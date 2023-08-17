Top 10 Best holmes one touch heater Reviews

Top 10 Best holmes one touch heater in 2023 Comparison Table
BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater, 1500W Room Space Heater with Carry Handle for Easy Transport
- PORTABLE DESKTOP HEATER– Take this outstanding BLACK+DECKER portable space heater with you from room to room! This lightweight personal heater weighs only 2.8 lbs. and comes with a carry handle for easy transport..Mounting type:Floor Mount,Tabletop Mount
- HEATER + FAN COMBO– Our fantastic room space heater is compact, but powerful. With dimensions of 7.3” x 6.3” x 9.2”, this soace heater is perfect for your dorm or office desk, bedroom table, basement, garage worktable, RV shelf and just about anywhere you need extra heat.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT CONTROL– Choose your optimal setting: LOW HEAT (750 Watts), HIGH HEAT (1500 Watts), or FAN. Just plug in your small space heater in with the 6 ft. power cord and enjoy comforting warmth!
- DESIGNED FOR SAFETY– This flameless portable heater comes with overheat protection and an auto tip-over shutoff feature that lets you rest easy while staying safe. This heater is for indoor use only.
- QUALITY GUARANTEED– Like all BLACK+DECKER products, our superior heater portable comes with a 1-year warranty, so you can feel confident about your purchase.
Amazon Basics 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Heater with Adjustable Thermostat, Silver
- Ceramic space heater with adjustable thermostat for cozy warmth; oscillating option for better heat dispersal in multiple directions
- 1500-watt high setting; 3 output options: Low, High, or Fan Only; power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- For safety: tip-over switch with auto shut-off and overheat protection with auto shut-off; TUV certificated
- Carrying handle for easy transport; not for use in bathrooms, laundry areas, or other high-humidity rooms
- Choice of Black or Silver color; backed by an Amazon Basics limited 1-year warranty
Lasko 29” Ceramic Tower Heater for Large Rooms, Whole Room Heating with Oscillation, Overheat Protection, Digital Display, Timer, Remote Control, 1500W, Black, 5586
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】This portable tower space heater offers a high heat setting and a low heat setting, plus and adjustable thermostat setting that will maintain the temperature in your room. This electric heater ideal for warming up a bedroom, home office, kitchen or any in your home.
- ✅【BUILT-IN TIMER】The auto off timer function allows you to program from 1 to 8 hours, in 1-hour intervals. The heater will automatically turn off after the selected time.
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 The multi-function remote control allows you to turn the heater on/off, adjust the heater's temperature, set the timer, turn on/off the oscillation from a distance. Plus, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】The widespread oscillation feature on this portable space heater evenly distributes a comforting warmth around your room.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】This heater is ETL listed and comes with built-in safety features including overheat protection which ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. And, the cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours
Vornado MVH Vortex Heater with 3 Heat Settings, Adjustable Thermostat, Tip-Over Protection, Auto Safety Shut-Off System, Whole Room, Black
- HEAT DIFFERENTLY — Gently heat all in the air in a small to medium-sized room through vortex air circulation without using intense heat, similar to how a forced air furnace works, just on a smaller scale..Mounting type:Floor Mount,Tabletop Mount
- HEAT SAFELY — Advanced safety features include a cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and automatic safety shut-off system for worry-free use.
- HEAT EFFICIENTLY — 3 quiet heat settings (Low/750W, Medium/1125W, High/1500W) to tailor heat output and energy consumption. Operating System: Plug in
- CONTROL YOUR COMFORT — The internal thermostat with seven settings will automatically turn the heater on and off to maintain set temperature.
- SUPERIOR SUPPORT — Backed by a 5-year promise and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS
Space Heater, Small Space Heater for Indoor Use, 1500W/900W PTC Ceramic Space Heater with Thermostat, 3 Modes, Safety Quiet Heating, Multiple Protection, Portable Heater for Office Room Desk Use
- 【Instantly Heat Your Room】: Durable PTC ceramic material that increases temperature faster than standard heaters. Heating various indoor spaces such as living room, bedroom, etc. Provides quiet and efficient convection heat in 2 seconds. No installation is required, wrap yourself in cozy warmth.
