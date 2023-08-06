Top 10 Best high pressure water pump 120v Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Strong Ceramic Impeller Shaft

The impeller shaft is constructed from polished Aluminum Oxide Ceramic, which is more than triple the strength of stainless steel and won’t corrode in water either

Dry burning-resistant protection function

Did you still remember that your once favorite water pump burnt out when you were on a business trip or when you forgot pouring water into your fish tank? Our submersible pump is the right choice for you, this one can support about 24 hours dry burning

100% submersible

With bottom suction trainer, pumping water as low as 1.18in. A multi-functional Submersible pump=Add water+Change water+Circulating water+Sucking fish manure

Can be used to

Indoor Application

Water change or circulation, e.g. Works as a sump pump in aquarium tank

Drain water or make a cooling system

Outdoor Application

Water spray, change or circulation, e.g. Outdoor fountain or make waterfall Hydroponics system, Fish pond in garden, backyard

KEDSUM 1060GPH Submersible Pond Pump, Fountain Pumps Submersible Outdoor – 80W



Key Features:

Maximum Flow Rate: 1060 GPH

Maximum Lift Height: 11.5ft

Power: 80 Watts

Length of Power Cord: 5.9 feet

Outlet Adapter OD: 3/4 inch(19mm), 1 inch(25mm), 5/4 inch(32mm)

Package Include:

1×KEDSUM Water Pump

3×Outlet Adaptors

4×Suction Cups

Best Submersible Aquarium Pump FAQ:



Q1: What if my submersible water pump does not work?

A1: Each submersible pump undergoes a separate tank test to ensure the highest quality. If your submersible pump has problems within 2 years of purchase, you can come back to us and we will be responsible for the pumps we produce.

Q2: How does the dry burn protection function work?

A2: There is an intelligent temperature control chip inside the submersible pump. If the pump runs without water, the temperature of the chip will increase, and then the power will be automatically cut off to protect the pump and power supply. After the power is turned off, the chip has cooled down, put the pump back into the water, and the pump will continue to work. This function can not only ensure the safety of electricity use, but also save your money to buy water pumps.

Q3: What size submersible aquarium pump do I need?

A3: As a general rule of thumb, you should aim for your pump to be capable of turning over the volume of water in your aquarium five times every hour. First, establish how many gallons your tank holds. Then multiply that by five to get the minimum flow rate in gallons per hour (GPH). So for a 180 gallon tank, you will need a pump that is capable of producing at least a minimum flow rate of 900 GPH.

There are other factors that may affect the flow rate, though. These might include elbows and turns in the plumbing, for instance, or fitted filters. That’s why it’s always better to opt for a pump that has a slightly larger flow rate than you think you need. If your pump is too weak, it’s impossible to increase water flow.

Power

80W

65W

30W

20W

Q-max

4000L/H

3000L/H

1500L/H

500L/H

H-max

11.5FT

9.8FT

7.5FT

3.9FT

Size

7.5*5.3*7.5inch

7.5*5.3*7.5inch

5.9*4.3*5.9inch

4.7*3.5*4.1inch

Power Cord

5.9FT

5.9FT

5.9FT

5.9FT

Nozzles

3

3

2

1

