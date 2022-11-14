Top 10 Best home air conditioner compressor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Below is some helpful detailed information about this product’s specifications and packaging.

Measurements of top piece

This is the top piece.

Overall L X W X H is: 46.5 X 29.5 X 0.5

Measurements of bottom piece

This is the bottom piece.

Overall L X W X H is: 55 X 11.5 X 0.5

Top piece demonstration

Easy to install two-piece design with hook and loop straps.

Start install with first photo (the piece that looks like a plus sign)

**Compressor is NOT included**

Bottom piece demonstration

Continue install with second photo (the piece that is shaped like a rectangle)

Important detail

It is important to make sure your copper tubing is coming out of the top corner before taping the rest of the top piece down.

Instructions to install

Step by step instructions and necessary tools needed to help with install.

Supplying Demand packaging

All Supplying Demand items will come in Supplying Demand packaging.

Specifications of this item:

Packaged dimensions:

Weight – 8.0 Pounds

Length – 12.3 Inches

Width – 11.8 Inches

Height – 9.8 Inches

Sound Level (dBA) – 5

Fits scroll and reciprocating compressors.

Maximum size: 10″ x 10″ x 19″ high.

From our hands to yours.

Thank you for choosing Supplying Demand for your repair needs. Supplying Demand offers the most durable, cost-effective parts and tools that are in demand. It’s in our name. It’s our mission. It’s who we are. We are The Repair Brand.

Alternate part numbers include: 0421A, 68-25217-10

Compatible With Major Brands

Comes in safe Supplying Demand packaging

Fits Max Size Compressor: 10 x 10 x 19 inches

Reduce compressor noise by 5 dB or more. (40% + reduction)