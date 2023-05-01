Top 10 Best hookless shower curtains for bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated hookless shower curtains for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner – 72 x 72 PEVA Heavy Duty Shower Curtain with Rustproof Metal Grommet and 3 Magnetic Weights – Odor Free and Compatible with Standard Showers, Clear
- Shower In A Pristine Oasis: As you step under your warm, soothing showerhead, it’s extra-pleasant when your surroundings are spotless, too. Your shower curtain should be odor-free and impermeable to keep the mist where it’s wanted. Our durably constructed 72” x 72” curtain liner delivers, carefully crafted with stabilizing magnetic weights, and rustproof metal grommets.
- Protect Treasured Bath Decor: Beautiful bathroom decorations like fabric outer curtains, wall art, and linen baskets last longer when they avoid water exposure from leaky, ineffective liners. Feel confident that shower sprays will stay contained when your BigFoot lining is sturdily in place. The 12 attractive grommets hold firm from above, and three strong magnetic weights along the curtain’s bottom keep the barrier from sliding around as you wash and move about in the shower.
- Ensure That Step-Out Isn’t Slippery: With your full-coverage, end-to-end plastic liner in place, there’s no need to worry about slipping on a wet floor or stepping onto a soggy, unappealing bathroom rug. Water puddles on bathroom floors are less than ideal and create extra work—no one wants to mop up a mess after a relaxing shower. BigFoot’s reliable, stay-put plastic liner is the right choice for keeping your tile, wood, carpet, or bath mats invitingly dry for those freshly scrubbed toes.
- No Harm, No Foul: In making sure your shower liners are as healthy & easy-to-maintain as possible, we took care to use top-quality eco-friendly materials. Safe for all ages, it’s free of odors and a breeze to wipe clean as it naturally resists soap scum and stains. This enduring hygienic barrier is also rip- and puncture-resistant for years of loyal performance.
- True Conspiracy—BigFoot Puts You First: Customer satisfaction is #1 for the BigFoot team. We won’t slink into the woods if you ever have questions or concerns, so reach out any time—we are here to please. Trust us for superior home and apartment essentials, knowing we put every effort into offering you the utmost in quality, design, and durability with every product.
AmazerBath Clear Shower Curtain Liner, 72x72 Plastic Shower Liner, Waterproof PEVA Shower Curtain Liner, Cute Lightweight Shower Curtains for Bathroom with Magnets and 12 Rustproof Metal Grommet Holes
- Keep Your Bathroom Dry - Our premium PEVA shower curtain liner is waterproof, protecting your decorative shower curtain and keeping your bathroom floor dry, shampoo and soap residues never leaking out.
- No More Blowing Curtains - The three weighted magnets at the bottom of the plastic shower curtain liner reduce blowing, making it perfect for use in your home, campers, motels, hotels, dorms, and camp trailers.
- Easy to Clean and Maintain - Our clear shower curtain liner is easy to clean with a damp cloth and has no unpleasant plastic smell. Fit many standard size shower bathtub and works with straight or curved shower rods.
- Hassle-Free Installation - The shower liner comes with 12 rust-resistant metal grommet holes that fit most shower curtain liner hooks, making it easy to install and long-lasting.
- Elegant Design - The fresh clear design lets light through, brightening up your bathroom and making it look clean and inviting. Use the clear shower liner alone or with a decorative shower curtain for added style.
LOVTEX Clear Shower Curtain Liner with Magnets, Plastic Waterproof Shower Curtain Liner, 72x72 Lightweight Shower Curtains for Bathroom(4G Clear, 1PC)
- PEVA MATERIAL: LOVTEX plastic shower curtain liner is made from thoroughly tested PEVA material, which is a safer alternative to plastic without unpleasant smells. Our peva shower curtain liner is a better choice for you and your family's health!
- WATERPROOF FABRIC: The Inside shower curtain liner is like an umbrella, which quickly forms water droplets to slide off when it meets water and does not leave dirt on the surface of the shower stall curtain liner. Meanwhile,it does a great job of keeping water inside the shower,keeping your bathroom dry and clean.
- WEIGHTED MAGNETS: This bathroom shower curtain liner with 3 heavy duty magnets on the bottom, keeping the liner in place and away from your body. Besides,the transparent design is see-through and allows light in, whitch creates a bright bathroom atmosphere.
- PACKAGE INCLUDED: Package comes with 1 piece 72x72 shower curtain liner. And each shower liner has 12 durable grommets but without hooks. Hookless shower curtain liner works with straight or curved shower rods and easily fits any standard size tub or shower.
