Top 10 Best home solar power system complete kit Reviews

Package included:

8pcs 195W Mono Solar Panel 1pc 3000W 24V All in one Charge Inverter 1pc 4 String Combiner Box5pcs Solar Cables4pcs 100AH Battery 1pcs Tray Cable 3pcs Battery Cable 8set of Z Style Mounting Brackets

195W Mono Solar Panel

Output Power: 195 WattsNominal Voltage: 18 VoltsMaximum/Peak Voltage(Vmp): 21.2VMaximum/Peak Current(Imp): 8.89 AmpsSize: 58.3*26.3*1.4 inch (1480*668*35mm）Weight: 29.2 lbs (13.2kg)

4 String Combiner Box

Input Circuits Breakers: 4Circuit Breaker Rating: 10AProtection Grade: IP65Surge Lightning Protection: YesSize: 8.66*6.69*4.33 inch (220*170*110mm)Weight: 4.41 lbs (2kg)

100AH Battery

Rated Capacity(20hr): 100AHBattery Cell Type: Lead AcidComes with: 2 sets of cordSize: 13*6.9*7.5inchWeight: 61.7lbs (28kg)

Build-in Controller Part



Open circuit voltage

70V

Solar panel wattage

up to 2000W

Rated input dc voltage

24V

Solar charge mode

PWM

Max charge efficiency

97%

Over temperature protection

Automatic frequency reduction

Pure sine wave inverter part



DC input voltage

24V

Rated input current

125A

Rated output voltage

110V

Current output frequency

60 Hz

Waveform

Pure sine wave

Rated output power

3000W

Why does my machine not work normally (screen display/short circuit/low current and voltage,etc..)?



1. Try to restart the machine, maybe the machine has not switched to a suitable mode.

2.Is the battery fully charged?

3. Is the battery a suitable voltage? 24V?

Tips on connecting additional panels to the All-in-One Unit:

1. All-in-one: Vmp: 29-36V, Voc: ＜60V;

12V solar panel: Vmp: 18V, Voc: 23V;

2. Therefore, the operating voltage of each circuit should not exceed 36 V. If connect 12V solar panel to this unit, only 2 pieces can be connected in series for a single circuit.

Output Power: This premium solar panel kit daily output generate 6.4kwh per day under 4 hours full sunshine

Package Includes: Solar Panels + All-in-one Solar Charger Inverter + Battery + Z Mounting Brackets + Solar Cable + Combiner Box

All-in-one Solar Charger Inverter: 3000W power inverter and 50A bulit-in controller all in one, it’s very convenient to use and connect

Safety Protection: Combiner box offers safety protection, with 10A fuse for each string, anti-backflow diodes and lighting protection

Warranty: 1 year warranty and 24/7 technical support team, call ECO-WORTHY hotline whatever any question or concern you have