Top 10 Best honeywell portable air conditioner 12000 btu Reviews

Top 10 Rated honeywell portable air conditioner 12000 btu in 2022 Comparison Table
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU (9,500 BTU SACC) Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft, Platinum And Black
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
BLACK+DECKER BPACT12WT Large Spaces Air Conditioner Portable, 12,000 BTU, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 6,500 DOE DOE (12,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.1 x 13.8 x 28.1 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Auto Water Evaporation
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 300 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
BLACK+DECKER 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 6,000 BTU SACC/CEC (10,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 54.8 lbs) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 52dB on highest setting.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 250 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with 4 wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11” long) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (60 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 7.9 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
Honeywell White/Black MO08CESWK6 9,100 (ASHRAE)/6,100 BTU (SACC) Portable Air Conditioner, 400 Sq. Ft
- Enjoy Powerful air flow in a compact air conditioning unit - Cools rooms up to 400 sq. Ft. (Temperature range 61F to 89F).
- Auto evaporation – no bucket to empty (except in areas with high humidity), Washable dust filter and filter change alert for easy maintenance.
- Quick & easy installation (exhaust hose length: 12” to 47”, window bracket width: min. 19.7” or 38.2” to 47.2”).
- Built in dehumidifier removes up to 44 pints/24 hours with continuous drain option for longer unattended operation.
- Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls - 2 speeds, smart digital humidistat, 24 hour energy saving timer and remote control with digital display.
Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner w Heat Pump, Dehumidifier & Fan, Cools & Heats Rooms Up to 700 Sq. Ft. w Remote & Advanced LED Display, MN4HFS9
- [FILTERS HELP EXTEND PRODUCT LIFE & PERFORMANCE] Dual Dust Filtration System protects the unit from dust and hair, extending product life and performance. Filters clean easily under a faucet for hassle-free maintenance. A full set window kit is included for quick and easy installation in vertical and horizontal windows. (Max. hose length: 4 ft.)
- [STYLISH, POWERFUL, DEPENDABLE] 4-in-1 all-season appliance cools rooms up to 700 sq. ft. and heats rooms up to 500 sq. ft. This unit features thermal overload protection for added safety and peace of mind. Adjustable vertical wind motion helps distribute powerful cool air evenly for fast and consistent cooling.
- [DESIGNED FOR COMFORT] Enjoy a simple-to-use digital control with 3 fan speeds, advanced LCD display, a 24-hour energy-saving timer, and a remote control (batteries included).
- [AUTO EVAPORATION] Stress-free auto evaporation in cooling mode -- no bucket to empty (except in areas with high humidity). Built-in dehumidifier removes up to 51 pints/24 hours with continuous drain option for long unattended operation.
- [COOLING CAPACITY] 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard)/9,000 BTU (SACC BTU); [HEATING CAPACITY] 11,000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard)
194 CFM Indoor Evaporative Air Cooler (Swamp Cooler) with Remote Control in White
- MIMIC THE COMFORT OF A COOL LAKE BREEZE IN YOUR HOME with this compact spot cooler, built to cool your immediate area. Couch, bed, workspace, dining table - the unit is compact and easily portable for personal evaporative cooling.
- EASY MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION: A low water alarm, easy-access water fill door plus a washable dust filter and Honeycomb Cooling media makes for simple operation and maintenance.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT COOLING FOR DRY CLIMATES: Evaporative air coolers, or swamp coolers, work best in dry regions with relative humidity under 50-60%. Highly energy efficient, with low power consumption, swamp coolers are a great cooling alternative to fans, providing a moist, cool breeze in the comfort of your own home.
- VERSATILE 3-IN-1 APPLIANCE: Set for evaporative cooling or a more gentle, fan-only breeze during warm days, and use as a humidifier to keep air hydrated during the colder, winter months.
- NOT AN AIR CONDITIONER & NOT JUST A FAN: Evaporative Cooler reduces temperature through water evaporation.
Honeywell Classic Portable Air Conditioner w Dehumidifier & Fan, Cools Rooms Up to 700 Sq. Ft. w Drain Pan & Insulation Tape, MN4CFSBB0 (Black)
- [ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES] 3-in-1 appliance cools rooms up to 700 sq. ft. This unit features thermal overload protection for added safety and peace of mind. Adjustable vertical wind motion helps distribute powerful cool air evenly for fast and consistent cooling.
