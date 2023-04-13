Top 10 Best heat sink fan Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

4010 MINI FAN: Great replacement item for your all metal hotend or a small cooling fan for your 3D printer nozzle setup. Made of high quality plastics with high end bearings, this 3D printer part cooling fan can run continuously for days at high speeds without hassle or concern.

Compatible

Equipped to properly cool your 3D printer’s extruder assembly, this extruder fan is compatible with the MakerBot Replicator 2 and MakerBot Replicator 2X. Also compatible with Flashforge, CTC, and other 3D printer types etc.

Specification



Parameter

Working Voltage: DC 5V / 12V / 24V;Size: 40*40*10mm / 1.57*1.57*0.39inOil bearing: About can run 30000 hours. Bearing is high precision, long life and low noise.

Oil Bearings 12V DC Blower Fan

Bearing: Oil BearingsVoltage: 12V DCSpeed: 6000±10%RPMWorking Current: 0.08ANoise Level: 27 dBACable Length: 30cm / 11.8 in

Oil Bearings 24V DC Blower Fan

Bearing: Oil BearingsVoltage: 24V DCSpeed: 6000±10%RPMWorking Current: 0.06ANoise Level: 27 dBACable Length: 30cm / 11.8 in

Oil Bearings 5V DC Blower Fan

Bearing: Oil BearingsVoltage: 5V DCSpeed: 4200±5%PRMWorking Current: 0.21ANoise Level: 22 dBACable Length: 1m / 39.37 in

Oil Bearings 5010 5V DC Blower Fan

Bearing: Oil BearingsVoltage: 5V DCSpeed: 4200±5%PRMWorking Current: 0.21ANoise Level: 22 dBACable Length: 1m / 39.37 in

☀☀ Power Connection: 2 Pin-ph2.5; Cable length is 30cm/11.8in. Connector is already fitted and product is out-of-the-box ready for installation.

☀☀ Great replacement item for your all metal hotend or maybe a small cooling fan for your 3D printer nozzle setup.

☀☀ Made of high quality plastics with high end bearings, this 3D printer part cooling fan can run continuously for days at high speeds without hassle or concern.

☀☀ Size:40mm*40mm*10mm(L*D*H), Speed:6000RPM, Noise:27dBA, Bearing: oil, DC 12V, 0.08A.

☀☀ Note: If you meet the fans did not work, you can swap the red and black wires in the plug got it to work. (Any questions, you can contact us and we will give you a satisfied solution!).