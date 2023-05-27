Top 10 Best high arc kitchen faucet with side sprayer Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated high arc kitchen faucet with side sprayer in 2023 Comparison Table
- Sleek Design---Tulip kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh, easy to match most sink.
- Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect---3 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE),stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy to Install---Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes.
- Easy to Operate---Single handle control water temperature and flow volume easily,high arc 360 degree swivel spout supply full range washing access, sprayer head always retract back to spout after each use.
- Easy to Maintenance---Superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirty from sticking to faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your brushed nickel kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Brushed nickel kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- 【HEALTH IS IMPORTANT】pull-down sprinkler kitchen faucet main structure is a kind of lead-free, acid, alkali resistance, corrosion resistance, no release Toxic substances grade 10 wear-resistant stainless steel material and food-grade ceramic spool, Your family's health is the primary core of our products.
- 【OUR FEATURES】This kitchen faucet 23-inch extended pull-out design covers the entire sink, enabling more effective cleaning of a larger area. Three water functions on the kitchen faucet (spray/flow/pause) to meet your multiple tasks, Underweight control design, the nozzle retracts smoothly and accurately.
- 【EASY DIY】It only takes you less than 15 minutes for kitchen sink faucets installation as it is a one-handed operation. Installation is a breeze, as easy as twisting a bottle cap, perfect fit for someone who loves DIY, no plumber needed and you will save more than $100 for the easy installation.
- 【ARBITRARY SCENE】the detachable kitchen faucet can be installed in the RV, kitchen, and bar to effectively clean the stains on the desktop. It can also be installed on the washstand to make it more convenient to wash your face and hair.
- 【EASY TO OPERATE】 Easy control of hot and cold water and flow volume with single handle, updated mechanical retraction system with 420g Gravity ball makes pull down sprayer head always sit into original place after use.
- ►[Material]: The black kitchen sink faucet is made of brass and 304 stainless steel spring. The internal ceramic valve core is durable and prevents water leakage. We carefully select materials to ensure the safety of you and your family.
- ►[Easy installation]: Single hole spring kichen sink faucet includes countertops and other accessories, 10inch countertops are compatible with 1-hole or 3-hole basins.
- ►[Size]: Total height of kitchen faucet with sprayer: 18.11 inches; width: 9.84 inches; water outlet height: 4.13 inches; 3/8 water supply hose length: 31.5 inches ,with 10 inch deck
- ►[Unique Design]: Single-handle spring sink kitchen faucet. Dual-function nozzles, sprayers can be switched at will. 304 stainless steel spring is not only fashionable, but also corrosion-resistant and easy to clean.
- ►[Brand and Service]: If you have any questions about our kitchen sink faucets, please feel free to email us. Our customer service team will reply within 12 hours and do our best to help solve the problem. "
- We develop kitchen faucet that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect faucet, We are Here!
- Sprayer features push button controls to move from an aerated stream to a powerful spray, Pause button able to stop the flow of water from the spray head without turning off the faucet, Spout swivels 360 degrees to cover the entire sink. if you prefer a clean sink deck without a sidespray or additional accessories, a pull out faucet may be the right solution.
- FORIOUS's Upgraded 3.0 Drip-free ceramic disc mixing valve cartridge Technology utilizes a ceramic disc valve with a real diamond coating to produce a faucet that will last up to 5 million uses. That's an amazing 10 times the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance.
- Reflective finishes are plated and brushed finishes use a process called Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) - both of which are guaranteed to last a lifetime. This type of finish is perfect for resist fingerprints spots and other smudges.
- The braiding adds flexibility and durability, while the integration into the faucet saves valuable installation time(FORIOUS Patent) , as well as a trip to the hardware store. Faucet function and finish are covered under FORIOUS’s Limited Lifetime warranty.
- WHY TO CHOOSE：Kicimpro kitchen faucet with pull down sprayer will let you break the concept of “YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR”, you will get a high quality kitchen faucet with attractive price and enjoy the excellent after-sale service we provide. Under the premise of quality assurance, we minimize the profit and offer you the most favorable price.
- WHO WE CARE: We put your family health first, all materials for kicimpro kitchen faucet with sprayer are qualified or food-grade. SUS 304 main body constructed and precision ceramic cartridge keep you away from the trouble of rust and leakage.
- WHAT WE HAVE: 23 INCH EXTENFED pull out design cover the whole sink, making the effective cleaning with larger area. Three water functional ways for rv kitchen faucet(spray/stream/ pause), meet your multiple tasks. Sprayer head is retracted smoothly and precisely under the weight control design.
- WHEN YOU FINISH: It only takes you less than 15 minutes for kitchen sink faucets installation as it is one-handed operation. Installation is a breeze, as easy as twisting a bottle cap, perfect fit for someone who loves DIY, no plumber needed and you will save more than $80 for the easy installation.
- HOW TO GUARANTEE: Each of our faucet has passed more than 5 times testings before shipment, such as water test, leak-proof test, packaging inspection and so on, to ensure you will receive the perfect faucet. LIFETIME SUPPORT and FREE REPLACMENT for any faucet for kitchen sink problems, a team with over 8 years of product knowledge and experience provides you with 24 hours after-sale service.
- 【HEALTH IS THE FIRST】pull-down sprinkler kitchen faucet main structure is a kind of lead-free, acid, alkali resistance, corrosion resistance, no release Toxic substances grade 10 wear-resistant SUS304 stainless steel material and food-grade ceramic spool, Your family's health is the primary core of our products.