- [EASY MAINTENANCE] Filter Clean Alert & Washable Filter designed to protect from dust & hair to extend product life & performance. Filter cleans easily under a faucet for easy maintenance.
- [DESIGNED FOR COMFORT] Enjoy a simple-to-use digital control with 3 fan speeds, a 24-hour energy-saving timer, and a remote control (batteries included).
- [AUTO EVAPORATION] Stress-free auto evaporation in cooling mode -- no bucket to empty (except in areas with high humidity). Built-in dehumidifier removes up to 53 pints/24 hours with continuous drain option for long unattended operation.
- [COOLING CAPACITY] 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard)/10,000 BTU (SACC BTU)
Honeywell 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier & Fan Cools Rooms Up To 450 Sq. Ft. with Remote Control, HJ0CESWK7, White/Black
- [SAVE ENERGY, SAVE MONEY] Perfect for targeted spot cooling in rooms up to 450 sq. ft. -save huge on electricity bills cooling only the room you need versus whole-house central AC.
- [QUICK INSTALLATION] Fully Packed Window Kit with adjustable window bracket and Dehumidifier Drain Tube included!
- [ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES] Thermal overload protection for added safety & peace of mind. Dual Dust Filtration extends product life and performance by keeping internal system clean. ETL certified to meet applicable & strict U. S. safety standards. ISTA-6 certified packaging for advanced product protection during delivery. One Year Wty with Local U. S. Support Team ready to help.
- [EASY MAINTENANCE] Filter Clean Alert & Washable Filter designed to protect from dust & hair to extend product life & performance. Filter cleans easily under a faucet for easy maintenance.
- [DESIGNED FOR COMFORT] Enjoy simple digital control with 3 fan speeds, Sleep & Auto Wind Modes, 24 hour energy saving timer & remote control included
Honeywell Quiet, Low Energy, Compact Spot Fan & Humidifier, TC09PEU White Indoor Portable Evaporative Air Cooler
- MIMIC THE COMFORT OF A COOL LAKE BREEZE IN YOUR HOME with this compact spot cooler, built to cool your immediate area. Couch, bed, workspace, dining table - the unit is compact and easily portable for personal evaporative cooling.
- EASY MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION: A low water alarm, easy-access water fill door plus a washable dust filter and Honeycomb Cooling media makes for simple operation and maintenance.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT COOLING FOR DRY CLIMATES: Evaporative air coolers, or swamp coolers, work best in dry regions with relative humidity under 50-60%. Highly energy efficient, with low power consumption, swamp coolers are a great cooling alternative to fans, providing a moist, cool breeze in the comfort of your own home.
- VERSATILE 3-IN-1 APPLIANCE: Set for evaporative cooling or a more gentle, fan-only breeze during warm days, and use as a humidifier to keep air hydrated during the colder, winter months.
- NOT AN AIR CONDITIONER & NOT JUST A FAN: Environmentally friendly Evaporative Cooler reduces temperature through water evaporation.
Honeywell Classic Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier & Fan, Cools Rooms Up to 500 Sq. Ft. with Drain Pan & Insulation Tape, MN1CFSWW8 (White)
- [ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES] 3-in-1 appliance cools rooms up to 500 sq. ft. This unit features thermal overload protection for added safety and peace of mind. Adjustable vertical wind motion helps distribute powerful cool air evenly for fast and consistent cooling.
- [EASY MAINTENANCE] Filter Clean Alert & Washable Filter designed to protect from dust & hair to extend product life & performance. Filter cleans easily under a faucet for easy maintenance.
- [DESIGNED FOR COMFORT] Enjoy a simple-to-use digital control with 3 fan speeds, a 24-hour energy-saving timer, and a remote control (batteries included).
- [AUTO EVAPORATION] Stress-free auto evaporation in cooling mode -- no bucket to empty (except in areas with high humidity). Built-in dehumidifier removes up to 50 pints/24 hours with continuous drain option for long unattended operation.
- [COOLING CAPACITY] 11,000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard)/8,000 BTU (SACC BTU)
Our Best Choice: Honeywell, MN12CEDBB 12,000 BTU Air Portable Conditioner with Dual Hose, 12000, Black (Renewed)
Our rating: (4.3 / 5)