- 【Multifunctional Heating Control】: The space heater is equipped with 3 modes, High Heat (1500W), Low Heat (900W), plus Fan only. Heating options are available for all your cold day needs. A built-in adjustable thermostat delivers warm breezes faster. The interface of the controls is intuitive and easy. Low noise when sleeping restfully.
- 【Extensive Safety Features】: Our electric ceramic heaters feature a built-in tip-over switch and overheat protection for extra safety is provided, and will not endanger children and pets. If the electric heater accidentally overheats, it will automatically shut off. Also has a tipping function that turns off if it's knocked over.
- 【Safe to Use】: Offering quiet operation and rugged construction, making it a perfect choice for bedrooms and living areas. Meanwhile, the use of high-quality fire-resistant materials will not only warms you up in winter but also provide security protection for your family. ETL is Listed for the USA to keep your safety.
- 【Compact Saves Space】: Our series of personal heaters that are slim and small designed can help boost temperature in limited rooms with multiple people or compact spaces. Measures 6.3" long, 4.73" wide, 8.66" high, and weighs 2.43 lbs. Easy to carry with a built-in carry handle to move around indoors.
Antarctic Star Space Heater, Portable Electric Heater Ceramic Fan Small Mini Heaters Indoor Use ETL Certified 3 Modes Thermostat, Tip Overheat Protection Quiet Office Room Desk Home,9.1 Inch.
- Overheat & Tip-over protection：The heater has an anti-tilt switch. When the heater tilts more than 45 degrees from the ground or the temperature of the heater is too high in the process of use.
- Compact and Powerful :Dimensions:9.1" x 7" x 6", 3.3 pounds light weight mini heater easy to carry around .Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S.Heat 200 square feet in seconds. By heating the required small space instead of using other centralized heaters to heat the entire house, helping to save electricity bills. Small weight, easy to carry, suitable for bedroom, living room, study and office, etc.
- Easy Control Heater : Plug in the plug, start the heater, turn the knob to the fan position (fan icon) for cold air, turn the knob to "LO" for warm air - low power, "HI" for hot air - maximum power, turn the thermostat switch clockwise or counterclockwise to set the desired temperature.The adjustable temperature switch automatically maintains the desired set temperature.
- Ceramic Technology :PTC heating element is the abbreviation of ceramic electric heating element, which is more stable than traditional heating element, heating quickly.The heater has low thermal resistance, rapid heat exchange, automatic constant temperature.At present, it is an ideal electric heating component.
- Low Noise :The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 dB, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. Provide a quiet space for your comfort.
