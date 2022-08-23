Top 10 Best honeywell air conditioner Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated honeywell air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- ADVANCED AIR CLEANING TECH: Combines a HEPA-13 filter that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & other ultrafine impurities, combined with Plasma Ion Technology that projects positive and negative ions in the air allowing you to breathe easy.
- CLEAN AIR IN MINUTES: Filters up to 1,940 SQFT per hour, and AHAM-Verified to exchange 388 SQFT 5 times per hour, allowing you to breathe cleaner air in minutes.
- AUTO MODE: Automatically senses the air quality and adjusts the fan speed according to detected quality. Digital read out of % air quality and light band indicates when air quality is good-white, okay-orange, or poor-red, and adjusts to get back to good.
- ODOR REDUCER: Activated carbon filter layer helps decreasing unpleasant smells, allowing your rooms or office space to be refreshed.
- WHISPER-QUIET: Light sensor automatically turns off displays and lowers noise to whisper-quiet levels when it is time for bed.
- This refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, and may arrive in a generic box
- Smart, really smart - intuitively understands when to turn on your heating or cooling equipment based on your home's unique energy profile, the weather outside, and thousands of other data points to make sure you're comfortable at all times
- Knows you have a life - senses whether anyone's home and which rooms are occupied, delivering comfort when you're at home and saving you energy and money when you're not
- Lowers your energy bills - ecobee saves homeowners an average of 23% annually, paying for itself in energy savings
- 【Small In Size, Big On Function】 Combined with Fan + Flashlight + Backup Power Bank function, JISULIFE F8 pocket bear fan would be an everyday-carry-essential fan to cool you off in hot day and is multifunctional to satisfy your diverse needs.
- 【14-21 Hours Cooling Time】Up to 21 hours cooling time in one full charge. Super long battery life allows you to enjoy it while travelling, commuting, working and any other outdoor activities. This mini handheld fan is USB rechargeable through regular usb socket, laptop, power bank or car charger.
- 【A Palm-sized Backup Charger】Featured with unique and pocket size design, F8 portable fan is easy to jam into a bag to tote around. And it is a perfect option as an external backup power bank to get your phone charged if necessary.
- 【Also A Flashlight】Designed with a flashlight function as a bonus. You may not look for a flashlight firstly but you will find that this is quite helpful when go out for a walk at night.
- 【3-Stage Transformable Fan】Able to be completely folded to hide the blades, makes it small and compact enough to slip into nearly any pockets. It's a handheld fan when 180°folded and a desktop fan when 270°folded.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed tower fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- Small Fan for Table or Floor: The Honeywell Turbo Force Air Circulator Fan Has 3 Speeds & a 90 Degree Pivoting Head; This Quiet Fan Is Compact Enough for on a Table or Wall Mount & Powerful Enough to Help Provide Comfortable Cooling in Small Medium Rooms
- Feel the Power; Honeywell's TurboForce line of fans have an aerodynamic turbo design to maximize air movement, offering the power for intense cooling or energy saving air circulation; The ease of a small fan with power you can feel from 27 feet away
- INCREASE YOUR COMFORT: Using fans for air circulation in your home can help increase your comfort, and help reduce energy costs as well; Honeywell carries a range of tower fans, floor fans, and oscillating fans find one for every room in the house. 185 CFM for optimal comfort
- HONEYWELL FANS: The right fan helps cool you off & improves airflow in your room or home; Give your air conditioner & wallet a break by using fans to help reduce your energy consumption & costs; Honeywell carries a variety of fans to meet your home needs
- HONEYWELL QUALITY: Help improve air circulation & energy savings in your home, bedroom or office with Honeywell fans.
- OZONE FREE: Levoit air purifiers avoid using UV-C light, an air cleaning method that research has shown can produce harmful ozone and secondary pollution
- HIGH PERFORMANCE: Enjoy fresh air in minutes with the Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring VortexAir Technology and 360° air intake, the Core 300 cleans spaces up to 547 ft² in 30 minutes, 219 ft² in 12 minutes (CADR: 141 CFM / 240 m³/h). Only products over 6 pounds can be equipped with such powerful motors that optimize the air cleaning performance
- FIND RELIEF: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor
- OFFICIAL LEVOIT FILTERS: Search for B07RSZSYNC or Core 300-RF to find Levoit's Core 300 replacement filter. Levoit filters provide the best fit and filtration, while off-brand filters are unreliable and may damage the air purifier
- MULTIPLE FILTER CHOICES: Choose from a variety of replacement filters to best meet your needs. The Toxin Absorber Filter specializes in smog, toxins, and VOCs. The Smoke Remover filter specializes in wildfire, smoke and etc. And the Pet Allergy Filter helps to capture pet dander and absorb unpleasant odors
- 【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Household Fan produces air flow at 1143 ft./min to keep you cool all day and night; With 3 adjustable speeds and a remote control, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices.
