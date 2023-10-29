Top 10 Best hose adapter for sink faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Faucet Aerator with Garden Hose Connector



Fitting for 3/4” Hose Thread



1. Can be fitted to Kitchen Sink Faucets, Bathroom Taps and Lavatory Faucets Spout Head.

2. The flow rate of 1.8GPM ,Water saving aerator.

Female Threaded Aerator Including Male Adapter



55/64 Inch-27UNS female thread aerator. You can installed the aerator by hand without tools directly.

Connect it directly if your faucet is male thread, use the adapter match it if your faucet thread is female (We include an male adatper for you).

3/4” FOR CONNECT WITH GARDEN HOSE



Easy to install: Simply twist the faucet aerator to match your desired task.

How to install:

1. Turn off old faucet aerator

2. Turn on the aerator in clockwise direction.

3. If your faucet features female thread, please use the adapter(included) to connect when you buy the female aerator.

You need to screw the adapter by using the screwdriver, scissor or other tools you can get to screw the adapter.

FAUCET AERATOR WITHOUT THE HOSE ATTACHED



Movable lid can cover the thread that connected with 3/4” garden hose. After remove the garden hose, the whole thing becomes a Faucet Aerator. 360-degree swivel function makes the water spray reach every corner of your faucet sink. Solid brass material and chrome finish that great match different style of your bathroom decoration.

Installation instructions:



Male-threaded Faucet

Our faucet aerator features female thread and you could screw the aerator directly to the faucet when the faucet features a male thread appx. 22mm.

Outside thread diameter

Please see the above image. It is the Male threaded faucet. Outside thread diameter measure tips.

Female-threaded Faucet

When the faucet thread is 24mm female thread, you could choose the adapter (included) to connect with the faucet and the aerator.

55/64 Inch-27UNS Female Thread Aerator(If your faucet is male thread, directly connect it)

With 3/4-inch thread adapter to connect the garden hose thread of male to female

Solid Brass Made, 360-Degree Twist and Rotate Swiveling with Big Angle.

Simple Installation. Directly installed by hand without tools,done in seconds

Fit Most of the Sink Faucet. But Not fit all, So please check the faucet size first before placing order