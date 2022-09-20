Top 10 Best heater hose removal tool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

BUILT TO LAST



Durable Construction

Constructed from nickel chromium steel for ultimate strength and longevity.

Black oxide finish provides resistance to corrosion.

Rubberized handles allow less user fatigue and more productivity.

Contents

Hose Clamp Pliers

Swivel Jaw Band Clip Pliers

Swivel Jaw Spring Wire Clip Pliers

Flat Band Hose Clamp Pliers

Angled Flat Band Hose Clamp Pliers

Hose Removal Pliers

Circle-R (Clic-R) Collar Pliers

Screwdriver and Hose Remover Dismount Hook

EASY TO USE

Simply slide the tool into the tab cover on the side of the connector and hold the locking tab in the open position while you pull them apart.

The long-reach hose clamp pliers with a flexible wire allows access to hard-to-reach areas and awkward angles, and the swivel jaws allow access hose clamps in any position.

Pliers feature a ratchet locking mechanism that holds the clamp in the open position which saves your fingers from accidents and injuries.

CONVENIENT STORAGE

Heavy duty plastic blow-molded case with handle for easy transportation, safe storage, and quick organization.

Features comfortable handle and secure locking latches. Measures at 18.6” x 3.5” x 10.9” inch.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED

Take apart an engine and replace fuel, oil, and water hoses with this Hose Clamp Plier 9-Piece Set.

The included tools squeeze together clamp tabs to take pressure off the hose.

9 Piece kit provides you with everything you need to unlock electrical connectors.

Who We Are



Auto Body Now is a family owned company based out of South Dakota. We provide the Midwest with the highest quality auto body supplies and car care products on the market. We have an exceptionally strong presence on Amazon, shipping over 50,000 products each month. In fact, if you have purchased any of your auto body supplies or car care supplies online, there is a good chance we have had the opportunity to serve you.