Portable Electric Space Heater 1500W/750W Personal Room Heater with Thermostat, Small Desk Ceramic Heater with Tip Over and Overheat Protection ETL Certified for Office Indoor Bedroom (Silver)
- Safe for kids and pets: The heater is made of flame retardant material to achieve zero fire hazard; automatic overheat protection system will shut the unit off automatically when reaching overheat limit; tip over switch at the bottom will be triggered and the unit will be shut off in tilted or tripped over condition; power indicator indicating it’s plugged in; ETL certified, safety tested
- Speedy warming: With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heater to heat up 200 square feet in minutes. Helps to save electric bills by heating up needed small spaces instead of heating the whole house with other centralized heaters. Lower than 45 decibel while working, quiet enough and better heat dispersal for indoor sleeping, reading and working
- Easy to use: Adjust the knob on the right to turn the unit on. "I" is for producing heat at 750 watts, "II" will produce heat faster and hotter at 1500 watts, and “Fan” will blow out cool air. Then turn the thermostat knob on the left toward the + sign. The adjustable temperature range is 0℉ to 158℉. It will get the heater to cycle on and off according to if the room’s temperature reaching heater's setting temperature
- Portable and mighty: Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 10 inch. Easy carry handle and lightweight make this space heater easy to place in room or move from the floor to the table. No more concern about taking up too much space in a crowded place. An ideal space heater for office and a thoughtful gift for friends and family in winter
- Long serving life: Tip over swicth, overheat protection and ceramic speedy heating and cooling for its steady operation and a long serving life, no extra worry on accidental damage for winter life
Portable Space Heater, Ceramic Electric Heaters 1500W/750W with Adjustable Thermostat, Overheat and Tip Over Protection, Fan and Heater Combo for Office Bedroom Desk Nightstand Dorm Table Indoor Use
- 2 heat levels and 1 fan function: The heater has 3 settings, including high heat, low heat, and fan function. Fan function will blow out cool air, which can use for summer time
- Overheat protection and tip over protection: Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting. The adjustable temperature range is 0℉ to 158℉. The tip over protection system will shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Quiet: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibel, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping
- Adjustable thermostat: With the adjustable thermostat settings you can find a comfortable temperature. Simply turn the dial to the heat setting you desire and enjoy comforting heat
- Convenient carry handle: There is a built in carry handle behind the heater, makes it easy to move the space heater, and the cord material is rubber, it can be kept in cold weather
Kismile Small Space Heater Electric Portable Heater Fan for Home and Office Ceramic Fan Heaters with Adjustable Thermostat, 750W/1500W (8.1 Inch, Silver)
- CERAMIC SPACE HEARER: Advanced ceramic heating elements provide more efficient heating than traditional heaters.Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S ,produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long lasting.Small and powerful this is the perfect space heater for bedroom, office and under desk use.
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: Our portable space heaters with size of 7.1" X 5.5" x 8.1".Energy Efficient,Fully Assembled,PTC Technology.Compact Space Saving Design.Convenient Carry Handle. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for small areas
- THREE HEAT SETTINGS WITH FAN: 1.High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat (750-watt ).3.Fan only for summer.It makes the electric space heater ideal for warming up your personal space in small home and office.Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT: Combined with an adjustable thermostat control,the small portable heater can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature.And allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element.
- ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES: 1. Built in Automatic overheat Protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can let you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.
Dreo 1500W Space Heater, 70° Oscillating Electric Heater for Indoor Use, Digital Thermostat, 4 Modes, 12h Timer, Portable Personal Heater PTC Ceramic Heater Quick Safety Heating for Home Office
- Small but Mighty: Adopting advanced PTC ceramic heating, this 10.23-inch compact space heater gives off surprisingly powerful heat to get you cozy and warm in no time, fitting perfectly on your desktop, counter nightstand. The hidden carry handle makes it easy to move between bedroom, bathroom, study room, kitchen home, office, indoor..Heating Coverage:250 sq.ft
- Quick Heating: Powered by DC motor and 9 blades, this ceramic heater outputs 1500W high-powered PTC ceramic heating, much faster than other traditional electric heaters using AC motor and 3 blades. 41-95℉adjustable electronic thermostat and LED Display make it a breeze to customize your ambient temperature in cold. Touch control
- 70° Oscillating Warmth: Superior to other small heaters, this 70° wide oscillating heater equipped with exclusive trackball system, which help the heat cover more areas in a quiet and smooth way. The working noise level down to 40dB, 1-12h timer as well as display auto dim-off make it more user friendly at night.
- Safe to Use: Overheat and tip-over protection provides ultimate security. ETL-listed, Reinforced prongs, ABS flame-retardant materials, and upgraded rubber power cord make your home heating safe and stress-free. Multiple safety protection is designed superior to other portable heaters in detail to meet your safety heating need. Exclusive removable washable filter brings fresh warm air for you as well as meet with environment friendly design idea.
- Energy Saving: Features 4 modes (High, Low, ECO, Fan) to personalize your comfort. Energy-saving ECO mode adjusts its power based on the temperature around to keep you warm while helping cut down on heating costs.
