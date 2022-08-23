Top 10 Best honeywell air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Enjoy Peace of Mind



Built-to-last, a Dual Filtration system protects & extends the life of the AC, while thermal overload protection on the compressor and motor, means extra safety precautions for added endurance and peace of mind for you and your family.

More Features



A More Breathable Space

The Washable Dual Filtration System filters dust, pet dander and hair from entering the unit – Protects & extends the life of this AC bringing you value, while also helping to reduce impurities in the air. What’s More? The Filters are washable and easily cleaned under a faucet – no replacement filters required.

Save the Heavy Lifting with The light Portable AC

The 8,000 BTU MO08CES Compact Series is the light, weighing no more than 45 lbs, and with smooth-gliding wheels, moving the unit from room-to-room is a breeze

Save Energy, Save Money

Reduce the energy consumption of whole-house central air conditioning by setting up a Honeywell Portable AC in rooms that you’re actually using.

Quiet Operation

Honeywell Portable AC’s dual motor technology means lower noise levels. At the highest speed setting, the Compact Series portable ACs produce between 50 to 53 decibels (depending on the model BTU). That’s about the sound level of an average conversation between two people in a quiet room!

Quick & Easy Installation

All accessories are included for a quick installation on vertical or horizontal windows. Roll the AC to your preferred cooling area, set up the window kit, switch the AC ON and Voila! Immediate cooling without the heavy lifting of traditional window AC’s.

Set It & Forget It

Enjoy simple & precise room climate control with the Honeywell Portable AC Smart Digital Thermostat system. Clear digital controls & a full function remote control with digital display makes it easy to change settings from across the room.

Easy to Maintain, Easy to Store

The Self-Evaporation system means bucketless operation. In higher humidity rooms, the unit is equipped with dual drainage options offering you flexibility. A continuous drain system can be set up in minutes when used as a Dehumidifier. At the end of the season, simply roll the AC into a storage room until next time!

Product Dimensions‏:‎13.5 x 14.6 x 27.2 inches; 54 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎MO08CESWK6

Date First Available‏:‎February 23, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Honeywell

ASIN‏:‎B08X9J8QV8

Country of Origin‏:‎China

