Top 10 Best honeywell 360 surround heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated honeywell 360 surround heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- Faster Heat Than Ever: Powered by Dreo Hyperamics Technology, Atom One space heater heats up more efficiently with up to 1500W working power, reaching your desired temperature immediately, letting you feel fast, balmy heat straight away. This portable heater is meant to sit by your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk, or carry around indoors. Add our small heater to your cart & experience our amazing heater and customer service.Heating Coverage:200 sq.ft
- Shield360° Protection: Heat up your day and night without worries. ETL-listed Shield360° system provides tip-over and overheat protection, as well as an enhanced safety plug. Along with UL94 V-0 flame-retardant materials to ensure ultimate safety in all aspects
- Save More on Energy Bills: ECO Mode adjusts the heat level automatically to reach your desired temperature while saving more on energy bills. Personalize your own comfort with the digital thermostat from 41 to 95 ℉, adjustable in 1℉ increments. Precise Heat, Precise Comfort.
- Warm Any Angle: Experience the heat that envelopes you in the widest way possible. 70° wide-angle oscillation sweeps around to cover the whole area, providing wide-reaching heat for your bedroom, garage, basement, office, desktop, etc
- Engineered to be Quieter: Brushless DC motor and 9 aerodynamic blades smooth out airflow and eliminate air turbulence, delivering soft, tranquil warmth. As quiet as 37.5 dB, you can sleep or work with peace of mind
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
- ETL-Certified Safety: Made of V0 flame-retardant materials with multiple safety features including built-in smart tip-over protection, overheat protection, 12-hour timer, 24-hour automatic power off without interaction, V0 flame retardant 2-prong plug, and sturdy 6ft long flat power cord. Safe and worry-free all-day use.Heating Coverage:200 sq.ft.
- Fast Heating: Powerful 1500W PTC ceramic heating allows this space heater to heat up in seconds, suitable for warming up spaces in the home including bedrooms, basements, garages, living rooms, and can also be used in offices, dorms, hot yoga studios, etc
- Quiet Heating: 40dB - almost as quiet as a library. The fan wheel uses oblique airflow technology, which effectively reduces wind noise and makes the room heater 12% quieter than traditional electric heaters. Calm airflow lets you sleep soundly and work undisturbed during the cold winter
- Uniform Heating: The exclusive trackball system helps create smooth and quiet oscillation. The 70° wide-angle oscillation, with a lifespan of over 750,000 cycles, boosts heating coverage by 20%, which helps distribute the warm air more evenly towards the room's corners
- Energy Efficiency: Save on energy bills and live more sustainably. With a built-in precise temperature sensor, the smart ECO mode adjusts the working mode independently (with a low of 900W and high of 1500W) based on the ambient temperature
- Space Heater: The portable heater has 3 different mode settings. "I" stands for low heat (750 watts), "II" stands for high heat (1500 watts), and the "fan" blows out cold air. This electric heaters can rotate around 60°, so it can heat uniform. Help to save electricity bills by heating the small space required instead of heating the entire house
- Portable Heater: Using PTC ceramic heating technology and high-speed fan, the indoor heater can heats up in seconds and delivers a steady stream of warm air to you. Just turn on the electric space heater, and you can enjoy the warm living room, bedroom or office
- Electric Heater: Tip over protection shut off the space heater when knocked over, which is very suitable for houses with children and pets. When the heater is overheated, the overheat protection will automatically shut off the heater. ETL certification, safety tested
- Heater: less than 45 decibels at work, Low noise electric space heater distributes heat without disturbing work or sleep.
- Heater for Bedroom: Dimensions: 6.2''*5.9''*10.6'', the length of the power cord is about 4.26ft, which can be used without obstacles. There is a built-in handle behind the portable electric heater, which is easy to carry and move. It is very suitable for personal, family, office and bedroom use
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】 This electric space heater features 2 quiet heat settings (high heat and low heat), plus an adjustable thermostat that will maintain the temperature in the room. The optional widespread oscillation feature on this heater evenly distributes warm air throughout the room
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 Use the multi-function remote control to turn the heater on/off, set the timer, turn the oscillation on/off or adjust the thermostat. For an added convenience, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE TIMER】This tower space heater features an auto-off timer function. Set the timer from 1-8 hours (in 1-hour increments) and the heater will automatically turn off after the selected timer.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】 Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours. This heater is ETL listed for added safety.
- ✅【FULLY ASSEMBLED】Comes fully assembled and ready to use, just take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater. This space heater stands 23" high and 7 inches wide and weights only 7.29 pounds. The lightweight design and the built-in carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room.
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
- Rapid Heating: Design with PTC ceramic heating tech and a high-speed fan, 3 seconds send evenly heated streams of hot air into your room efficiently. Input voltage of 110-125V
- Space Heater: 3 modes to choose from - High Heat (1500w) / Low Heat (750w) / Natural Wind. Just turn the switch to your desired heat setting and enjoy comfortable heat
- Safe Space Heater: Built-in high-temperature protection, which automatically shuts down when the heater overheats, avoiding any fire hazard
- Multifunction: The electric heater has a 90 ° adjustable angle, a convenient handle, the base needs to be assembled, and the line is 5 feet long, which is very suitable for indoor and garage
- 100% Satisfied After-Sales Service. We not only provide you with high-quality products but also provide 24-hour prompt after-sales service. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us
- 2 IN 1 HEATER FAN: No more sweaty summers or chilly winters! This small heater fan not only provides heat levels of 1500W or 750w, letting you feel comforting balmy heat immediately but also offers a cool breeze with its cool air fan, making it perfect for all seasons. Use the portable cooling fan during summer to cool your space and during winter to keep the chilly weather at bay.