- 【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a slim and sturdy design fits beautifully into any home or office décor providing all-day cooling comfort. Portable and easy-to-assemble at only 15.5 lbs, this tower fan has a molded handle.
- 【OPTIMAL WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】While other fans promote 90 degrees of oscillation, we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with the perfect amount of oscillation, taking less time for the fan to oscillate, so you get to feel more of the breeze.
- 【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off during the day or night; A D31quiet nighttime setting automatically dims the LED and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully and stay cool.
- 【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA; Backed by our 1-yr manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, reliable fans to keep you cool at home.
- The Hurricane Classic 20 Inch Portable Floor Fan is a space-saving, portable design that’s ideal for homes, greenhouses, garages and workshops; the quiet-yet-powerful motor generates a cooling breeze in areas large and small
- 3 SPEED FAN: The quiet, powerful motor allows you to adjust for ideal air flow and set fan speed; runs at 2400 CFM and 1100 RPM
- EASY TO STORE: The slim frame, adjustable feet, and power cord tucking compartment, make it easy to store when not in use
- SPACE SAVING: A compact, space-saving design makes it easy to move it to areas that need it the most; fan measures 20 in. x 20 in. x 3.5 in.
- ETL Certified: The ETL listing is a mark of the industry’s safety and quality standards in North America
Our Best Choice: Honeywell MO08CESWK6 White/Black 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Product Description
Enjoy Peace of Mind
Built-to-last, a Dual Filtration system protects & extends the life of the AC, while thermal overload protection on the compressor and motor, means extra safety precautions for added endurance and peace of mind for you and your family.
More Features
A More Breathable Space
The Washable Dual Filtration System filters dust, pet dander and hair from entering the unit – Protects & extends the life of this AC bringing you value, while also helping to reduce impurities in the air. What’s More? The Filters are washable and easily cleaned under a faucet – no replacement filters required.
Save the Heavy Lifting with The light Portable AC
The 8,000 BTU MO08CES Compact Series is the light, weighing no more than 45 lbs, and with smooth-gliding wheels, moving the unit from room-to-room is a breeze
Save Energy, Save Money
Reduce the energy consumption of whole-house central air conditioning by setting up a Honeywell Portable AC in rooms that you’re actually using.
Quiet Operation
Honeywell Portable AC’s dual motor technology means lower noise levels. At the highest speed setting, the Compact Series portable ACs produce between 50 to 53 decibels (depending on the model BTU). That’s about the sound level of an average conversation between two people in a quiet room!
Quick & Easy Installation
All accessories are included for a quick installation on vertical or horizontal windows. Roll the AC to your preferred cooling area, set up the window kit, switch the AC ON and Voila! Immediate cooling without the heavy lifting of traditional window AC’s.
Set It & Forget It
Enjoy simple & precise room climate control with the Honeywell Portable AC Smart Digital Thermostat system. Clear digital controls & a full function remote control with digital display makes it easy to change settings from across the room.
Easy to Maintain, Easy to Store
The Self-Evaporation system means bucketless operation. In higher humidity rooms, the unit is equipped with dual drainage options offering you flexibility. A continuous drain system can be set up in minutes when used as a Dehumidifier. At the end of the season, simply roll the AC into a storage room until next time!
Product Dimensions:13.5 x 14.6 x 27.2 inches; 54 Pounds
Item model number:MO08CESWK6
Date First Available:February 23, 2022
Manufacturer:Honeywell
ASIN:B08X9J8QV8
Country of Origin:China
Enjoy Powerful air flow in a compact air conditioning unit – Cools rooms up to 400 sq. Ft. (Temperature range 61F to 89F).
Auto evaporation – no bucket to empty (except in areas with high humidity), Washable dust filter and filter change alert for easy maintenance.
Quick & easy installation (exhaust hose length: 12” to 47”, window bracket width: min. 19.7” or 38.2” to 47.2”).
Built in dehumidifier removes up to 44 pints/24 hours with continuous drain option for longer unattended operation.
Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls – 2 speeds, smart digital humidistat, 24 hour energy saving timer and remote control with digital display.