- EASY CARE: It's an easy task to clean this clear shower liner,just a quick rinse or wipe after a shower can make it.And it can be used as a stand-alone shower curtain or paired with your favorite fabric shower curtain.
AmazerBath Plastic Shower Curtain, 72 x 72 Inches EVA 8G Heavy Duty Clear Shower Curtain, Waterproof Weighted Thick Bathroom Shower Curtains with 3 Clear Weights and 12 Rustproof Grommet Holes
- Waterproof and family-friendly material - AmazerBath white shower curtain is made of premium EVA material, there is no plastic smell. Super smooth surface design is created to resist water and promote water bead formation for swiftly rolling off the shower liner, keeping your floor dry and clean.
- Durable 8G thick design - This weighted shower curtain liner is designed to last for a long time and keep from tearing. Each clear shower liner provides 12 rustproof metal grommet holes to accommodate standard or decorative shower curtain hooks. The metal grommet holes and reinforced header promote easier hanging and long-lasting strength.
- Heavy-duty clear weighted stones - The 2 weighted clear stones at the bottom give weight to the plastic shower curtain liner, keeping the shower curtain in place and away from your body. And water won't splash out all over the floor.
- Easy care and convenient - Wipes clean the heavy shower curtain liner with a damp cloth. An excellent choice for bathroom and bathtubs in your home, camper, hotels, motels, dorm showers, and more. It can be used as a standalone curtain or as a liner for cloth shower curtains.
- Multi options - Features 14 classic solid colors is sure to complement any bathroom decor, 72"x72" shower curtain liner fits any standard size shower or tub and works with straight or curved shower rods. The elegant design of this shower liner will never go out of style.
NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom (2 Panels, W42 x L63 -Inch, Grey)
- READY MADE: Set includes 2 BLACKOUT CURTAINS PANELS of 42" wide x 63" length with 6 grommets top each. Quality fabric without liner feels soft and heavy.
- SERVE WELL: Curtains impede 85%-99% light and UV rays(Dark color curtains work well). Noise-reducing, better TV viewing thanks to the innovative triple weave technology.
- ENERGY SMART: Triple weave blackout fabric balances room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill. Protect your furniture, floors, and artwork from the ravages of the sun, the drapes will pay for themselves off over time.
- GOOD TO GO: Thread trimmed and wrinkle-free, ring (1.6-inch inner diameter) fits easily with standard curtain rods. All sets for you to put them up right away.
- EASY TO MAINTAIN: NICETOWN blackout curtains are made to last. Machine washable in cold water, tumble dry. Quick ironing or steam clean when needed. Visiting the NICETOWN store, find out your favorite curtains.
BRIOFOX Industrial Shower Curtain Rod - Never Rust Non-Slip 43-72 Inch 304 Stainless Steel, Brushed Nickel
- 【Never Rust】BRIOFOX Nickel Shower Curtain Rod is Made of Super Thick Stainless Steel (5 Years Non-Corrosion), Easy Clean.
- 【Frustrated with Other Tension Rods?】Try BRIOFOX New Version Adjustable Tension Rod. 2.35'' Super Large Non-Slip Rubber Plate, Easy Install, No Drilling, No Collapse, Won’t Let You Down!
- 【Brushed Nickel Industrial Shower Rod】Easily Match Home Decor, Create the Feeling of Concise, Retro, Elegant and Quality for your home!
- 【Durable & Strong Enough】1 inch Rod Diameter, Tube Wall is 60% Thicker than Others. Max Load 30 lbs.
- 【Adjustable 43-72 Inches】Customized Heavy Duty Tension Spring, Best Choice as Curtain Rods, Shower Curtain Rods, Room Dividers, etc.
