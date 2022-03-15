Top 10 Best hose sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Giraffe Stainless Steel Garden Hose Reel



Made of tough gauge stainless steel with industrial grade

Metal material of high grade provides great stability. Maintaining robustness and metallic luster through the passage of time.

Beautiful and practical

Characteristic designs provide you an artistic decoration without messy hose.

Detailed installation instructions

Guided by instructions and enjoy the pleasure of assembling.

Product Attributes

Main body metarial: tough gauge stainless steel

Connections metarial: Brass

Dimensions after mounting: L: 540mm, W: 400mm, H: 430mm

Capacity: 130ft of standard 5/8 in. or 200ft of standard 1/2 in.

Attractive design: Design inspiration from sports car

Bring this brilliant hose reel to your home



Standardized industrial production

Enjoy the Standardized industrial productions made by full-automatic production lines

Unique guide system

Distributes the hose across the reel while rewinding. An adjustable hose guide makes you can move the hose guide when you need to adjust the hose

Dual installation modes

Solid stainless steel bracket with expansion screws can fix hose reel on wall or to stainless steel on the ground

Main structure supports

Perfect mechanical structure and stainless steel with industrial grade provide great stability

Brass connections

All the connections are made by brass, more durable than aluminum, wear-resisting and leakage-proof

Ergonomic handle

Passed 30000 circles of rotating tests, practical length and curvature can save your effort, exquisite patterns on sheath provide good friction

Keep improving your quality of life

Material:

Metal with anti-rust powder coated

PP Main body+PVC Hose

SJTOW Cable+ Polypropylene Hosing

Hybrid

PVC with hard wire

PP Main body+PVC Hose

Rewind Mode

Manual

Auto

Auto

Auto

Pipe Capacity

130ft 5/8in. or 200ft 1/2in.

130ft 1/2 in.

50FT+4.5FT

90ft 5/8in.

Fit

3/4 IN. MNPT

3/4 IN. MNPT

3/4 IN. MNPT

3/4 IN. MNPT

3/4 IN. MNPT

Pipe Including

×

✓

✓

【EASY WINDING】Make garden hose storage simple and clean! The easily assembled crank handle and the hose guide helps you manually wind the hose evenly around the reel with less mess.

【LARGE CAPACITY】The hose holder comes with a 5 ft leader hose, which can store up to 130ft of 5/8in garden hose or 200ft of 1/2in garden hose. But NOT with the 3/4-inch hose.

【STURDY & DURABLE】Industrial-grade stainless steel material makes a sturdy body with a significant design touch. More durable than aluminum material, the brass connectors are rust-proof and leak-free.

【WALL & FLOOR MOUNT】The heavy metal style can be matched with a variety of styles such as concrete/wooden walls, installed on the wall or floor as needed, and it can easily cover your watering job.

【24 MONTHS WARRANTY】The Giraffe team has always been committed to improving the quality of life for everyone and enabling more families to enjoy the pleasures of the yard. Our improved after-sales service will always make your purchase worry-free and keep you satisfied!

