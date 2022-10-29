Top 10 Best hoover steamvac with cleansurge carpet cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The new Hoover WindTunnel MAX Bagged Upright is amped up with many excellent functions. WindTunnel MAX Technological innovation offers 3 channels of suction that take out grime with a lot less scatter. Customers can clear immediately and efficiently with up to 17-ft of above-the-flooring cleaning get to, seven ground settings for every single floor kind, and a 15-inch wide nozzle that devours anything at all in its cleansing path. The WindTunnel MAX Bagged Upright takes cleaning to the MAX! For folks with allergic reactions, a bagged possibility presents outstanding filtration – the mother nature of the bag alone keeps dirt contained. Requiring minimal upkeep, every Hoover WindTunnel MAX Bagged Upright arrives with two luggage manufactured with HEPA media that utilize the Clear Drop Bag Method, which enables homeowners to dispose of a total bag devoid of ever touching it.

WINDTUNNEL 3 Engineering: Results in channels of suction to raise and take out surface and deeply embedded grime

HEPA FILTER: Traps in 99. 7% of grime, dust, pollen, and allergens down to .3 microns and one very simple touch releases the bag into the trash, so you by no means require to touch it

MULTI-Flooring ADJUSTMENT: Characteristics 7 flooring peak adjustment settings so that you can move concerning tough flooring and deep carpets with relieve

Previously mentioned Ground Cleansing: Up to 17 feet of previously mentioned flooring cleaning to achieve ceilings, enthusiasts, crown moldings and additional

Equipment Bundled: Telescoping Extension Wand, 12 inch crevice software, upholstery/dusting brush, and a air driven hand tool