Top 10 Best hoover power scrub deluxe carpet cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Filtration System

Vacuum traps 99.97% of dirt inside your vacuum, keeping them out of the air you breathe

Lightweight Design

At under 14lbs, this full-sized upright goes anywhere with ease

All Floors Cleaning

Removes ground-in dirt from carpets and powerfully cleans hard floor, stairs, and more

2 Versatile Tool

Functional attachments are stored on the unit for easy access and storage

Swivel Steering System

Glides around corners and furniture for a deep, thorough clean

Above Floor Cleaning

Wand detaches for an extended 10′ reach and floor-to -ceiling clean

50% More Cup Capacity

Extra-large capacity for whole home cleaning

LED Headlights

Illuminates dark spots and hard-to-reach areas for a whole home clean

Technical Specifications



Vol./Amps

120V 10A

Suction Power

≥200W

Sealed Pressure

≥20Kpa

Air Flow

≥27L/S

Noise

≤75 dB

Cup Capacity

≥2L

Cord length

30ft

Hose Reach (Total Reach)

10ft

Vol./Amps

120V 10A

120V 11A

120V 10A

14.8V 2000mAh

Suction Power

≥200W

≥195W

≥200W

>1800Pa

HEPA Filter

✓

✓

✓

Cup/Bag Capacity

≥3.1L

≥1.8L

≥2L

0.6L

Cord

30ft

30ft

30ft

Motor

2

2

2

Lift-up Technology

Yes

Yes

Pet Handi-Mate Attachment

Yes

Yes

BAGLESS UPRIGHT VACUUM: Remove pet hair, dirt and more with this multifloor, multi-surface designed vacuum for use in your home, den, or kitchen with a wide sweeper path

HEPA FILTER SYSTEM Enhanced HEPA filter system traps 99.7% of dirt, trapping dirt inside the vacuum reducing pollutants in the room

POWERFUL CLEANING: 2-motor system excels in suction power. Suction control provides optimal airflow and cleaning efficiency for any surface, allows you to change the vacuum cleaner suction for different fabric and carpet weight

LIGHTWEIGHT AND MANEUVERABLE: Lightweight at under 14lbs, this lightweight design, with swivel steering, is easy to maneuver

2 ATTACHMENTS-EXTENDED REACH: Flexible hose lengthen to reach 10′. 3-In-1 combination tool ( Include crevice tool, dirt brush and upholstery brush ) and upholstery tool for convenient cleaning transitions