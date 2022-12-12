Top 10 Best home solar power system complete kit Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: ECO-WORTHY 1600W 24V Complete Solar Power System Kit with Battery and All-in-one Solar Charger Inverter and Solar Panels, Suit for Home Shed Barn House Man Cave
Our Best Choice: ECO-WORTHY 1600W 24V Complete Solar Power System Kit with Battery and All-in-one Solar Charger Inverter and Solar Panels, Suit for Home Shed Barn House Man Cave
Product Description
Package included:
8pcs 195W Mono Solar Panel 1pc 3000W 24V All in one Charge Inverter 1pc 4 String Combiner Box5pcs Solar Cables4pcs 100AH Battery 1pcs Tray Cable 3pcs Battery Cable 8set of Z Style Mounting Brackets
195W Mono Solar Panel
Output Power: 195 WattsNominal Voltage: 18 VoltsMaximum/Peak Voltage(Vmp): 21.2VMaximum/Peak Current(Imp): 8.89 AmpsSize: 58.3*26.3*1.4 inch (1480*668*35mm）Weight: 29.2 lbs (13.2kg)
4 String Combiner Box
Input Circuits Breakers: 4Circuit Breaker Rating: 10AProtection Grade: IP65Surge Lightning Protection: YesSize: 8.66*6.69*4.33 inch (220*170*110mm)Weight: 4.41 lbs (2kg)
100AH Battery
Rated Capacity(20hr): 100AHBattery Cell Type: Lead AcidComes with: 2 sets of cordSize: 13*6.9*7.5inchWeight: 61.7lbs (28kg)
Build-in Controller Part
Open circuit voltage
70V
Solar panel wattage
up to 2000W
Rated input dc voltage
24V
Solar charge mode
PWM
Max charge efficiency
97%
Over temperature protection
Automatic frequency reduction
Pure sine wave inverter part
DC input voltage
24V
Rated input current
125A
Rated output voltage
110V
Current output frequency
60 Hz
Waveform
Pure sine wave
Rated output power
3000W
Why does my machine not work normally (screen display/short circuit/low current and voltage,etc..)?
1. Try to restart the machine, maybe the machine has not switched to a suitable mode.
2.Is the battery fully charged?
3. Is the battery a suitable voltage? 24V?
Tips on connecting additional panels to the All-in-One Unit:
1. All-in-one: Vmp: 29-36V, Voc: ＜60V;
12V solar panel: Vmp: 18V, Voc: 23V;
2. Therefore, the operating voltage of each circuit should not exceed 36 V. If connect 12V solar panel to this unit, only 2 pieces can be connected in series for a single circuit.
Output Power: This premium solar panel kit daily output generate 6.4kwh per day under 4 hours full sunshine
Package Includes: Solar Panels + All-in-one Solar Charger Inverter + Battery + Z Mounting Brackets + Solar Cable + Combiner Box
All-in-one Solar Charger Inverter: 3000W power inverter and 50A bulit-in controller all in one, it’s very convenient to use and connect
Safety Protection: Combiner box offers safety protection, with 10A fuse for each string, anti-backflow diodes and lighting protection
Warranty: 1 year warranty and 24/7 technical support team, call ECO-WORTHY hotline whatever any question or concern you have