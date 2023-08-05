Top 10 Best heater core backflush tool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

5/8″ Stepped to 3/4″ Hose Testing Blow Out Tool to 1/4″ Air Compressor Quick Connect Adapter Test Fitting Tester Clean Out Backflush Heater Core Tool

About ICT Billet

Welcome to ICT Billet, the home of LS swap solutions. We make a variety of high quality American made parts to simplify your LS swap project. We strive to provide fellow car enthusiasts with the best fitting, highest quality, most affordable LS swap parts on the market.

Thank you for visiting our site and we look forward to helping you with your LS swap project! Help us continue to grow the LS/LT community by investing in our products

5/8″ Stepped to 3/4″ Hose Testing Blow Out Tool to 1/4″ Air Compressor Quick Connect Adapter Test Fitting Tester Clean Out Backflush Heater Core Tool

5/8 Stepped to 3/4″ Hose Barb Adapter to 1/4″ Air Hose, Quick Connect Fitting

Pressure test your fittings with an air compressor to find leaks before you put your plumbing in service. Spray with soap water to find the air leaks finish

Compatible with standard, “industrial style”, quick connect air compressor hose connectors Machined aluminum

Easily blow out 5/8 and 3/4″ hoses and heater cores (15psi max) with this adapter

Pressure test your fittings with an air compressor to find leaks before you put your plumbing in service. Spray with soap water to find the air leaks

Compatible with standard, industrial style, quick connect air compressor hose connectors

Made in Wichita, Kansas from aerospace grade, USA produced, billet aluminum

Package Includes: 1 fitting

Premium Materials

We only use premium grade, USA produced materials for our parts. We engineer all our parts in the USA, then use USA made equipment to produce them.

Exceptional Quality

We make swapping an engine into your vehicle affordable by utilizing the most efficient manufacturing technologies in our facility. Having great cost does not mean that you must sacrifice quality.

Research and Development

At ICT Billet, we utilize the latest in technology to ensure each product fits the first time. We laser scan each vehicle, then produce a solid model to test fit our products to have a perfect fit every time.

American Made

Our goal is to use as many USA-made components as possible to keep our jobs in America. We use US-made materials, belt tensioners, metric flange bolts, pulleys and many other components that are manufactured in the USA for reliability.

Complete LS Swap Shop

We offer a full line of LS swap components from engine mounts to wiring.

SEMA Strong

As a SEMA member we take pride in being part of an elite group of automotive manufacturers. We provide the highest level of quality and development into our products.

Easily blow out 5/8 and 3/4″ hoses and heater cores (15psi max) with this adapter

Pressure test your fittings with an air compressor to find leaks before you put your plumbing in service. Spray with soap water to find the air leaks

Compatible with standard, industrial style, quick connect air compressor hose connectors

Made in Wichita, Kansas from aerospace grade, USA produced, billet aluminum

Package Includes: 1 fitting