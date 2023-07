Top 10 Best heavy duty timers for pool pumps Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Woods 59103 Indoor 24-Hour DPST Mechanical Time Switch with Metallic Box, 120-Volt, 40-Amp. Suitable for spas, swimming pools & fountains, lights & indications, pumps & compressors and other hefty-responsibility programs. Mounted in Steel Indoor Enclosure. Rated for up to 2HP (24FLA), 120-volts/60Hz, DPST, 40A common use, 40A Tungsten, 20A Ballast, 1000 VA pilot duty. Incorporates 1/2 & 3/4-Inch knockouts. Industrial-quality lockable metal box. Manual override change, never get rid of pins. Up to 24 On/Off repeat configurations for each day, will save on vitality charges. CSA Mentioned in Canada and US. The Woods (R) manufacturer is a registered trademark of Coleman Cable Inc. TOLL Absolutely free HOTLINE, 1-800-561-4321. If you have fast issues about software, installation, troubleshooting, or a broken component, make sure you phone CCI Purchaser product hotline at 1-800-561-4321 or email questions to: [email protected]

Up to 24 ON/OFF settings per working day, repeats everyday

Perfect for spas, pools, fountains, lighting, symptoms, pumps, compressors and other hefty duty apps

Industrial-quality lockable metallic box with 1/2in and 3/4in knockouts

Large duty equipment teach with pins that can not be eradicated

Manual override switch

120Vac, 60Hz, DPST, 40A Normal/Resistive, 40A Tungsten, 20A Ballast, 1000VA Pilot Obligation, 2Hp (24FLA)