Top 10 Best hot water heater blanket Reviews

Your walls and windows may be securely insulated, but did you know the average household also allows heat and coolness to escape from many other places too? The attic door is one such example, and many homeowners are shocked to learn how much heat is lost through this one small area…

Safeguard your attic stairs from heat leakage or keep in the coolness with this 25″ x 54″ x 11″ Attic Stairs Insulation Cover by Direct Fits. Featuring a 97% reflective surface made from specially made MPET aluminum, this cover offers effective insulation over your attic door while providing super-easy access thanks to its new and improved zip design.

Essential Home Insulation For Your Attic Door

97% reflectiveInsulation value of R15.5Improve your indoor air qualityOperating temperature of 104-176°FMade from special Metallized Aluminum (MPET) for superior insulating properties

What is the R value of this attic stair cover?

The R value of this insulating attic door cover is 15.5, giving you noticeably effective insulation for your home.

I live in a hot location. Will this attic cover insulator help stop the cooler air escaping my home?

This attic stair insulation cover works to retain whatever temperature air is in your property. This means you can enjoy cooler air at home in summer and warmer air at home in winter.

✔️ EASY-ACCESS 2-ZIPPER DESIGN … The new and upgraded 2-zipper design on our 25″ x 54″ x 11″ attic stair cover lets you zip and unzip more easily than ever for effortless attic access.

✔️ R15.5 INSULATION RATING … Enjoy effective home insulation thanks to the R15.5 rating of this attic cover insulator. Features an operating temperature of 104-176°F.

✔️ SPECIAL ALUMINUM MATERIAL … Our attic door cover is made of a metallized aluminum known as MPET, specially chosen for its superior insulating qualities.

✔️ KEEPS YOUR HOME WARM IN WINTER … Don’t let the heat escape and enjoy a warmer, cosier home in the winter months with this 97% reflective attic stair insulation.

✔️ KEEPS YOUR HOME COOL IN SUMMER … Stay cool in those sweltering summer months by keeping the chilled air inside with our attic door insulation.