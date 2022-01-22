Top 10 Best hoover turbo scrub carpet cleaner Reviews

Top 10 Rated hoover turbo scrub carpet cleaner in 2022 Comparison Table
- EASY DEEP CLEANING: SpinScrub brushes powerfully removes deep-embedded dirt and stains with 360 degree brushes and strong suction while being gentle on your carpet
- FASTER DRYING: HeatForce for faster drying so you can get back on your carpets quickly
- LIGHTWEIGHT: Less than 19 pounds, pick up and go wherever the mess is with ease
- AN EVEN CLEAN: With the Dual V Nozzle. Handle Material-Plastic
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: 8ft hose to deep clean hard-to-reach areas, stair tool, upholstery tool, crevice tool, and sample bottle of carpet cleaning solution
- Exclusive SpinScrub Technology 360 degree cleaning surrounding carpet fibers. Counter rotating brushes spin, not roll, for constant carpet contact. Brushes are removable for easy cleaning
- 8' Ready-To-Use Hose and Upholstery Tool to deep clean stairs and hard-to-reach areas
- Easy to Fill, Empty & Clean with Smart Tank system making emptying and filling easy with no mess, no tools and no waste of time. The recovery tank comes with a quick pour spout
- Fast Dry Time with forced heated air
- FAST DRY TIME: Tackle surface stains as they happen with Quick Clean Mode and enjoy dry carpets in 45 minutes
- LARGE CAPACITY TANKS: 2 tank system with a 25% larger tank keeps dirty water separate from the clean water so you can clean more and refill less often
- AUTOMATIC DETERGENT MIXING: Take the guesswork out of mixing solution, Power Scrub Elite mixes the correct combination for you
- BONUS STORAGE MAT & WHAT'S INCLUDED: Storage Mat, 8ft. hose to deep clean hard-to-reach areas, 2-in-1 pet tool attachment to remove pet hair, stains, and odors, and sample bottle of carpet cleaning pet solution
- EASY TO USE: Lightweight & compact design for efficient cleaning and storage
- POWERFUL CLEANING: Good for pet messes, high traffic areas, and small spaces
- 2X MORE CLEANING POWER: Than the competitive lightweight carpet cleaner
- BONUS STORAGE MAT & WHAT'S INCLUDED: Storage Mat, Hoover Nozzle Cleanout Tool, and a Hoover Trial Size Solution to help enhance your cleaning performance
- AUTOMATIC CLEANING TECHNOLOGY: Push forward to clean and pull back to dry
- AUTO-CLEAN MOTION SENSING DESIGN: Eliminate the guesswork while leaving your floors refreshed. 1-step removable nozzle makes it easy to clean the brushes
- AUTO-MIX: Precisely mixes and dispenses solution for optimal cleaning
- AUTO-DRY: Delivers powerful extraction with HeatForce technology for faster drying
- FLEXFORCE POWERBRUSHES: Gently remove deep dirt, debris and pet messes
- MULTI-FLOOR CLEANER MACHINE: Ideal scrubber for cleaning carpet and hard floor with the squeegee tool attachment and deep clean mode to powerfully remove embedded dirt and stains for whole-home cleaning
- HEATFORCE: HeatForce applies hot air directly to the area that needs cleaning for faster drying with a patented SpinScrub brush to tackle the toughest dirt without damaging the carpet
- QUICK CLEANING: Quick clean mode with heat force speeds up drying to allow carpets to dry in less than 45 minutes
- RINSE MODE: Rinse mode allows you to remove solution residue with the turn of a dial, to extend the life of your carpet, while the automatic detergent mixing provides the appropriate combination of detergent and water for optimal cleaning results
- SPECIFICATIONS: Includes an 8-foot hose and crevice tool to ensure easy cleaning to all surfaces; Conveniently store the removable brushes, water tank, solutions, and other included accessories in the bag; Simply use by plugging in the 20-foot power cord
- POWERFUL SUCTION: Powerful suction for life size spots and stains
- TOOLS FOR EVERY MESS: You've got the tools for every mess with the 7” WidePath Tool for large areas like stairs and the TightSpot Tool for crevices and tough to reach areas
- PERMANENT STAIN REMOVAL: Permanently remove pet stains and eliminate odors.
- QUICK AND PORTABLE: Quickly remove spills, stains, and set-in messes with the portable CleanSlate that offers powerful suction and the tools you need for any job, large or small
- TYPES OF MESSES: Clean tough messes like mud, wine, pet messes and more from carpets and upholstery
- Easy-to-use, fingertip controls
- Motor-mounted pad driver storage
- All-steel, triple planetary gear box
- 1.5 hp, 66-frame motor
- Pad driver included
- DUAL SPIN PET POWERBRUSHES: Lift and remove tough, deep down embedded dirt and stains on rugs, carpet and upholstery
- CLEAN BOOST CONTROL: Adds the extra solution you need to get the tough pet stains up and out
- 13’’ REMOVABLE NOZZLE: Wide cleaning path helps you pick up more with each pass while the removable nozzle takes the hassle out of clean up
- LARGE TANK CAPACITY: Large two tank system keeps your clean and dirty water separate so you can clean more and refill less often
