Top 10 Best hunter safety harness Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The G-Tac AIR Flex-In shape Security Harness from Gorilla Equipment is developed for use with Crossbow, Vertical Bow and Fireplace Arms. Adjustable to match all hunters, 120-300 lb it features a efficiency slash with adjustable upper body and leg straps for a far better in good shape and feel. Flex In shape Engineering elastic webbing adds convenience without having impairing basic safety. This distinctive attribute provides all day ease and comfort and independence of movement whilst you hunt. G-TAC AIR EXOSKELETON Grownup HARNESS Incorporates: Basic safety Harness, Treestrap and Lineman&rsquos belt. Operates with climbing treestands, cling-on treestands and ladder stands.

Products Dimensions‏:‎7 x 7 x 7 inches 1 Kilos

Merchandise design number‏:‎77570

Department‏:‎””

Day Initially Available‏:‎April 17, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Feradyne Outdoor Llc

ASIN‏:‎B06ZY5FYBL

Elastic Webbing

Imported

FLEX In good shape Engineering – Elastic webbing provides comfort without impairing security. This one of a kind function delivers all working day consolation and independence of motion even though you hunt

Greater Match AND Consolation – General performance minimize with adjustable chest and leg straps for a improved healthy and really feel.

Flexible Substance – Adjustable to match all hunters 120-300 lbs.

Straightforward ON AND OFF – Silent micro buckles are swift and quick

Components Bundled – Basic safety harness, tree strap and lineman’s belt.