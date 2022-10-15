Top 10 Best home air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Warm Tips:



1. Keep the personal air conditioner balance, Adding 3/4 Water in the Tank is the best, Do Not Full Filled.2. Please keep remind to add pure water, to Avoid Impurities affecting the cooling function. If you would like to enjoy cooling wind you can ice cube in the water tank.3. This fan will not be as cold as the air conditioner and can not make the room cool but it is much cooler than the fan and will not make your skin dry. Please keep it beside you.

Portable & Lightweight

The upgraded leather handle makes the portable mini air cooler easy to move between you rooms, office and kictchen.

Elevate Your Personal comfort

Enjoy cooler air,elevate Your Personal comfort.

7 Color Night Modes

You can change 8 different color modes, which can not only create a romantic atmosphere, but also help you sleep better. Enjoy cool and romantic evening with your family or your loved ones.

Water Shortage Reminder



Please don’t use the spray mode when water shortage

Sponge Stick



Change the sponge stick when is needed.

Long Lasting Using



The 500ML water tank avoids the trouble of frequent water adding. When the 500 ml water tank is full, the cooler can be used for at least 6 hours in the low-speed mode and 4.5 hours in the high-speed mode

Keep Balance



Do not lean,or inverted to prevent water from penetrating into the circuit board or fan

❄Portable AC Fan — Timer Function & Humanized Design ❄ Auto-off timer (2 or 4H) gives you the option of powering off this Portable AC. You can control the wind direction as you like by adjusting louvers and create your own personal cooling zone.

🍃Portable AC Fan 3 Speed & 7 LED Lights🍃 Low/medium/high wind speed setting.Touch the button repeatedly to adjust the appropriate Evaporative Air Cooler speed, you can choose the most suitable one to enjoy your leisure time, sleeping or working .Our PORTABLE AC comes with 7 different color atmosphere lamps. It’s not only create a romantic atmosphere, but also help you sleep better.

❄Portable Air Conditioner Fan with 4000mAh Rechargeable Battery Operated & Portable Design❄ Built-in 4000mAh battery allows the portable fan can be used wirelessly or USB cable charged for 2-7 hours vary from different speeds and modes. The portable and mini size design allows you to carry it easily and use it at anytime and in anywhere, which will accompany you on hot days for camping outdoor.

⛲ Portable AC Fan — capacity Water Tank⛲420ml tank allows up to several ours of spraying. You just need to add ice cubes or water into the water tank for evaporative cooling, PORTABLE AC can bring you ice-cold. PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER FAN is upgrading on cooling capacity.

❄Portable AC Fan — Good Gift & Wide Applications❄The personal fan is the best choice as a gift for your family and friends.The cooler fan will be perfect for personal cooling, traveling, camping, fishing, watching TV etc.