Top 10 Best high arc kitchen faucet with side sprayer Reviews

Product Description

SHACO Modern Two Handle High Arc Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet, Stainless Steel 360 Swivel Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer

DETAIL



PRODUCT FEATURE

1. Finish: Brushed Nickel

2.Easy to Install

Quick ConnectorMounting Hardware

3. Side Sprayer is Included.

4 hole installation

360 ROTATION



Overall height:13.08″Spout Height:9.56″Stainless steel body construction with muli-layer brushed nickel finish could resist tarnish and corrison in lifetime.

Easy to Use



180 degree rotation spout with pull out side sprayer allows you to reach every corner of the sink.The sprayer comes with a 48-inch extended hose satisfy all kinds of washing needs

PACKAGE

Package Included:

One Kitchen FaucetOne Side SprayerInstallation Hardware

Notice: Not Included Hot & Cold Water Hoses

CERAMIC DISC VALVES

Exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life (tested w/ 500,000 cycles).

RELIABLE QUALITY

30 days free return with Lifetime free part replacement.

Tips

Easy Installation with Quick Installation Tool. Not Included Hot & Cold Water Hoses. Installation tips: Do not OVER-TIGHTENED the Sprayer to the hose. It would lead to low water on the sprayer.

Overall Height:13.08″ ,Spout Height:9.56″.

360 Degree Swivel Spout for reaching every corner of the sink, Double Handle Design for easy control of water.

Brushed Nickel Finished: Scratch and Stain-Resistant. Easy to be cleaned in daily use.

30 days return and money back guarantee with Lifetime free replacement.