N&Y HOME Waffle Weave Shower Curtain with Snap-in Fabric Liner Set, 12 White Hooks Included - Hotel Style, Waterproof & Washable, Heavyweight Fabric & Mesh Top Window - 71x72, White
- Smart Design Set & Hotel Style: Waffle weave shower curtain with detachable liner of the same color, and free 12 white metal hooks, the entire 3-in1 set offers a complete solution for bathtub or stall
- Built-in Liner Inside: The white snap on/off fabric liner is easy for removal, it's convenience for cleaning or replacement. 2 bottom magnets on both corners
- Sheer Viewing Window: A white mesh upper panel lets light in and allows air to circulate, see-through while maintaining privacy, creating a spa shower experience
- Water Resistant: Both shower curtain and liner set are water repellent to let water glide off and quick to dry
- Easy Care: The cute shower curtain with liner set can be machine or hand washed to keep it clean, 71" wide by 72" long fits any standard size shower/tub
No Hook Slub Textured Shower Curtain with Snap-in PEVA Liner Set - 71" x 74"(72"), Hotel Style with See Through Top Window, Fabric Outer Curtain & Waterproof Inner Liner, White, 71x74
- Set of Shower Curtain & Snap On/Off Replaceable Liner: No Hooks Needed design by built-in rings for easy on and off. Snap-in waterproof PEVA liner is removable when replacing. Size:71x74(same size as 71x72 hooked shower curtain)
- Hotel & SPA: This white hotel shower curtain is hassle-free due to detachable liner and built-in grommets, no need to remove shower rod, easy hang, self hanging shower curtains save time & money
- Sheer Window: The translucent mesh at top of the no hook white shower curtain lets light into the enclosure and maintains privacy
- Elegant & Durable: This slub textured fabric white shower curtain with liner set is of hotel quality for long using, water resistant and quick to dry
- Standard Size: 71" W x 74" L for shower curtain and 70" W x 54" L for liner. Machine wash shower curtain and wipe clean peva liner
Barossa Design Fabric Snap-in Shower Curtain Liner Replacement 70" x 54" - Hotel Style, Removable & Machine Washable, Water-Repellent - White, 70x54
- 70"x54" Size: Applicable to both 71x74(no hooks needed) and 71x72(hooked) shower curtains with window, snap in/off for frequent laundering
- Removable & Replacement Liner: It's detachable to replace or wash, saving time and money, extends the life of your shower curtain
- Water Repellent: Allows water to glide off easily and quick to dry, helps reduce moisture buildup
- Corner Magnets: 2 weighted bottom corner magnets help keep the shower curtain liner in place
- Satisfaction Guarantee: Try our SHOWER CURTAIN LINER 100% risk free. If you're not completely satisfied with this purchase, we offer 90 days no questions asked money back guarantee
Waterproof Shower Curtain Liner 8G EVA Thick Shower Curtain with Heavy Duty 3 Bottom Magnets, Shower Liner for Shower Stall, Bathtubs, 3D Pebble Pattern, 72 x 72,12 Hooks
- HEAVY DUTY -The shower curtain is extremely thick, sturdy and strong and it does not fly in or move with air flow, also won’t stick to you when showering. It has 3 magnets on the bottom to keep the liner in place and absolutely no water gets out onto the floor.
- PREMIUM QUALITY - Shower liner is made of EVA material, it will let you and your family have a dry bathroom environment . Waterproof keep the liner clean and fresh for a comfortable shower and tub environment, no need to worry about any moisture.
- STURDY & DURABLE - The thick shower liner eyelets will never tear because around reinforced and rust proof metal grommet add an additional double layer of protection and ensure long term use.It is 0.2mm sturdy enough than usual liner which is 0.1mm or 0.15mm.It can be used as curtain alone or liner.
- 3D ATTRACTIVE DESIGN - Very modern and classy clear with pearl white 3D pebble design that allow enough light to come through and let you have privacy .72x72 inch fits most standard size bathtub or shower tall and suitable for straight or curved shower liner rods.
- APPLICABLE IN MANY PLACES - The shower curtain liner is ideal for campers, home, apartments, schools showers, hotels, dorms, athletic club showers and many more. It is easy to clean and maintain with damp cloth. If the liner has any stretch or rip, just contact us for a refund or replacement without any excuse.
Our Best Choice: River Dream Hotel Grade No Hooks Needed Shower Curtain or Liner, Machine Washable (Polyester, 71″ x 74″)
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
[ad_1] River Desire shower curtain brings contemporary fashion and sophistication to your rest room No need to buy shower curtain rings and working with them slipping off the curtain. It lets you to cling the curtain conveniently and swiftly. You will not even require to remove the shower rod. Mainly because the created in flex ring pop appropriate over it.
100% Polyester
Contain: 1 x Shower Curtain – Water Repellent (No Snap In liner desired)
This shower curtain created with “Split Rings” that let you hang them conveniently. No have to have to purchase hooks and no want to get rid of the rod
Lodge Good quality: The shower curtain is produced with large quality polyester, Excellent heavy excess weight to retain it in place. Drinking water repellent procedure can repel the drinking water inside tub
Equipment washable 71″ width by 74″ length matches your standard sized lavatory
NO Hassle Warranty Come to feel no cost to return it-90 times No thoughts requested money back guarantee