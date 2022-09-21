Top 10 Best hestra power heater glove Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

FROM LUMBERJACKS TO MOUNTAINEERS

Hands come first at Hestra. For 80 years, we have been developing gloves that provide warmth, protection and dexterity in the most varied conditions. Today, our range comprises more than 400 styles. It may sound a lot, but people and hands are different. That’s why different gloves are needed.

POWER HEATER GAUNTLET 5-FINGER GLOVE



The Hestra Power Heater Gauntlet 5-Finger Glove is a warm and versatile product made for coldest adventures. Equipped with top of the line insulation and rechargeable battery powered heating loops, your hands will remain cozy even in the harshest conditions. For your fingers tips, a tight fit increases dexterity and feeling for maximum performance on the slopes.

CRAFTSMANSHIP IS ALWAYS IN STYLE: Hestra was founded in 1936 and is still run by the Magnusson family. Design and development is still done in the small town of Hestra, Sweden.

A PAIR OF GLOVES IN NUMBERS: Hestra emphasizes quality in each step of the process. Each glove is hand-made with love, attention to details and focus on product longevity.

WARM HANDS TO START: Hands and feet are the ﬁrst body parts to suﬀer when you are out in the cold, and quality hand protection helps to compensate for the body’s natural function of maintaining heat.

POWER HEATER GAUNTLET 5-FINGER GLOVE – KEY FEATURES:



BEST FOR:

The Power Heater Gauntlet 5-Finger Glove was developed for those who enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the coldest of climates. This glove is perfect for anyone desiring the utmost waterproofing, warmth, and durability.

QUALITY MATERIALS:

Backhand and cuff made with windproof, waterproof and breathable HESTRA Flextron softshell fabric. Palm made of impregnated goat leather, which offers enhanced durability and warmth.

PROPER FIT:

Our bodies naturally prioritize warming our core and vital organs, sacrificing the warmth of our hands and feet to do so. Proper layering and fit are vital to keeping your hands warm all day. To ensure proper fit, make sure that there is a ¼ inch of material at your fingertips. This gives your body the ability to heat the insulating air in your gloves, providing needed warmth.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS OF THE POWER HEATER GAUNTLET 5-FINGER GLOVE



1. DURABLE LEATHER: Impregnated goat leather in palm means this glove protect your hands and stand up to tough use.

2. WARMTH: Backhand designed with integrated heating loops on fingers and thumb with rechargeable/replaceable batteries.

Rechargeable battery powered heating loop keep each fingertip warm.

3. DURABILITY: Hestra’s Flextron softshell 4-way stretch enhances durability.

4. SNOW LOCK: Protects hands from snow-entry, keeping them warm and dry.

PERFECT FOR THOSE WHO

Require extra heat on the slopes

Enjoy toasty hands and durability

MATERIAL

Flextron softshell, impregnated goat leather, brushed polyester

WARMTH

MAX

WATER-RESISTANT

✓

WINDPROOF

REMOVABLE LINER

✓

CUFF LENGTH

MEDIUM

MEDIUM

SPECIAL FEATURES

Integrated heating loops, USB Charger, handcuffs

Integrated heating loops, Rechargeable/replaceable batteries, handcuffs

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎11 x 5 x 3 inches; 14.24 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎30440

Department‏:‎Mens

Batteries‏:‎4 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎August 20, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎Hestra

ASIN‏:‎B00FMX772E

CONVENIENT CHARGING: Replaceable or rechargeable batteries work to fit your needs. Three different settings lets your hands stay at the perfect temperature.

WIND AND WATERPROOF: Made of breathable Hestra Flextron polyamide fabric with proofed goat leather on the palm for extra durability.

WATERPROOF and WINDPROOF: C-ZONE Insert is a membrane inside the glove making it waterproof.