeting and surpassing the requirements set forth in the ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014 standard. This standard lays out guidelines for testing fall protection products, including the number of items to be tested, equipment used, and the roles of both the manufacturer and testing lab. You can find more information by checking the Compliance Label/Safety Label on our products.
- 🧰 ANSI & OSHA COMPLIANCE – OSHA ensures the safety and well-being of workers through setting standards and offering training, outreach, education, and assistance. When employees are working at a height of 6 feet or more above lower levels, a personal fall arrest system is mandatory. The Palmer Safety fall protection safety harness is perfect for various job roles such as roofing, residential & commercial construction, arborist, high-rise painting, window and gutter cleaning.
- Certification(s): CE Certified. Product weight 2.2 pounds. 300KG weight limit. Breaking strength: 25KN. Made of high-strength quick-drynylon, and the professional high-tension sewing threads make it stronger, safer and more comfortable. And the Connecting rings are made from carbon steel D-Rings, which is very durable and will protect your safety well during climbing.
- Product Size: Fits waist strap: 30"- 51"(75cm to 130cm), Leg Strap: 20" - 31"(50cm to 80cm). Note: This is a larger climbing harness. It is not suitable for particularly thin individuals or small children.
- More Comfortable Harness: Thicken frame construction guarantees excellent weight distribution for optimal comfort: waist belt and leg loops with doubled straps. Waist belt wider on the back and legs. So our HandAcc safety harness will make you feel comfortable when using.
- Safety Belt for Climbing: 2 equipment hooks and 2 D rings on the side of harness belt ,equipment hooks are very durable and convenient for hang chalk bag or other climbing gear and never impede climbing .high strength D-Rings protect your safety during climbing. Enduring black buckle allows quick and easy adjust the waist and leg belt.
- Widely Use: Great for use in construction, demolition, climbing, welding, roofing, camping, emergency, fire rescue and other working on the higher level. If you use it for gym climbing, please consult the gym before purchasing.
- Safety Kit: Safe-tie Bucket is primarily designed for the safety of roofers and other crew members to help prevent accidental falls. It is perfect for restraint applications in construction work, roofing, thatching, and high-rise window cleaning tasks.
- Comfort: Safe-Tie Bucket undergoes rigorous testing standards to ensure optimum performance every time. Full-body harness with 5 adjustment points, features anti-slip back placard for user comfort. The bucket allows a maximum free fall of only 6 feet
- Shock Absorber: Lifeline assembly comes with an integrated shock absorber that eliminates the need of additional shock-absorbing lanyard. This also means lesser dead weight transferred to the dorsal D-ring which helps in reducing fatigue and increasing comfort for the user
- Safe-Tie Bucket: This Guardian roofing safety kit keeps equipment packed together when traveling to different jobsites. The waterproof bucket has a harness, anchor, and lifeline, made with steel, polyester, and nylon to boost durability.
- Specifications: OSHA, ANSI compliant Qual-Craft fall protection bucket has a capacity of 130 - 310 lbs and weighs 15 LBS. It includes 5 temper reusable anchor, universal velocity harness HUV, vertical lifeline assembly, shock pack, permanently attached positioning device, and 18in. lanyard extension
- 🧰 RELIABLE PROTECTION AND SUPPORT: The Palmer Safety 5 point adjustment harness offers superior protection and support for workers in a range of industries, with a customized fit for maximum comfort and safety, and sturdy buckles and straps that can be easily adjusted to fit a range of users.
- 🧰 HIGH-STRENGTH STEEL D-RINGS: The dorsal D-ring and hip D-rings are made of high-strength steel, and support users within the capacity range of 130 to 420 pounds, making the Palmer Safety harness a reliable choice for fall protection and arrest in industries such as construction, roofing, oil and gas, and utilities.
- 🧰 COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE: The heavy duty back support/positioning pad with removable tool belt provides added comfort and convenience on the job, with a thick, padded construction that helps distribute weight evenly and a removable belt that allows the user to carry tools and equipment easily.
- 🧰 EASY TO USE: The tongue and buckle leg straps and quick connect chest make the Palmer Safety harness quick and easy to put on and take off, with simple, intuitive buckles and straps that can be quickly adjusted to fit the user's body, even while wearing gloves or other protective gear.
- 🧰 ADDED PROTECTION AND PEACE OF MIND: The sewn in back pad and fall indicators offer added protection and peace of mind for workers in high-risk environments, with a padded construction that helps protect the user's back and shoulders, and built-in indicators that make it easy to tell if the harness has been involved in a fall. Meets or exceeds ANSI Z359.11-2014 and A10.32-2012 standards, and is available in multiple sizes & colors to fit a range of workers and work environments.
Our Best Choice: FeraDyne Gorilla Gear G-Tac Air Safety Harness with Flex Fit Womens Mossy Oak Break-up Country, One Size
[ad_1] The G-Tac AIR Flex-In shape Security Harness from Gorilla Equipment is developed for use with Crossbow, Vertical Bow and Fireplace Arms. Adjustable to match all hunters, 120-300 lb it features a efficiency slash with adjustable upper body and leg straps for a far better in good shape and feel. Flex In shape Engineering elastic webbing adds convenience without having impairing basic safety. This distinctive attribute provides all day ease and comfort and independence of movement whilst you hunt. G-TAC AIR EXOSKELETON Grownup HARNESS Incorporates: Basic safety Harness, Treestrap and Lineman&rsquos belt. Operates with climbing treestands, cling-on treestands and ladder stands.
Elastic Webbing
Imported
FLEX In good shape Engineering – Elastic webbing provides comfort without impairing security. This one of a kind function delivers all working day consolation and independence of motion even though you hunt
Greater Match AND Consolation – General performance minimize with adjustable chest and leg straps for a improved healthy and really feel.
Flexible Substance – Adjustable to match all hunters 120-300 lbs.
Straightforward ON AND OFF – Silent micro buckles are swift and quick
Components Bundled – Basic safety harness, tree strap and lineman’s belt.