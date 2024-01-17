Top 10 Best heavy duty carpet cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Deep cleans, deodorizes and guards carpeting and floor mats with an all-new flawless spray pattern. Use the removable micro scrub brush to achieve deep into carpet fibers and rubber mat crevices to take away the hardest stains. Encapsulates and eliminates odors induced by smoke, pets, and foodstuff! Potent stain removing for ground-in stains, espresso, grease, food, oil, ink, and extra! Protected for use on all carpets – in the auto, on the boat, or in the property.

Formulated with Odor-X odor eliminator to help take away odors prompted by pets, cigarette smoke, foods and mildew

Detachable micro scrub brush reaches deep into carpet fibers and rubber mat crevices to eliminate the hardest stains

Detachable brush cap allows cleaning in tight places

Highly developed cleaning formulation deep cleans and deodorizes

In addition to cleansing, it also leaves a soil repelling silicone shield of safety