- 【SUSBIE FEATURES】This kitchen faucet 23-inch extended pull-out design covers the entire sink, enabling more effective cleaning of a larger area. Three water functions on the kitchen faucet (spray/flow/pause) to meet your multiple tasks, Underweight control design, the nozzle retracts smoothly and accurately.
- 【EASY INSTALL】It only takes you less than 15 minutes for kitchen sink faucets installation as it is a one-handed operation. Installation is a breeze, as easy as twisting a bottle cap, perfect fit for someone who loves DIY, no plumber needed and you will save more than $100 for the easy installation.
- 【APPLICABLE SCENARIO】the detachable kitchen faucet can be installed in the RV, kitchen, and bar to effectively clean the stains on the desktop. It can also be installed on the washstand to make it more convenient to wash your face and hair.
- 【EASY TO OPERATE】 Easy control of hot and cold water and flow volume with single handle, updated mechanical retraction system with 420g Gravity ball makes pull down sprayer head always sit into original place after use.
- High Quality Design:The brushed nickel sink faucet has exquisite special solid brass body design ,rust-resistant finishing.
- Two Function Sprayer: Kitchen sink faucets setting (STREAM, SPRAY), stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, providing stable water pressure, makes cleanup easier.From now on it will create a different kitchen cleaning experience.
- Flexible to Operate: High arc 360 degree swivel spout for full sink access, pull down sprayer to avoid splashing. It suitable both single bowl and double bowl kitchen sink. Also single handle design make its easy control the hot&cold water and flow volume.
- Easy to Clean: Brushed nickel finish & surface transition design prevent dirty / water stain from sticking to faucet surface, only cleaning faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
- What will you get: You will get a forever customer service. If there is any question, please feel free to email us via Amazon, we will answer you within 12 hours.
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- Perfect design: Your kitchen faucet brushed nickel with particular 14.2” height, can fit underneath more than 99% kitchen cabinet. Utility sink faucet with 360-degree rotated spout for full sink access, fulfills your demands.
- Durable kitchen sink faucet: Your high-quality kitchen faucet stainless steel, which is treated with 7-layer finish processing, is sturdy and free from rust. The sus304 stainless steel kitchen faucet coming with high quality sprayer head, is heavy duty and durable. The high quality ensures its longevity for more than 10 years.
- Safe sink faucet: This kitchen faucet is designed specially that cold water comes out when pulling forward, is more safer comparing to most kitchen faucet in the market. CARE MUCH MORE FOR YOUR SAFETY, especially for CHILDREN!
- Three Function water: This kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides a choice of a non-splash aerated stream, a powerful spray or pause, facilitates various kitchen tasks, making you free from all kinds of messy kitchen issue. Enjoy more time with your family
- A perfect fit: Your pull down kitchen faucet with sprayer fits for almost all kitchen sinks, such as a bar sink faucet, camper kitchen faucet or laundry sink faucet. A perfect way to upgrade your kitchen!
Our Best Choice: SHACO Modern Two Handle High Arc Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet, Stainless Steel 360 Swivel Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer
Product Description
SHACO Modern Two Handle High Arc Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet, Stainless Steel 360 Swivel Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer
DETAIL
PRODUCT FEATURE
1. Finish: Brushed Nickel
2.Easy to Install
Quick ConnectorMounting Hardware
3. Side Sprayer is Included.
4 hole installation
360 ROTATION
Overall height:13.08″Spout Height:9.56″Stainless steel body construction with muli-layer brushed nickel finish could resist tarnish and corrison in lifetime.
Easy to Use
180 degree rotation spout with pull out side sprayer allows you to reach every corner of the sink.The sprayer comes with a 48-inch extended hose satisfy all kinds of washing needs
PACKAGE
Package Included:
One Kitchen FaucetOne Side SprayerInstallation Hardware
Notice: Not Included Hot & Cold Water Hoses
CERAMIC DISC VALVES
Exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life (tested w/ 500,000 cycles).
RELIABLE QUALITY
30 days free return with Lifetime free part replacement.
Tips
Modern Lead Free High Arc Swivel Spout Two Handle Brushed Nickel Finished Kitchen Sink Faucet with Side Sprayer
Brushed Nickel Single Handle Pull Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet
Modern Brushed Nickel Pull Down Bridge Faucet
Modern 28″ Sus304 Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink
Modern 28″ Sus304 Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Dish Drainer, Drain Cover and Accessories
Size
13.38″
17.71″
19.09″
28″L x 20.5″W x 10″D
28″L x 18″W x 10″D
Deck Plate
✓
✓
None
None
None
38.99
42.99
125.99
189.99
159.99
Material
Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Solid Brass
SUS304 Stainless Steel
SUS304 Stainless Steel
Easy Installation with Quick Installation Tool. Not Included Hot & Cold Water Hoses. Installation tips: Do not OVER-TIGHTENED the Sprayer to the hose. It would lead to low water on the sprayer.
Overall Height:13.08″ ,Spout Height:9.56″.
360 Degree Swivel Spout for reaching every corner of the sink, Double Handle Design for easy control of water.
Brushed Nickel Finished: Scratch and Stain-Resistant. Easy to be cleaned in daily use.
30 days return and money back guarantee with Lifetime free replacement.