- WIDE TILT ANGLE & POWERFUL CIRCULATION: LifePlus desk heater can tilt up and down at 45 degrees, bringing you a wider option for customized comfort- you can get cool or warm weather seated or standing. The ceramic heater heats your space with an advanced independent fan motor that maximizes air output while minimizing noise! Get quiet instant heat or coolness!
- EASY TO CONTROL BY 1 KNOB: Adjust the knob to turn the left toward the RED light to choose cooling or heating, and turn the right to the BLUE FAN sign to get cooling in 2 wind speeds. With just one knob, whether it's a child or an elderly, everyone can enjoy instant warmth or coolness easily!
- MULTI-SAFETY PROTECTIONS: Designed with your safety in mind, LifePlus portable heater fan adopts flame retardant material, built overheat protection that will automatically cut off when the room heater overheats, ensuring the small space heater operates safely. ETL Certification provides further protection- use LifePlus heater cooling fan with confidence!
- MINI SIZE and COMPACT: Say no to cumbersome electric fans! At 9.44 in x 6 in x 10.63 in, 2.42 lb. LifePlus desk small fan is very powerful yet ultra-compact. It will perfectly fit your desktop, bedroom table, dorm, garage worktable, or office desk. The built-in handle makes it effortless for everyone to carry the office heater around. Easily use the mini space heater to warm yourself when working, resting, or studying!
- 【Fast and Powerful Heating】Increase the temperature in any room from cold to warm in an instant with the powerful 3,000 rpm/min wind wheel and 1,500W PTC technology. This space heater also features 4 conventional heating modes that provide a range of temperatures you can choose from and instantly switch to in order to meet your needs. If you prefer, choose the continuous work mode(MAX) to keep it running all the time.
- 【Optional 3 Timer Modes】Features a selection of timing options that let you set when the device automatically turns on and off. Choose the 24-hour non-shutdown feature to make the portable heater keep working non-stop. Perfect for regulating temperatures in extreme weather keeping the area warm 24*7 or at specific hours when the temperature gets particularly low.The perfect electric heater for office, bedroom, living room, garage, babyroom and more.
- 【Noiseless Experience】Designed to provide better user experience, Sunnote Space Heater works noiselessly. It features a silent wind wheel design that produces only 38dB of sound; a noise level so low that you’d practically hear nothing while the room heater is operated.
- 【Precise Eco Mode】Our Space Heater comes equipped with a precise temperature sensor that keeps the temperature of any room at the exact temperature you want. It also comes with a smart eco mode that maintains the ideal room temperature and balances energy consumption to fit the required heating needs at any moment.
- 【Safety Certified】Our space heaters for indoor use certified by Intertek to be safe for household use and made of V0 fireproof materials, this device is resistant to electric shock and overheating. Along with the room heater itself, the space heater’s 2-pin plug and 6-foot cord have been designed to be heat and shock-resistant that let you safe all-day use. NOTE: PLEASE DON'T USE OUR HEATER VIA POWER STRIP.
- 360 DEGREE ALL AROUND WARMTH – Use the Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater in small to mid-sized rooms for additional comfort. This space heater features an adjustable thermostat as well as 2 heat settings and all-around heat output so you’re always cozy.
- SAFETY MATTERS: This small heater offers multiple safety options including a 360-degree tip over switch, 2x overheat protection, an auto-off timer option and an easy grab, cool touch carry handle.
- INCREASE YOUR COMFORT – Always be comfortable, no matter what season it is. This personal heater has fan forced technology and provides 360-degree, all around warmth. As a small space heater, it’s perfect for a bedroom, office and more.
- SMART SAVINGS – Worried about heating costs? An electric heater can help you save up to $276* in heating costs this year. A space heater for indoor use can help you save money while providing soothing warmth.
- HONEYWELL QUALITY: Help improve heating and energy savings in your home, bedroom or office using a Honeywell portable heater. Honeywell offers whole room heaters, tower heaters and oscillating heaters.
Our Best Choice: Honeywell HZ-445R Ceramic Surround Heat Whole Room Heater with Remote Control, Black
[ad_1] The Honeywell ceramic surround lover heater options a encompass heat with all all over heat output. There is also a 180 diploma attribute for directional heating and a 360 degree suggestion around defense. It also features a typical great touch have take care of so you can carry it about with you in the office environment or at residence. There is also a 1-8 hour timer for your benefit.
ALL All around Home HEATING: This heater makes use of ceramic technological innovation to provide even heat for total place & particular warmth with a exceptional 360° structure & a change to pick out private directional heating.
Secure & Simple: This heater has an adjustable thermostat with 2 warmth options & a 1-8 hour timer, plus an array of safety functions like a cool touch carry cope with & 360° tip-above defense.
Maximize YOUR Comfort: Portable heaters can support raise consolation & health supplement home heating wants. Honeywell carries a vary of heaters which includes own, ceramic, lover pressured, radiant, & infrared.
Wise Financial savings: Moveable heaters are an uncomplicated way to incorporate heat to any area. By turning down your household thermostat a few levels & heating just the home you are in, a area heater can support you save income.
HONEYWELL Excellent: Aid improve heating & electrical power price savings in your household, place of work, or college making use of an electricity successful Honeywell transportable heater to provide comfort to any sized home from smaller to massive.
Surround Heat w/ all around warmth output & 180 degree feature for directional heating
SafetyTip – 360 degree tip more than security