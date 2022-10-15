Top 10 Best home air conditioner Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Portable Air Conditioner Fan,Cooling Fans, Personal Air Cooler Mini with Timing, 7 Colors Light, 3 Speeds Quiet Air Humidifier, for Room, Home, Office
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone.Controller type:Touch Control
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- Energy efficient air conditioning unit cools rooms up to 150 square feet with standard 9 foot ceilings
- Ideal for small spaces such as dorm rooms and RVs
- Features include: 7 temperature settings, dual cooling and fan settings as well as adjustable air direction
- Keeps air clean and fresh with inbuilt filter, which can be easily removed, washed, and reused
- Includes a window-mounting kit with adjustable side panels that expand to fit standard windows
Product Description
Warm Tips:
1. Keep the personal air conditioner balance, Adding 3/4 Water in the Tank is the best, Do Not Full Filled.2. Please keep remind to add pure water, to Avoid Impurities affecting the cooling function. If you would like to enjoy cooling wind you can ice cube in the water tank.3. This fan will not be as cold as the air conditioner and can not make the room cool but it is much cooler than the fan and will not make your skin dry. Please keep it beside you.
Portable & Lightweight
The upgraded leather handle makes the portable mini air cooler easy to move between you rooms, office and kictchen.
Elevate Your Personal comfort
Enjoy cooler air,elevate Your Personal comfort.
7 Color Night Modes
You can change 8 different color modes, which can not only create a romantic atmosphere, but also help you sleep better. Enjoy cool and romantic evening with your family or your loved ones.
Water Shortage Reminder
Please don’t use the spray mode when water shortage
Sponge Stick
Change the sponge stick when is needed.
Long Lasting Using
The 500ML water tank avoids the trouble of frequent water adding. When the 500 ml water tank is full, the cooler can be used for at least 6 hours in the low-speed mode and 4.5 hours in the high-speed mode
Keep Balance
Do not lean,or inverted to prevent water from penetrating into the circuit board or fan
❄Portable AC Fan — Timer Function & Humanized Design ❄ Auto-off timer (2 or 4H) gives you the option of powering off this Portable AC. You can control the wind direction as you like by adjusting louvers and create your own personal cooling zone.
🍃Portable AC Fan 3 Speed & 7 LED Lights🍃 Low/medium/high wind speed setting.Touch the button repeatedly to adjust the appropriate Evaporative Air Cooler speed, you can choose the most suitable one to enjoy your leisure time, sleeping or working .Our PORTABLE AC comes with 7 different color atmosphere lamps. It’s not only create a romantic atmosphere, but also help you sleep better.
❄Portable Air Conditioner Fan with 4000mAh Rechargeable Battery Operated & Portable Design❄ Built-in 4000mAh battery allows the portable fan can be used wirelessly or USB cable charged for 2-7 hours vary from different speeds and modes. The portable and mini size design allows you to carry it easily and use it at anytime and in anywhere, which will accompany you on hot days for camping outdoor.
⛲ Portable AC Fan — capacity Water Tank⛲420ml tank allows up to several ours of spraying. You just need to add ice cubes or water into the water tank for evaporative cooling, PORTABLE AC can bring you ice-cold. PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER FAN is upgrading on cooling capacity.
❄Portable AC Fan — Good Gift & Wide Applications❄The personal fan is the best choice as a gift for your family and friends.The cooler fan will be perfect for personal cooling, traveling, camping, fishing, watching TV etc.